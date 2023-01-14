Seven games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, all of them of the nonleague variety, with some pretty cool matchups mixed in there. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

Lancaster Catholic 70, Bishop McDevitt 26 — In the nightcap of the annual Catholic Showcase, the host Crusaders steamrolled to 13-0 overall, using a devastating 30-6 second-quarter run for a 42-9 halftime lead over McD. Autumn Lipson drilled four 3-pointers during that blitz, scoring all 12 of her points in the second quarter. Rylee Kraft (16 points), Mary Bolesky (14 points) and Lily Lehman (10 points) also hit for double-digits, as Lancaster Catholic was right back on the floor less than 24 hours after knocking off Columbia in a nonleague showdown Friday night.

Columbia 50, Berlin Brothersvalley 45 — Less than 24 hours after falling to Lancaster Catholic in a grudge-match nonleague game Friday night, the Crimson Tide was right back on the court Saturday morning at Chambersburg in the MLK Showcase. And Columbia rebounded nicely from its defeat the night before, closing the game with a 22-point fourth-quarter barrage to beat BB, a District 5 heavyweight. Three players scored for the Tide: Brie Droege dropped in 27 points, Brooke Droege chipped in with 18 points and Kailee Soto had 5 points for Columbia, which trailed 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying for the victory. Brooke Droege inched closer to the 1,000-point plateau; she’s up to 883 career points for the Tide.

Manheim Central 65, Fleetwood 25 — The Barons are in cruise control. Maddie Knier (25 points, 4 3-pointers), Abbie Reed (12 points) and Kaylie Kroll (10 points) sparked the offense, and host Central picked up its fifth win in a row, barreling to a 32-16 halftime lead and never looking back vs. the Tigers. The Barons, who drilled 11 3-pointers in the game, delivered the knockout punch in the third quarter with a 15-2 blitz.

Pequea Valley 54, Susquenita 35 — In a battle of D3-3A contenders, the Braves zoomed to their eighth victory in a row as Janae Patterson popped in 16 points, Breanne Beiler added 10 points, and the Braves picked off the host Blackhawks. PV is No. 2 (behind Lancaster Catholic) and Nita is No. 6 in the D3-3A power ratings; the top six teams qualify.

Manheim Township 55, Boyertown 52 — Hailey Berk (15 points), Ava Byrne (14 points) and Sarah Kraus (13 points) paced the host Blue Streaks, who took an early 20-7 lead, opened up a 34-14 cushion at the half, and then eased past the Bears for their second straight win; Township is 3-1 in its last four games, as it jockeys for position in the D3-6A playoff chase.

York Catholic 45, Linden Hall 10 — In the opening game of the Catholic Showcase on Saturday morning at Lancaster Catholic, the Fighting Irish rode into town, bolted to a 24-6 halftime cushion, and then outscored the Lions 21-4 in the second half to win going away. Sophia Perry scored 13 points for York Catholic, while Meli Figueroa popped in 6 points for Linden Hall, which remained winless.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

In another nonleague matchup on Saturday, Lebanon improved to 13-0 compliments of a hard-fought home win over Ephrata. Here’s the story …

SUNDAY’S GAME

Columbia vs. Harrisburg at Chambersburg, 2 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Yep, a Sunday game, as the Tide will play for the fourth day in a row. That’s a lot of hoops.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage