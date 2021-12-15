FREDERICKSBURG — Olivia Shutter squared up and knocked down a wing 3-pointer midway through the first quarter Wednesday night, drawing host Northern Lebanon even at 9-9 with rival Lancaster Catholic.

Little did anyone know that that would be the last made bucket on the Vikings’ ledger for the rest of the game.

Catholic, behind a blitzkrieg defensive effort and a dizzying, end-to-end transition game, responded with a haymaker 27-0 run, and the Crusaders never looked back on the way to a 58-14 win in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 opener for both teams.

“We’re going to do what we do in the full-court, and I don’t think that’s going to surprise anyone,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “But tonight I thought we did a great job in the half-court. We wanted to take the ball out of (Ashlyn) Messinger’s hands, and I thought we were able to do that. It was a great defensive effort. I’m very pleased with the effort on the defensive end.”

Catholic, the four-time reigning section champ and a league and D3-4A finalist last winter, held Messinger, the reigning Section 4 MVP, to one field goal and seven points.

For the record, Northern Lebanon started three freshmen, and three more ninth-graders came into the game off the bench. Also for the record, Catholic was minus two all-star starters — point guard Mary Bolesky is out with a cranky ankle and jumping-jack Naomi Zulueta didn’t make the trip here — but still did plenty of damage.

The Crusaders (1-0, 2-1) feasted on 22 turnovers — 17 in the first half, when Catholic sprinted to a 40-11 lead. Jeriyah Johnson scored 14 points to pace the Crusaders’ balanced attack. She splashed three 3-pointers in the third quarter, when Catholic blew the game wide open with a 17-0 blitz.

“We’re starting three freshmen against their size and their depth and their athleticism,” Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli said. “You get stronger by getting punched in the face, and it’s not easy when you’re a freshman and you’re trying to handle that kind of defensive pressure against wave after wave up in your snoot.”

Lily Lehman, who hit a pair of first-quarter treys to help the Crusaders get their game-changing 27-0 spree started, chipped in with 10 points. After the 9-9 tie, Catholic scored the final 14 points of the first quarter for a 23-9 cushion. Later, Vivian Klemmer’s post bucket capped the 27-0 onslaught for a cozy 36-9 edge.

“I think we did a really good job communicating,” Johnson said. “I’m really proud of my teammates. Everyone is stepping up, and our energy has been crazy. We’re a family.”

Rylee Kraft, who scored 10 points, tacked on a pair of hoops in the paint in the third quarter, as Catholic grabbed a 57-11 lead, triggering the mercy rule early in the second half. After Shutter’s trey, Northern Lebanon (0-1, 1-2) managed just five foul shots the rest of the game.

The Crusaders also out-rebounded the Vikings 31-24, and Catholic only had three turnovers — one in the first half, when the Crusaders got a buzzer-beater layup from Elizabeth Cloonan at the second-quarter horn.

It was that kind of a night for Catholic, which got the quick jump in the section standings. The Crusaders also bounced back nicely after dropping a gut-wrenching 65-64 decision against Bermudian Springs last Saturday.

“For what we’ve gone through,” Detz said, “I’m really, really happy with where we’re at.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

