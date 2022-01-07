Sam Nelson took a long feed off an inbound pass and sprinted in for a fast-break layup, giving Elco a 17-16 lead over Lancaster Catholic with 4:57 to go in the first half Friday night.

Crusaders’ coach Charlie Detz immediately called a timeout, and he and his assistants did a little barking in the huddle.

“That’s the first time we’ve kind of had to read them the riot act in a game situation,” Detz said. “That’s the first time we had to wake them up. We challenged them to play inspired. We were kind of going through the motions, and Elco was very into the game and they were hungry. They wanted it more.”

Detz’s troops responded.

Catholic answered Nelson’s run-out layup with a quick 5-0 clip, and the Crusaders turned up the pressure in the third quarter with an array of traps and presses on the way to a 57-39 L-L League Section 4 win over Elco.

Catholic (4-0 league, 7-2 overall) took over sole possession of first place with the victory. The Raiders (2-1, 5-5) remained on the Crusaders’ heels, but 28 turnovers — 10 in the pivotal third quarter — ended up spelling doom for Elco, which had Catholic scrambling in the first half.

The Crusaders had a 29-24 lead at the break on Madelynn Card’s second-quarter buzzer-beater 3-pointer. But Elco got the quick jump in the third quarter; Sara Miller knocked down a deep 3-pointer and the Raiders were within 29-27 with 7:11 to go in the quarter.

But Catholic, thanks to plenty of full-court and half-court defensive pressure, punched back with a game-changing 13-0 charge for a commanding 44-30 cushion heading into the fourth.

“That was definitely big, because we always get everyone’s best shot,” Catholic’s Vivian Klemmer said. “I thought we came back with some intensity and some energy, and that was really big for us. We finally responded. Something clicked. It was great to finally see us click and come together defensively on the court.”

Rylee Kraft, who scored a team-high 16 points, had three buckets and eight points during Catholic’s third-quarter spree, including a spinner at the glass to cap the 13-0 blitz.

The run also included a corner trey from Jeriyah Johnson, Klemmer’s baseline jumper, and a smooth transition layup by Carleigh Anderson, which upped Catholic’s run to 11-0 and gave the Crusaders a 40-27 lead.

Klemmer pulled down a game-high seven boards for Catholic, which out-rebounded Elco 23-20.

By the time Kraft scored in the key for a 14-point cushion in the waning seconds of the third quarter, Elco was a tad gassed from the pressure and looked up a big deficit.

Kraft and Mary Bolesky, who chipped in with 12 points, helped Catholic ice it in the fourth; Kraft’s and-1 put the Crusaders up by 17 with 3:23 to play, and Bolesky’s layup off yet another steal and run-out gave Catholic a cozy 51-32 lead with 3:03 to go.

Kailey Eckhart scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half for Elco. Catholic held her scoreless in the third quarter, when the Crusaders opened up a healthy working lead.

“Kailey had a huge first half, and they couldn’t stop her,” Elco coach Ashli Shay said. “But any good coach at half is going to say hey, we have to stop her, and make adjustments, and take her out of the game. They did a nice job with that. And then we went cold for a little in the third, and we didn’t have quite enough left in the tank in the end.”

NOTABLES: Catholic will be right back it Saturday with a 6:15 p.m. tip in West York’s showcase event against undefeated Delone Catholic in a rematch of last year’s D3-4A finale. Detz called Friday’s win over Elco a terrific tuneup for that clash, and said his team showed a lot of maturity hanging in there in the first half against the Raiders. … Elco will host Catholic in the regular-season finale in the rematch on Feb. 8 in Myerstown. … Card’s halftime buzzer-beater came right after Eckhart scored on a dribble-drive, cutting Catholic’s lead to 26-24 in the waning seconds of the second quarter. But the Crusaders were able to inbound and play beat-the-clock, with Card canning a trey from the right wing. … Elco returns to action on Monday with a nonleague clash against Pottsville in one of the best venues in the state: Martz Hall. … Catholic had a quick 7-0 lead Friday; Lily Lehman capped the game-opening run with a 3-pointer, and the Crusaders had an 11-3 cushion on Bolesky’s bucket, and a 14-8 lead after the first quarter before Elco responded. Eckhart scored 12 second-quarter points — with a pair of triples — and her dribble-drive made it 26-24 before Card’s horn-beater.

