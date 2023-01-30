MYERSTOWN — Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team can officially cross off the first item on its to-do list this season.

Outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 champions.

The Crusaders wrapped that up quite convincingly here Monday night, cruising past host Elco 52-25. That’s six section titles in a row for Catholic. And a record 26 overall.

How convincing was this season’s crown? The Crusaders (9-0 league, 18-1 overall) have won their first nine section games this winter via the mercy rule, with a running clock in the second half.

They also picked up their 68th league victory in a row, and Catholic will go for a perfect 10-0 section ride on Friday at Northern Lebanon.

“We’ve been focused and determined, and we’ve been able to come out strong in every game,” Catholic’s Rylee Kraft said. “We’ve been able to keep that intensity up, and we all have that drive. For us, this was the first step, with everything we’d like to do this season. That’s our sixth in a row, and we wanted to keep that going. This was important for us.”

Catholic coach Charlie Detz opened his post-game speech in the locker room about cherishing the section crown, and how he hopes it will kick-start his team with the postseason right up around the corner.

“There’s something special about these,” Detz said about capturing another section crown. “It doesn’t get old, and they’re all special. Different teams. Different character. Different culture. All of my teams have worked hard, but this team, there’s just something about them. They even go at each other at practice.”

The Crusaders pulled off the mercy rule feat yet again against Elco, rolling to a 22-3 first-quarter lead. Autumn Lipson capped Catholic’s opening onslaught with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer, and the Crusaders were off and running.

Kraft had 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter, and Stella Higgins had a pair of second-quarter buckets to help stake Catholic to a cozy 35-8 lead at the half.

The Crusaders used a 15-2 third-quarter spree to slam the door. Lipson drilled another 3-pointer, Carleigh Anderson had a transition layup, Lily Lehman rattled in a jumper, and Kraft’s 3-pointer gave the Crusaders a 40-10 cushion, triggering the mercy rule with 6:44 to go in the third.

Mary Bolesky added nine points and seven rebounds for Catholic, which sits atop the District 3 Class 3A power ratings, and the Crusaders will host the Section 2 runner-up in the league quarterfinals on Feb. 11.

With Elco’s loss, Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 11-7) wrapped up second place in Section 3.

“They have an edge about them,” Detz said about his squad. “Going into every season, this is something we want to get. Our girls work so, so hard. They’re competitors and they want to win. Now we’re anxious to get to the league playoffs and then get into districts.”

Elco (4-4, 8-11) needs a fast finish in its final three games — against Conrad Weiser, Cocalico and Donegal — to make the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. The Raiders currently sit at No. 12 in the power ratings, with the top 10 finishers getting a bid.

Fleetwood is No. 11 and Bermudian Springs is No. 10. Elco has to win out, and get help, to make the 4A bracket.

“We have three playoff games,” Elco coach Karl Keath said. “We’ve got to control our own destiny. But we can’t come out like we did tonight. (Catholic is) good, and there’s no taking that away from them. They broke our will early on, and that was a killer.”

Maddie Stout scored 11 points for Elco on Monday.

