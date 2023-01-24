A busy week of L-L League girls basketball tipped off on Monday with five games, including a trio of head-to-head section showdowns. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 56, Cocalico 16 — Make that lucky No. 66 for the Crusaders. Carleigh Anderson (season-high 15 points), Mary Bolesky (12 points), Rylee Kraft (11 points) and Lily Lehman (10 points) all scored in double-digits, Lancaster Catholic barreled to a 34-0 lead at the half, and the Crusaders won their 66th section game in a row, kept a grip on the section lead, and improved to 16-0 overall this season. It’s the 14th time this winter Lancaster Catholic won via the mercy rule, and it was the second time this season the Crusaders held an opponent scoreless in the first half. Maxine Ulysse scored a season-high 10 points for the host Eagles, who dropped their third straight game. FYI: Lancaster Catholic clinched no worse than a tie for the section title with the win. The Crusaders, who own a league-record 25 section championships, can clinch No. 26 outright with a W on Friday when second-place L-S comes calling.

Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Donegal 36 — The Pioneers needed a win to remain on Lancaster Catholic’s heels in the section hunt, and L-S went on the road and earned the dub. Katie Ranck (18 points), Anna Horner (13 points, three 3-pointers) and Ava Vaughn (12 points on four 3-pointers) stuffed the scoring column, and the Pioneers outscored the host Indians 42-21 over the middle two quarters for their fifth win a row — and to remain a game behind the Crusaders in the race. Bella Mackison (9 points on a trio of 3-pointers) led Donegal, which couldn’t overcome a 35-17 halftime deficit and suffered its eighth straight setback.

SECTION 4

Annville-Cleona 58, Lancaster Mennonite 16 — Every win in the hotly contested race for the No. 2 slot in the section chase is big, and the Dutchmen came up big against the Blazers. Josie Clay (14 points) and Ava Hoover (10 points) sparked the offense, A-C bolted to a 31-11 halftime cushion, and then iced the game with a 17-3 third-quarter blitz to remain in a 3-way second-place tie in the loss column with Lancaster Country Day and Pequea Valley. Liviiah Sweeney and Jayla Rivera scored 6 points apiece for host Mennonite. The Dutchmen ended up sweeping the season series vs. the Blazers ...

NONLEAGUE

Red Land 42, Northern Lebanon 39 — In an intriguing nonleague clash featuring a couple of ranked D3-playoff hopefuls, the host Vikings had a 15-14 lead at the half, but the Patriots went 14-7 in the third quarter to grab the lead, and then fended off NL down the stretch. Olivia Shutter (13 points) and Kasey Weimer (10 points) paced the Vikings, who had their 2-game winning streak snapped.

Conestoga Christian 38, Octorara 17 — The Braves headed over to Berks County to take on CC, but couldn’t overcome a cold start. Zariha Twyman scored 6 points for Octorara, which fell behind 17-2 after the first quarter and trailed 24-4 at the break and fell for the fourth straight game.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Pequea Valley at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lower Dauphin at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

* Go ahead and circle that Columbia at Lancaster Country Day tilt. It’s a key game for the Cougars, who will try and hand the Crimson Tide its first section loss this season, while trying to remain in that logjam for second place behind Columbia. Also, Country Day senior ace Genesis Meadows, who leads the L-L League in scoring, needs 12 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

