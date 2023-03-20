POTTSVILLE — The Bucks don’t stop here.

But Lancaster Catholic does.

The Crusaders saw their successful girls basketball season come to a screeching halt Monday night, when Dunmore — the District 2-champ, tradition-rich Bucks — squeezed past Catholic 43-37 in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal before a raucous crowd in Martz Hall.

Dunmore (26-3 overall) advanced to Thursday’s 3A state finale opposite District 6 champ River Valley. The Crusaders (26-4) bowed out after winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 title, their 20th District 3 championship, and advancing to a PIAA Final Four for the third time in the last seven years.

The difference here Monday? Catholic couldn’t make buckets. The Crusaders were held to two first-quarter points, shot just 3-for-8 at the foul line and only made three 3-pointers. They averaged six treys a game and came into the clash with 175 3-pointers.

“Give them a lot of credit,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said, giving a nod to Dunmore. “We weren’t ourselves. But a lot of that had to do with them. They had us rattled. It took a whole quarter before we were able to take a breath.”

Dunmore did what it does best: Get offensive touches for 6-foot-4 University of North Carolina commit Ciera Toomey, who was a matchup nightmare in the lane. She scored 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, and four of her field goals were on put-backs.

Toomey also made plenty of slick passes from the low post, finding open teammates over Catholic defenders’ outstretched arms when the Crusaders collapsed.

Toomey also clogged up plenty of real estate in the paint on defense. Instead of dribble-driving straight at Toomey, the Crusaders often settled for jumpers at ends of long possessions.

Catholic got caught up in a half-court game because the Crusaders never led, and they were playing catch-up since falling behind 12-2 early on.

No lead meant no presses. No presses meant no steals. No steals meant no transition layups the other way. And that is Catholic’s bread and butter.

“We let Toomey change the whole game on both ends of the court,” Detz said. “And at the end of the day, it just wasn’t our night. We played hard and we kept fighting. We got stops to get back in the game. But we never got that run where we had control.

“And we just didn’t make shots. If we don’t make shots we can’t press. If you can’t press you can’t get turnovers. I thought it came down to us not making shots.”

The Crusaders got plenty of good looks — although mostly from the perimeter — but they simply didn’t shoot a good enough percentage.

Down 21-14 at the half, Catholic kicked it into overdrive in the third, and was within 29-26 when Mary Bolesky knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:16 to go in the quarter. Carleigh Anderson started the Crusaders’ comeback with back-to-back tear-drop floaters over Toomey.

Dunmore had a 31-26 lead through three, and Catholic had two excellent chances to whittle it down to a one-possession game, but on consecutive trips Lily Lehman and Rylee Kraft had wide-open 3-pointers spin out.

The Bucks took advantage, getting a post bucket from Tristan Canavan and a stick-back from Toomey for a 38-28 edge with 3:35 to play. Catholic got a triple from Bolesky and a reverse scoop layup from Lehman with 46 seconds to go to get it to 41-35.

But Cadie Lewis coaxed in three free throws over the final 1:51 and Dunmore fended off Catholic to earn a trip to Hershey. The Bucks’ fans rained down Hershey’s Kisses on Martz Hall’s court in celebration.

Meanwhile, Catholic shuffled off to its locker room for its season-ending pow-wow.

“We were happy to be here, and this was such a great opportunity,” said Bolesky, the L-L League Section 3 MVP this winter. “They were a very talented team. We had to come out ready to play and execute what we’ve been working on all season. But some of those areas we lacked.”

All five of Catholic’s starters — Bolesky, Lehman, Kraft, Anderson and Autumn Lipson — and key-cog sub Stella Higgins are all due back next season, so there should be plenty of bull’s-eyes swirling around the Crusaders come next winter.

