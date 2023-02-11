The matchup Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball fans have been clamoring for all winter is now official.

Lancaster Catholic overcame a slow start Saturday night with a full-throttle third-quarter run, and the host Crusaders got past pesky Ephrata 44-28 in a league quarterfinal clash, setting up this must-see semifinal:

Undefeated Lebanon, which improved to 23-0 with a quarterfinal win over Pequea Valley on Saturday, against Catholic, the 16-time league champ, in a semifinal showdown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Warwick.

“It’ll be a great game,” said Catholic’s Mary Bolesky, who scored a game-high 17 points against Ephrata. “I know I’m excited. And it’s exciting because this is what we’ve been practicing for all year. It’s very exciting to finally be here.”

The other semifinal will pit Columbia against Manheim Central, with Tuesday’s winners advancing to Thursday’s finale at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. Catholic topped Ephrata in last year’s title game, and the postseason rematch was Saturday. The Mountaineers fought the good fight for the first two-plus quarters. But once the Crusaders found their groove, they were off and running.

Ephrata (17-6) took a 14-13 lead when Marie McCracken beat the first-quarter buzzer with a corner 3-pointer, and it was 16-13 when Lydia Ehst scored in the paint on the Mounts’ first trip of the second quarter.

Ephrata, the Section 2 runner-up, didn’t score again in the first half, but the Mounts held Catholic (21-3) to just six second-quarter points, as both teams struggled with foul issues. Bolesky, who had three first-quarter 3-pointers, had two second-quarter buckets, and her floater in the lane with 20 seconds to go in the half gave the Crusaders, the Section 3 champs, a 19-16 lead at the break.

Catholic was a completely different team in the third quarter. Rylee Kraft drove the lane for a bucket on the Crusaders’ first trip of the second half, and after McCracken answered with a jumper at the other end, Catholic hit the afterburners for a game-changing 15-0 run.

“It was good that we were able to bounce back after the first half,” Bolesky said.”We were able to rebound, get out and run in transition and play good defense. We knew we had to keep rebounding and keep looking for the right looks on offense. We needed to get into our sets and do our thing. And rebounding and defense were the story of the second half."

Kraft had two more buckets, Lily Lehman rattled in a trey, Bolesky scored in transition and Carleigh Anderson hit a pair of back-breaking 3-pointers during the spree, and Catholic had a cozy 40-23 lead heading into the fourth after a 21-7 third-quarter clip.

Catholic, which will be the No. 1 seed in the D3-3A playoff bracket, only scored four points the rest of the way, but the Crusaders stymied Ephrata defensively pretty much the entire second half, and Catholic out-rebounded the Mounts 26-17 and drilled eight 3-pointers in all.

Leah Caldwell scored eight points for Ephrata. Catholic’s defense held Mounts’ leading scorer Jasmine Griffin to six points — all in the first quarter.

Ephrata’s season will continue; the Mounts have earned a spot in the D3-6A playoffs, likely as the No. 10 seed. The brackets become official on Feb. 15.

