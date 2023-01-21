Getting through a 22-game regular-season schedule with an undefeated record is no small task.

You’re bound to hit some speed-bumps along the way. Have a cold shooting game. Foul trouble. Injuries. Heck, even running into another solid team, determined to hand you your first loss.

Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team steamrolled through its first 14 games this season. Game 15 was a struggle. But the Crusaders found a way, gutted out a victory, and remained perfect.

Rylee Kraft poured in a career-high 25 points, Lily Lehman chipped in with 17 points, and Lancaster Catholic overcame some uncharacteristic miscues to outlast Berks Catholic 59-45 in a Saturday matinee nonleague showdown on the Crusaders’ home court.

Lancaster Catholic never really punched it into warp speed against the Saints, a longtime District 3 heavyweight and one of the Crusaders’ familiar postseason and nonleague foes over the years. Berks Catholic came to Lancaster on Saturday with a 2-game lead in Section 1 of the Berks League, and at No. 2 in the D3-4A power ratings.

Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz expected a tough, down-and-dirty kind of a game, and that’s exactly what the Crusaders got, as the Saints hit seven 3-pointers, duked it out on the boards, and made Lancaster Catholic earn every ounce.

“At the end of the day, our ultimate goal is to get better every game and every practice,” Detz said. “That’s going to get us to our destination in the end. I thought we did some things really well, but I thought we did some things like it was our second game of the year, and that’s the concerning part. This was our first game this year where our execution wasn’t good enough on both ends. But we’ll learn from this.”

In the end — despite some hiccups — the Crusaders never trailed, and they made their 21-8 first-quarter lead stand up. Lancaster Catholic was ahead 34-23 at the break, and then held Berks Catholic to six third-quarter points to grab a 47-29 lead.

But despite facing a 47-27 deficit with 1:22 to go in the third quarter on Lehman’s driving layup, the Saints never went away. When Sydney Corado, Caraline Herb (18 points) and Sydney Brown knocked down fourth-quarter 3-pointers, Berks Catholic was within 54-42 with 2:42 to play and Lancaster Catholic was scrambling to slam the door.

“The margin of error when you play them is so small,” longtime Berks Catholic coach Bob Birmingham said of the Crusaders. “Unfortunately for us, ours was too big of a gap to close. We think (Lancaster Catholic is) absolutely one of the best teams in the state in 3A — and probably in some of the other classes, too. They can really get out and guard you.

“Some people don’t like telling their kids that, but we tell our kids that because if our kids can play their A game, we can play with teams like this. And I thought we did a nice job. We could have folded. There were a couple of times when they got it to 20, but we’d make two or three shots and get back into it.”

Berks Catholic (11-5) certainly caused plenty of headaches on Saturday.

Turns out Kraft gave the Saints plenty of headaches as well. She wore out a path to the foul line and scored 12 first-half points to jump-start the Crusaders’ offense. Lehman scored seven third-quarter points, including a 3-pointer and the dribble-drive bucket when Lancaster Catholic’s lead ballooned to 20.

Mary Bolesky and Autumn Lipson coaxed in a pair of 3-pointers apiece to help the Crusaders’ cause. But overall, Lancaster Catholic had to scratch and claw to fend off the pesky Saints.

“That’s one of the better teams we’ve played so far this year,” Detz said. “They did a lot of good things. That it was close didn’t surprise me. But we did some things that can’t happen, so we’ll definitely learn from this.”

