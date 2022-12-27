Before Tuesday night, the last time Lancaster Catholic and Ephrata tangled on the basketball court was in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls championship game last February.

The rematch was in a much-anticipated first-round matchup in the Crusaders’ holiday tournament. And just like last February, Catholic picked up the win.

Mary Bolesky poured in 26 points, the Crusaders cashed in time and time again in transition, and Catholic topped Ephrata 66-34 to improve to 6-0 this season. After a 6-0 start, the Mountaineers suffered their first loss this season and dipped to 6-1.

In Tuesday’s opener, Hempfield got off to a blistering start, built a 25-4 lead, and then fended off District 2 kingpin Holy Redeemer 50-41. That sets up another rematch: In tonight’s championship game, Catholic will host Hempfield in a rematch of the 2021 L-L League finale, won in OT by the Black Knights. Ephrata will take on Holy Redeemer (6-2) in the third-place game at 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic 66, Ephrata 34: A bizarre start, including a technical foul and three very early free throws gave the Mounts a 3-0 lead. And then the Crusaders sprang to life.

Bolesky keyed Catholic’s early run with a transition bucket, and the Crusaders went from down 3-0 to up 22-4. Autumn Lipson had a pair of buckets, including a 3-pointer, and Stella Higgins (10 points) had a breakaway bucket and a jumper during the blitz for a 17-4 lead.

Jasmine Griffin scored 7 of her 17 points in the second quarter, when Ephrata hung in there. But Bolesky had a pair of buckets, Lilly Lehman — who sang the National Anthem before the game — hit a trey, and Catholic was up 28-19 at the break.

Lehman (10 points) and Rylee Kraft (13 points) each had transition layups and 3-pointers, and Bolesky scored 8 third-quarter points, when the Crusaders extended their lead to 48-32. Bolesky helped ice it; she scored 12 fourth-quarter points, when Catholic pulled away for good.

Kayla Reidenbaugh drilled three 3-pointers and chipped in with 11 points for Ephrata, which couldn’t overcome 20 turnovers.

“We were able to get into our transition game and play good defense,” Bolesky said. “We were able to pressure them and we played with a lot of energy, especially on the defensive end. We were able to go on some runs because of our transition off our defense.”

Hempfield 50, Holy Redeemer 41: Sophia Ott popped in 21 points, Lauren Moffatt chipped in with 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Knights jumped out to a 22-4 first-quarter lead to seize control early. Moffatt beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer, and when Ott knocked down a trey on Hempfield’s first trip of the second quarter, the Knights had a cozy 25-4 cushion.

Undaunted, the Royals got a buzzer-beater pull-up jumper from Meghan Albrecht at the third-quarter horn, and Redeemer — which is making the trip from Wilkes-Barre for the two-day tourney — was within 38-28. Later, the Royals were within 44-38 with 2:43 to play, but the Knights slammed the door.

Autumn Cook and Moffatt had clutch buckets, and Cook, Ott and Moffatt combined to go 6-for-6 at the foul line in the final 1:31 to ice it.

“I’m proud of the whole team — and we have a young team,” Cook said. “We got a little nervous there at the end, but it worked out. We made some key free throws down the stretch. And that’s big, especially in a close game.”

