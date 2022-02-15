Talk about living up to the hype.

In a game that local girls basketball fans have been clamoring for all winter, Lancaster Catholic and Columbia butted heads Tuesday night in a much-anticipated, must-see Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinal showdown at Hempfield.

The game did not disappoint, with two of the best squads in the area going right down to the final buzzer.

Rylee Kraft coaxed in the go-ahead free throw with 3.3 seconds to play, and Lancaster Catholic sweated out Columbia’s last-gasp half-court heave for a riveting 43-42 victory, locking up a spot in Thursday’s championship game opposite Section 2 co-champ Ephrata at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

Catholic owns a league-record 15 tournament championships, and the Crusaders will go for another gold trophy Thursday.

“That was as-advertised,” said Catholic coach Charlie Detz, a Columbia native and former Crimson Tide standout player and coach. “I tip my cap to Columbia. They were tough. We did a lot of things that we thought would bother them, and it didn’t bother them too much. This time of year, it’s about surviving and advancing.”

Catholic survived and advanced. Barely.

Columbia, which had a late fourth-quarter lead and never succumbed to Catholic's relentless half-court pressure defense, suffered its first setback this season, as the Tide slipped to 22-1.

Catholic, thanks to Kraft’s clutch foul shot and some money buckets down the stretch, will go for its 16th league title against the Mountaineers, who stunned Section 1 champ Penn Manor 37-35 in OT in the nightcap here Tuesday.

Most pressure-packed foul shots of Kraft’s young career?

“Definitely,” the sophomore said. “I was a little nervous, but I’ve made so many foul shots that I tried to just clear my head. I didn’t want to lose the game after all we’d done.”

Columbia’s last lead was 39-38 on Brooke Droege’s jumper with 2:39 to go. One possession earlier, Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson bottomed out a must-have 3-pointer — “shot of the night,” Detz marveled, “she stepped into it and made it” — giving the Crusaders a 38-37 lead with 2:54 to play.

That’s when Mary Bolesky took over for Catholic. Her steal and breakaway layup gave the Crusaders (20-4) a 40-39 lead, and she hit a pair of free throws for a 42-39 cushion with 32.4 seconds showing. Bolesky had 11 points for Catholic.

Brie Droege, who dropped a game-high 22 points for Columbia, rattled in a 3-pointer to tie it up at 42-42 with 22 seconds to go — it was one big shot after another in the fourth quarter — and the game looked destined for overtime.

On Catholic’s ensuing possession, Kraft (10 points) worked a pick-and-roll play with Johnson along the baseline and drove to the bucket, drawing a foul on the way to the rim. She made the first free throw for the lead, but missed the second. Columbia secured the rebound, but the Tide couldn’t muster much of a shot from half court, and the Crusaders won it.

Catholic, the Section 4 champ, got a buzzer-beater layup from Lily Lehman for a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, and despite four buckets from Brie Droege, the Crusaders had an 18-15 lead at the break. Bolesky’s baseline jumper with five seconds to go in the third gave Catholic a 31-28 lead, setting up a dynamite fourth quarter.

Columbia, the Section 5 champ and No. 1 seed in next week's District 3 Class 2A playoff bracket, took its first lead in the game, 35-33, when MacKenzie Burke buried a wing 3-ball with 5:47 to go, which set off that wild finish.

“It felt really good to get to play them,” Kraft said. “It was a lot of fun. This was a game we’ve been looking forward to playing for a while.”

Catholic will be appearing in an L-L League finale for the fifth year in a row. The Crusaders topped Ephrata 49-30 in the first round of Catholic's holiday tournament back on Dec. 28. The rematch will be for league gold.

