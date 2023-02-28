HERSHEY — Move over, Lebanon Catholic. You’ve got company.

Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team on Tuesday tied the Beavers for the most District Three girls basketball championships. The Crusaders pocketed their 20th title compliments of a defensive-driven 49-34 victory over Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Columbia in the Giant Center.

Lebanon Catholic, of course, shuttered its doors in 2020, so the Beavers will forever be stuck on 20. Lancaster Catholic won its first D3 crown since a run of three 4A titles in a row from 2018 to 2020, and it came against a scorching-hot Crimson Tide team that brought a 16-game winning tear into Tuesday’s showdown.

“It goes to the whole tradition here at Catholic,” Crusaders coach Charlie Detz said about tying the team title record. “These aren’t easy to come by, so for us to have 20 of these as a program, and to tie Lebanon Catholic, is pretty rewarding.”

“Winning a district championship is a special thing, and this is something we’ve been working for and fighting for,” Catholic’s Mary Bolesky said. “We’re all competitors, and we all really wanted this. We were able to execute and win it.”

Top-seeded Catholic (23-3 overall) rarely let second-seeded Columbia (23-4) up for air here Tuesday, forcing the issue from the tip by speeding up the Tide’s offensive attack, getting hands in faces, arms and elbows in passing lanes, and making life miserable for Columbia ace shooters Brie and Brooke Droege and Kailee Soto.

The Tide’s Droege twins came into the game on quite a tear, and made clutch shot after clutch shot during Columbia’s run to the L-L League championship. But Bolesky and Rylee Kraft dug in defensively, holding the Droege twins to seven first-half points on the way to a 24-11 lead at the break.

“We spent a lot of effort on defense, and we were really able to lock them down,” Catholic’s Lily Lehman said. “We had to defend and keep them off the boards and contest their shots. If they made contested shots, then good for them.”

Bolesky was outstanding. She popped in 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and steered Catholic throughout, directing traffic in transition, and defending with abandon.

Bolesky’s 3-pointer stretched Catholic’s lead to 17-5 with 5:42 to go in the first half. Later, Autumn Lipson drilled a trey of her own for a 22-11 advantage, as the Crusaders kept the Tide’s shooters busy, and feasted on five second-quarter turnovers for a 13-point edge at intermission.

“We were so motivated,” Detz said. “It’s the most motivated we were for a game this season.”

It was more of the same in the third quarter. Lehman (12 points) had a transition layup and she split the middle for a bucket in the lane. Bolesky had a steal and a breakaway layup, and a 3-pointer for a 33-22 lead. And when Stella Higgins beat the third-quarter horn with a baseline bucket, the Crusaders were up 37-23.

Columbia made one last mad dash. Brie Droege (18 points) had three fourth-quarter buckets, including a transition layup off a steal with 5:02 to play to cut Catholic’s lead to 38-29. Later, Columbia had it down to 38-31 on Brie Droege’s jumper, but the Crusaders closed it out, getting eight free throws between Bolesky and Carleigh Anderson to ice it.

“This is huge,” Lehman said. “This is a special group. We hit a bit of a speed bump there. Then we realized that we had to play together if we were going to win. And that’s exactly what we did.”

“We weren’t here to get silver,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said, “we were here to get gold. So it’s disappointing, and it will be disappointing for a while. But we’ll get over it and we’ll move on. Give them credit. They played better than us tonight. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get them down the road.”

Columbia and Catholic open play in the PIAA 3A bracket on March 10 — the Crusaders against District 12 fourth-seed Mastery North, and the Tide against the District Four runner-up, which is still being sorted out.

In the Class 3A third-place game Tuesday ...

Pequea Valley 59, York Catholic 58

Shania Stoltzfus (season-high 24 points with five 3-pointers), Sarah Arment (14 points) and Janae Patterson (11 points) sparked the offense, and the host Braves overcame a 31-26 halftime deficit and held off the Fighting Irish’s last-gasp effort with under 20 seconds to play and earned bronze in the bracket.

