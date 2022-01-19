Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team came into Wednesday’s nonleague showdown against Eastern York with three losses on its ledger.

And all three of those setbacks were heart-breakers; the Crusaders either had second-half leads or were within winning at the wire in tough-luck losses against District 3 Class 4A foes Bermudian Springs and Delone Catholic and District 1 Class 6A heavyweight Central Bucks West.

Wednesday, playing in a playoff atmosphere on in its home court, Catholic finally slammed the door and won a big game — a statement game in D3-4A circles.

Jeriyah Johnson and Mary Bolesky scored 17 points apiece, the Crusaders hit a bushel of big buckets in a game-changing, 19-point third-quarter spree, and Catholic rallied past Eastern 54-44, handing the Golden Knights their first loss this season in the process.

“This was a big win for our team,” Bolesky said. “We needed this, because we’ve had a lot of adversity throughout the season, so it was great to see us come together and work hard and execute the game plan. It was awesome the way we played.”

At the start of the night, Eastern (12-1) was No. 2 — behind undefeated Delone Catholic, which outlasted Lancaster Catholic in OT two weeks ago — and the Crusaders (12-3) were at No. 7 in the D3-4A power ratings.

Expect those rankings to get a facelift this week; Catholic, the Section 4 leader, faces a tricky L-L League crossover clash on Friday against Section 3 leader Manheim Central, while Eastern faces a trip to Columbia on Saturday to take on the undefeated Crimson Tide, which currently occupies the top spot in the D3-2A rankings.

So go ahead and mark Wednesday’s win as a statement victory for Catholic, which beat Eastern in the 2020 D3-4A finale. If there is a rematch later this season, there could be all kinds of implications swirling around in the D3-4A bracket.

“Our first goal is to win the section and then go for leagues,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “But the bigger picture is districts and states, and for this being Game 15, this was pretty much a must-win for us. We’re already look up at Eastern, and if we take another loss here, we’re looking at a 7-8 seed. Now we can keep fighting to get inside the top four and get a home game. So tonight was definitely a meaningful game.”

Wednesday, Catholic overcame a 19-16 halftime deficit, and an outstanding individual effort by Eastern’s Victoria Zerbe, who scored 9 points and pulled down 21 rebounds.

But in the third quarter, the Crusaders did what they do best: Punch the tempo into fifth gear, get transition layups, and make money shots.

Bolesky had back-to-back dribble-drive layups to get Catholic’s big third-quarter run cooking. Her first make knotted the game at 21-21, and Johnson un-tied it with a wing 3-pointer for a 24-21 lead, and the Crusaders were on their way.

“We talked about coming out in the third and really establishing ourselves,” Detz said. “We wanted to get stops on defense and get buckets on offense and get a working lead. We did that, and then we were able to extend the lead while continuing to put pressure on them.”

Catholic forced 13 turnovers, including four in the third quarter, when they seized the lead — and control — for good. Conversely, the Crusaders protected the basketball, with just eight turnovers.

Autumn Lipson came off the bench and drilled a pair 3-pointers in the third, the latter stretching Catholic’s cushion to 32-25 with 1:11 to go in the quarter. Later, Johnson’s corner 3-ball gave the Crusaders a 35-28 edge.

Catholic’s largest lead: 54-40 when Bolesky hit a pair of free throws with 48 seconds to play.

Three more nuggets about the Crusaders’ game-icing fourth quarter: First, Ryle Kraft, who chipped in with 10 points, had a pair of paint buckets, the latter giving the Crusaders a 46-34 lead. Second, Bolesky had a couple of back-breaking hoops, a 3-pointer and a transition layup. Lastly, Johnson went 6-for-6 at the line in the final 1:52 to ice it.

Catholic went 8-for-10 at the line in the fourth quarter to help fend off the Golden Knights.

“We needed one of these, but we’ll always believe in ourselves,” Bolesky said. “It was tough to go through some of those losses, and it was hard to have those experiences. But we needed those games to build, and this was another one of those building games.”

