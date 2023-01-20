Just five games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. But plenty to discuss. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 74, Donegal 24 — The host Crusaders barreled to a 44-11 lead at the half, cruised past the Indians and improved to 14-0 overall while maintaining sole possession of the section lead over Lampeter-Strasburg, which held off Elco to remain alone in second place. Rylee Kraft (18 points), Mary Bolesky (14 points) and Molly Wolownik (career-high 10 points) all scored in double-digits for Lancaster Catholic, while Bella Mackison and Mia Wissler scored 7 points apiece for Donegal, which suffered its seventh straight setback. Meanwhile, the Crusaders earned their 65th league victory in a row. And this: Kraft joined the 600-point club in the victory; the junior is up to 611 career points for Lancaster Catholic. She's scoring at a 19.0 clip over the last five games, with three 3-pointers and a trio of 20-point outings over that stretch.

Northern Lebanon 33, Cocalico 27 — The host Vikings made it two straight wins, overcoming a 17-16 halftime deficit with a 13-6 game-ending run to clip the Eagles. Hayley Sheroky (14 points, including 8-for-8 at the foul line) and Olivia Shutter (13 points) showed the way for NL, while Teagan Sahm scored 15 points for Cocalico, which dropped its second straight game after a 2-game winning streak. The Vikings are now tied with Elco for third place in the section chase — two games behind L-S and three back of Lancaster Catholic. NL ended up sweeping the season series vs. Cocalico; Sheroky's late-game heroics gave the Vikings a win in Denver back in December ...

SECTION 4

Pequea Valley 46, Octorara 5 — Two nights after having their 8-game winning streak snapped by Columbia, the Braves were back on the court looking to start another winning streak. They did. PV opened the game with a 16-2 run, seized a 25-5 lead at the break, and then outscored host Octorara 21-0 in the second half to remain in the thick of the section chase — specifically in the logjam for second place. Janae Patterson (12 points) and Brooke Graham (season-high 10 points) paced PV, while Jamie Guertler scored 3 points for Octorara. PV, Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Country Day all have two section losses, and are two games behind front-running Columbia in the race.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

In a Section 3 showdown on Thursday, host Lampeter-Strasburg rallied past Elco to remain alone in second place behind Lancaster Catholic. Here’s the story …

And in a nonleague clash, Lancaster Country Day topped Mount Calvary Christian in a battle of small-school Lancaster County kingpins as Genesis Meadows had yet another big night in the scoring department. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Conestoga Valley, 8 p.m.

SECTION 4

Columbia at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

* Most intriguing game of the night is Township at Lebanon, as the Cedars go for a 15-0 getaway. Their trickiest game to date: A nip-and-tuck overtime escape-job victory at Township back on Dec. 16. The Blue Streaks are two games behind Cedar Crest for second place, and need wins to get back in the section hunt and to grab a D3-6A playoff invite. Township skipper Sean Burkhart will go for his 200th career win the showdown. LNP coverage and a photo gallery from Lebanon on Friday night.

