HAMBURG — Lily Lehman’s assignment on Friday night was tricky.

Not a post player by trade, she had to guard Mount Carmel Area 6-foot glass-crasher and paint-scorer du jour Alyssa Reisinger.

Lehman aced her exam. As a result, Lancaster Catholic did, too.

With Lehman playing some pesky defense in the paint throughout, the Crusaders held Reisinger to one field goal and just eight points, and Catholic zoomed past District Four champ MCA 47-21 in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal clash at Hamburg High School.

“They compete and they have hunger, and that’s what makes a team special,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said about his crew. “Anybody can have a great player or girls that can do this or do that. But when you have the hunger and the dedication and you play for each other, that’s what makes you special.”

The District Three-champ Crusaders are in a special class: The Final Four.

Catholic is heading to the state semifinals for the third time in the last seven years, and it will be a showdown of epic proportions. Catholic (26-3 overall) will take on District Two champ Dunmore — a 58-19 winner over Lake-Lehman on Friday — in a 3A Final Four game on Monday at a site and time to be announced.

The winner goes to the state finale next Thursday at 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center and will face either District Six champ River Valley or District Seven fifth-seed Our Lady of the Sacred Heart for all the 3A marbles.

Catholic won a PIAA crown in 2018 — one year after going to the state semifinals.

The Crusaders ran their game plan to perfection here Friday, having Lehman front Reisinger in the paint, keeping her occupied as long as possible, and having defenders at the ready to collapse and help out when needed.

End result: Reisinger didn’t get a bucket until late in the fourth quarter, and Catholic’s defense forced 16 turnovers in all and didn’t let the Red Tornadoes (27-3) up for air after grabbing a 6-5 lead on Rylee Kraft’s dribble-drive bucket midway through the first quarter.

“It was nice knowing that I could front (Reisinger) and that I had that help-side ready every single time,” Lehman said. “They all came flying in to help me. I tried to fluster her and get inside or her head. After that, we relied on our perimeter defense to force them into making bad passes.”

“That was a big part of our game plan,” Kraft said about defending Reisinger. “Lily fronted her and just kept putting pressure on her. She didn’t get a lot. And we were able to steal some passes and get some turnovers.”

Which is Catholic’s bread and butter.

The Crusaders were up 12-6 after the first quarter, and Catholic put the pedal to the metal in the second quarter to seize control for good. Mary Bolesky drove the lane for a layup, Stella Higgins scored at the glass and Autumn Lipson drilled a 3-pointer and the Crusaders had a 23-9 lead at the half.

Catholic opened the third quarter with a quick 6-0 burst, with Bolesky, Carleigh Anderson and Kraft getting consecutive buckets, the latter on a transition layup by Kraft for a 29-9 cushion. Later, Kraft (13 points) canned a trey and she scored in the lane, and Bolesky (14 points) had breakaway layup to give the Crusaders a cozy 36-12 lead.

“Our defense led to our transition game there,” Kraft said about the third-quarter binge, “and that’s a big thing for us. Our energy never dropped after that.”

The Crusaders salted it away in the fourth; Bolesky supplied the dagger with a corner 3-pointer for a 43-15 edge with 4:41 to play and MCA, which won a 2A state title in 2021 and was in the PIAA quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row, was gassed.

“(Reisinger) dominated all season long,” Detz said. “I ended up watching seven of their games (on film) and she dominated. We weren’t letting her get any touches inside. Lily fronted her, and we always had another girl assigned for the back-side on her. They had no chances to get the ball inside to her.”

“We executed to a T,” Detz said.

