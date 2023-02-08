DOWNINGTOWN — All things considered, Lancaster Catholic would schedule this nonleague game again. In a heartbeat.

“No doubt,” Crusaders coach Charlie Detz said. “We want games like this to prepare us for leagues. It just wasn’t a great outcome for us.”

Catholic didn’t get the final result it was looking for on Wednesday night, when the Crusaders loaded up the bus and made the trek down Route 30 East to take on District 1 Class 5A heavyweight and Ches-Mont League kingpin Bishop Shanahan.

The Eagles, who will open the Ches-Mont playoffs on Saturday as one of the heavy favorites to win that title, took Catholic’s fourth-quarter comeback punch, forced overtime and then outlasted the Crusaders 56-53 in a clash of two teams with hefty postseason aspirations.

Both teams had a shot to win it in regulation, and Catholic nearly forced a second OT, but Mary Bolesky’s last-gasp, top-of-the-key, potential game-tying 3-pointer spun out, and Shanahan went on to run out the clock and win it, handing Catholic its second loss this season.

“We still have the top seed in districts, and we still have districts and leagues in front of us,” Detz said. “The frustrating thing is that we’re not learning from our mistakes. We made the same mistakes in our other loss. We didn’t defend our own defensive glass. And we have to get a tougher mindset. Bad play. Bad shot. Bad turnover. Bad whatever. We’re not reacting properly in those situations.”

Catholic, which clinched the outright Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 championship, and will host Section 2 runner-up Ephrata in a league quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Saturday, finished up 20-2 overall. Both setbacks were nonleague matchups; Catholic fell at D3-6A heavyweight Central York last month.

Catholic was looking for a 22nd game to finish off its regular-season schedule this winter, and Shanahan returned the call. The Eagles reached last year’s D1-5A title game, and brought a five-game winning streak into Wednesday. They finished up 19-3 overall, won the Ches-Mont National with a 12–0 mark, and Shanahan’s three losses are against formidable foes Villa Maria, Pocono Mountain West and Cardinal O’Hara, by a grand total of 17 points.

Shanahan fell to Villa Maria in last year's D1-5A finale.

“That’s why we wanted to play them,” Detz said. “Now, we have to be better. And we have some stuff to clean up, or else we could get beat in a game that maybe we shouldn’t.”

Things were looking mighty grim for Catholic here Wednesday. Shanahan took a 43-39 lead with 2:07 to play in regulation on Alyssa Brown’s steal and breakaway layup, and Faith Ambrose’s free throws stretched the Eagles’ cushion to 45-39 on Shanahan’s next trip.

Undaunted, the Crusaders pulled off a wild comeback. Autumn Lipson’s 3-pointer cut into Shanahan’s lead, and Lipson drained another trey for a 45-45 tie with 1:17 to go. Catholic forced a steal on the ensuing inbound, and when Rylee Kraft (14 points) cruised in a for layup, the Crusaders had a 47-45 lead in the waning seconds.

But Shanahan’s Samantha Blumenthal coaxed in the tying free throws with 54 seconds to go, nobody scored again in regulation, and the Eagles and the Crusaders shuffled off to OT. Catholic had one lead there, 49-47 on Lily Lehman’s drive with 3:31 to go in the extra session.

Lehman’s 3-pointer late in the second quarter gave the Crusaders a 26-22 lead at the break, and Catholic had a 36-34 lead through three, thanks to Carleigh Anderson’s consecutive buckets, restoring order after Shanahan tied it up at 34-34 midway through the third.

Lily Lehman late 3 gives Lancaster Catholic a 26-22 lead at the half at Bishop Shanahan. Runs. Stops. Big shots. Solid game #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @CrusaderCrazy @BSHS_GirlsBball pic.twitter.com/898XAKjCtl — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) February 9, 2023

The Eagles took the lead for good, 51-49, on Brown’s steal and layup with 1:13 to go in OT. Catholic was within 55-53 on Lipson’s stick-back bucket with 13 seconds left. But the Eagles dodged Bolesky’s 3-point spin-out and won it, setting up its league and district postseason push in fine fashion.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77