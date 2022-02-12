Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team didn’t exactly need a ton of motivation Saturday night for its Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinal playoff game in front of the Crusaders’ home fans.

Not with the team that beat Catholic in last year’s championship game — Hempfield — parked on the bench at the other end of the gym.

The Black Knights beat the Crusaders in overtime in the 2021 finale. Catholic got some payback Saturday night, this time in the quarterfinals.

Mary Bolesky hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Jeriyah Johnson canned four 3-pointers and added 14 points, Rylee Kraft chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds, and the Crusaders raced out to an early 19-9 lead and never looked back, dropping Hempfield 53-33 to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.

Catholic (19-4) is angling for its 16th league championship, and the Section 4-champ Crusaders will get a former longtime league foe — undefeated Section 5 winner Columbia — in the semifinals, set for Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.

The Crimson Tide (22-0) fended off Lebanon 61-54 on Saturday.

Catholic hit the court shooting against Hempfield, drilling five first-quarter treys to build an early working lead. Bolesky and Johnson each hit a pair from beyond the arc in the first eight minutes, and Lily Lehman’s 3-ball gave the Crusaders an 11-6 lead.

“When we’re hitting shots, it feeds into what we’re doing defensively,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “In this atmosphere, and with what’s on the line, and for us wanting to get the title back, and all of that adrenaline, we were able to make some shots and get into our pressure stuff, which meant more transition. We couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

Bolesky helped Catholic stretch its lead with another triple in the second quarter, and Vivian Klemmer’s paint bucket gave the Crusaders a 21-9 lead midway through the second, as Catholic built a 29-16 lead at the half.

Hempfield (14-6) mounted a third-quarter charge, getting two buckets apiece from Ava Baer and Autumn Cook, and when Brynn Axe rattled in a jumper, the Knights were within 36-24 with 4:49 to go in the third.

But Catholic answered, with Bolesky and Johnson bottoming out 3-pointers; Johnson’s bomb doubled-up Catholic’s lead to 36-18 midway through the third and the Crusaders were in the clear.

Hempfield, the Section 1 runner-up, had 13 turnovers, which is a relatively low number against Catholic's full-court pressure defense, but the Crusaders only turned the ball over six times and never trailed. They also shot the lights out, which helped.

“First quarter they couldn’t miss,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “(Catholic) was ready to play. And that was tough for us. But I can’t fault us for the effort, because I thought our energy and our effort were both great.”

Lauren Moffatt scored twice, including a corner trey, and Orianna Edmond (11 points, 6 rebounds) scored at the glass for Hempfield early in the fourth, but Johnson delivered the knockout blow for Catholic, swishing a deep trey for a 51-30 cushion with 2:11 left, setting up the Crusaders’ much-anticipated final-four matchup against Columbia.

“Can’t wait,” said Detz, a former standout player and coach for the Tide. “They’re obviously very good, so we’ll have to game plan and come up with something. We’re looking forward to it.”

Tuesday’s other semifinal will pit Section 1 champ Penn Manor against Section 2 co-champ Ephrata. The title game is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

