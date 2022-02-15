Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) goes to the hoop against Columbia during first-half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
In a game that local girls basketball fans have been clamoring for all winter, Lancaster Catholic and Columbia butted heads Tuesday night in a much-anticipated, must-see Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinal showdown at Hempfield.
The game did not disappoint, with two of the best squads in the area going right down to the final buzzer.
Rylee Kraft coaxed in the go-ahead free throw with 3.3 seconds to play, and Lancaster Catholic sweated out Columbia’s last-gasp half-court heave for a riveting 43-42 victory, locking up a spot in Thursday’s championship game opposite Section 2 co-champ Ephrata at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.
Catholic owns a league-record 15 tournament championships, and the Crusaders will go for another gold trophy Thursday.
“That was as-advertised,” said Catholic coach Charlie Detz, a Columbia native and former Crimson Tide standout player and coach. “I tip my cap to Columbia. They were tough. We did a lot of things that we thought would bother them, and it didn’t bother them too much. This time of year, it’s about surviving and advancing.”
Columbia's Brie Droege (34) and Morgan Bigler (32) put the pressure on Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Columbia's Brooke Droege (31) steals the ball from Lancaster Catholic's Vivian Klemmer (22) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Columbia's Brie Droege (34) drives to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic's Autumn Lipson (33) defends during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) goes to the hoop against Columbia during first-half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Boleski (20) drives to the hoop against Columbia during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Ephrata's Cara Tiesi (5) puts up a shot against Penn Manor during first-half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Ephrata's Destiny Lefever (21) battles Penn Manor's Morgan Miller (21) for a loose ball during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Lily Sugra (35) goes for the steal on Ephrata's Mallory Kline (12) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) gets a hug from an assistant coach while her team cheers on in the background after she scored her 1000th point against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Izzy Kligge (4) takes off with the ball after a steal against Ephrata during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Kamia Goodley (24) knocks down a three point shot as Ephrata's Jiana Long (2) defends during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Morgan Miller (21) takes a shot over Ephrata's Cara Tiesi (5) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Lily Sugra (35) puts up a shot as Ephrata's Destiny Lefever (21) defends during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) and Jeriyah Johnson (11) run into the arms of teammates on the bench after beating Columbia 43-42 in an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) puts up a shot over Columbia's Brie Droege (34) during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Lily Lehman (10) splits between Columbia's Morgan Bigler (32) and Emily Gambler (21) during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Columbia's Emily Gambler (21) and MacKenzie Burke (12) put the pressure on Lancaster Catholic's Vivian Klemmer (22) during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Columbia's Brie Droege (34) and Morgan Bigler (32) put the pressure on Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Columbia's Brooke Droege (31) steals the ball from Lancaster Catholic's Vivian Klemmer (22) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Columbia's Brie Droege (34) drives to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic's Autumn Lipson (33) defends during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Columbia's Morgan Bigler (32) puts up a shot against Lancaster Catholic during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) goes to the hoop against Columbia during first-half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Boleski (20) drives to the hoop against Columbia during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Ephrata's Cara Tiesi (5) puts up a shot against Penn Manor during first-half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Ephrata's Destiny Lefever (21) battles Penn Manor's Morgan Miller (21) for a loose ball during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Lily Sugra (35) goes for the steal on Ephrata's Mallory Kline (12) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) gets a hug from an assistant coach while her team cheers on in the background after she scored her 1000th point against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Izzy Kligge (4) takes off with the ball after a steal against Ephrata during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
Penn Manor's Kamia Goodley (24) knocks down a three point shot as Ephrata's Jiana Long (2) defends during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Penn Manor's Morgan Miller (21) takes a shot over Ephrata's Cara Tiesi (5) during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Penn Manor's Morgan Miller (21) puts up a shot against Ephrata during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Penn Manor's Lily Sugra (35) puts up a shot as Ephrata's Destiny Lefever (21) defends during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) drives to the hoop against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) drives to the hoop against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) goes to the hoop against Penn Manor during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) and Jeriyah Johnson (11) run into the arms of teammates on the bench after beating Columbia 43-42 in an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Columbia's Brie Droege (34) goes to the hoop against Lancaster Catholic during second half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) puts up a shot over Columbia's Brie Droege (34) during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Boleski (20) puts up a shot against Columbia during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Lancaster Catholic's Lily Lehman (10) splits between Columbia's Morgan Bigler (32) and Emily Gambler (21) during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Columbia's Emily Gambler (21) and MacKenzie Burke (12) put the pressure on Lancaster Catholic's Vivian Klemmer (22) during first half action of an L-L League tournament girls basketball semifinal at Hempfield High School Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Columbia, which had a late fourth-quarter lead and never succumbed to Catholic's relentless half-court pressure defense, suffered its first setback this season, as the Tide slipped to 22-1.
Catholic, thanks to Kraft’s clutch foul shot and some money buckets down the stretch, will go for its 16th league title against the Mountaineers, who stunned Section 1 champ Penn Manor 37-35 in OT in the nightcap here Tuesday.
Most pressure-packed foul shots of Kraft’s young career?
“Definitely,” the sophomore said. “I was a little nervous, but I’ve made so many foul shots that I tried to just clear my head. I didn’t want to lose the game after all we’d done.”
Columbia’s last lead was 39-38 on Brooke Droege’s jumper with 2:39 to go. One possession earlier, Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson bottomed out a must-have 3-pointer — “shot of the night,” Detz marveled, “she stepped into it and made it” — giving the Crusaders a 38-37 lead with 2:54 to play.
That’s when Mary Bolesky took over for Catholic. Her steal and breakaway layup gave the Crusaders (20-4) a 40-39 lead, and she hit a pair of free throws for a 42-39 cushion with 32.4 seconds showing. Bolesky had 11 points for Catholic.
Brie Droege, who dropped a game-high 22 points for Columbia, rattled in a 3-pointer to tie it up at 42-42 with 22 seconds to go — it was one big shot after another in the fourth quarter — and the game looked destined for overtime.
On Catholic’s ensuing possession, Kraft (10 points) worked a pick-and-roll play with Johnson along the baseline and drove to the bucket, drawing a foul on the way to the rim. She made the first free throw for the lead, but missed the second. Columbia secured the rebound, but the Tide couldn’t muster much of a shot from half court, and the Crusaders won it.
Catholic, the Section 4 champ, got a buzzer-beater layup from Lily Lehman for a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, and despite four buckets from Brie Droege, the Crusaders had an 18-15 lead at the break. Bolesky’s baseline jumper with five seconds to go in the third gave Catholic a 31-28 lead, setting up a dynamite fourth quarter.
Columbia, the Section 5 champ and No. 1 seed in next week's District 3 Class 2A playoff bracket, took its first lead in the game, 35-33, when MacKenzie Burke buried a wing 3-ball with 5:47 to go, which set off that wild finish.
“It felt really good to get to play them,” Kraft said. “It was a lot of fun. This was a game we’ve been looking forward to playing for a while.”
Catholic will be appearing in an L-L League finale for the fifth year in a row. The Crusaders topped Ephrata 49-30 in the first round of Catholic's holiday tournament back on Dec. 28. The rematch will be for league gold.