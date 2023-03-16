There is one Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball outfit still cutting the proverbial rug on the PIAA state-playoff dance floor, and that squad is Lancaster Catholic.

The Crusaders are set for a Class 3A quarterfinal clash on Friday against coal-region kingpin Mount Carmel Area, with the winner advancing to the Final Four next week.

Here’s a preview ...

THE GAME: District 3 champ Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (25-3 overall) vs. District 4 champ Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes (27-2), Friday, 7 p.m. at Hamburg. … Catholic is down from 4A and MCA is up from 2A this season.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Catholic rattled D12 fourth-seed Pickett Mastery Charter North 68-11 and then held off D1 champ New Hope 64-54 in the second round. … MCA rallied past D2 runner-up Holy Redeemer 46-36 and then topped D12 runner-up Philadelphia West Catholic 48-38 in the second round.

WINNER GETS: D2 champ Dunmore or D2 third-seed Lake-Lehman in the semifinals on a neutral court on Monday. Lake-Lehman ousted Columbia on a buzzer-beater in the second round. … Friday’s lower bracket games: D6 champ River Valley vs. D7 third-seed Shady Side Academy, and D7 fifth-seed Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. D6 runner-up Westmont Hilltop. … The 3A state title game is set for next Thursday at 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

ABOUT MCA: Vet coach Lisa Varano and her Red Tornadoes have been enjoying quite the state-playoff ride lately; this is MCA’s third straight PIAA quarterfinal appearance, and the Red Tornadoes are 8-1 in their last nine state-playoff games. … MCA won the 2A state title in 2021, compliments of a 54-43 victory over Neshannock. Last March, the Red Tornadoes reached the state semifinals, dropping a 50-46 decision against eventual runner-up Southern Columbia. MCA KO’d Columbia in the second round last year. … The 27 wins for MCA has tied a single-season program record, and the Red Tornadoes are riding an 18-game winning streak, which included a victory over Loyalsock in the D4 finale. Loyalsock was bounced by Columbia in the first round of states. … MCA’s two losses: 39-36 against Central Columbia back on Dec. 20, and a 42-39 setback against Bloomsburg in a Heartland Conference Section 3 game on Jan. 6. The Red Tornadoes went on to win the HC-3 title with a 10-1 mark. … MCA trailed Holy Redeemer by 11 points in its state-playoff opener, but low-post dominator Alyssa Reisinger scored 17 points to lead the Red Tornadoes’ comeback charge. She’ll be a tricky matchup in the paint for Catholic. … Reisinger scored 19 points in MCA’s second-round win over West Catholic, while Jenna Pizzoli grabbed 13 rebounds and gritty floor general Katie Witkoski had five steals against the Burrs. … Pesky, physical, feisty, determined, defensive-minded bunch, and with Reisinger protecting the paint in the back, MCA is more than formidable — and is oozing with a ton of postseason momentum.

ABOUT CATHOLIC: Coach Charlie Detz and his Crusaders are humming right along with four straight postseason victories, including a 49-34 win over Columbia in the D3 finale — Catholic’s 20th district championship, tying the D3 record. … Rebounded quite nicely from a head-scratcher 1-2 finish down the stretch, including a loss to Lebanon in the L-L League semifinals. Lebanon went on to reach the second round of states, falling to Norwin. … Catholic's three losses: 57-50 at Central York — which is still alive in the 6A bracket — back on Jan. 26; 56-53 in OT at Bishop Shanahan — which is still alive in the 5A bracket — on Feb. 8; and 54-43 vs. Lebanon in the league semifinals. … Starting five have been solid throughout: Mary Bolesky (15.5 points, 59 3-pointers), Rylee Kraft (13.8, 17 3-pointers), Lily Lehman (8.1, 24 3-pointers), Autumn Lipson (7.1, 53 3-pointers) and Carleigh Anderson (5.9, 16 3-pointers) make the Crusaders tick, and subs Stella Higgins (5.0) and Molly Wolownik (2.4) have provided key minutes off the pine, especially in the defensive and rebounding departments. … Bolesky is at 872 career points and Kraft is at 787 career points. Bolesky, Kraft, Lehman and Lipson are juniors; Anderson and Higgins are sophomores. … Catholic, the L-L League outright Section 3 champ this winter, has canned 171 3-pointers, most among league teams. … It’s been an interesting PIAA journey for the Crusaders over the last handful of seasons: Catholic reached the state semifinals in 2017, falling to D10 heavyweight Villa Maria. In 2018, the Crusaders capped a 32-0 season with a win over D3 rival Berks Catholic in the PIAA finale. In 2019, Catholic was sailing right along at 30-0, and was riding a PIAA-record 62-game winning streak, before suffering a gut-punch OT second-round setback against Mifflinburg. In 2020, only the district champs made the PIAA playoffs because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the Crusaders missed out after falling to Delone Catholic in the D3 finale. And last year, Catholic made states, but fell to red-hot Lansdale Catholic, the eventual runner-up, in the first round.

THE CRUX: Couple of defense-first clubs squaring off in this epic showdown between longtime brand-name programs. Keep an eye on the glass. In its three setbacks, Catholic had issues with rebounding, especially in crunch time. The Crusaders must avoid as many one-and-done trips as possible. Conversely, can MCA not wilt under the Crusaders’ constant back-court D pressure? That is the question. Should be plenty of elbow-swapping, passing-lane-jumping and diving-after-loose-ball moments in this clash. Buckle up.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage