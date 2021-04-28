Lancaster Catholic senior Devin Atkinson is not one of those freakish 6-foot, 6-inch athletes on the basketball court. He knows that. When you look at him on the hardwood, you see more of a fullback or linebacker in a basketball uniform. And that might actually be a compliment considering he’s been named an all-state football player each of the final two seasons of his prep career.

At 6-feet, 1-inches tall, and weighing 220 pounds, Atkinson has made the most of his size on the hardwood. He’s essentially played all five positions on the basketball court. He’s handled point guard duties when called upon. He’s knocked down long-range shots in crunch time. He’s gone to the low block and banged with the heavyweights around the basket.

It’s worked to the tune of many successes, which we’ll get to shortly. But for all of his effort, Atkinson, a Lancaster Catholic senior, has been named to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ Class 3A all-state second- team for the 2020-21 boys hoops season. It comes after Atkinson averaged 13.8 points, 8.0 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game.

The numbers aren’t eye-popping. But for anyone who saw Lancaster Catholic play over the last two years, they’d realize Atkinson was the engine that made the Crusaders go.

It helped that Atkinson was on the back-end of so many clutch postseason moments over the last two years to the point that his squad earned the moniker the ‘Cardiac Crusaders.’

Last season, Lancaster Catholic captured the L-L Section Four and District 3-3A crowns and went down to the last shot in a 67-64 loss in the state quarterfinals to Math, Civics & Sciences.

As a whole, the Lancaster Catholic boys basketball Class of 2021 included 89 wins, two district titles, three district finals and four state tournament appearances.

Asked what’s made the Crusaders so good in crunch time, Atkinson credited situational drills in practice, in addition to a stellar coaching staff that prepared them for those moments.

“We know the tough moments are going to come,” Atkinson said. “When it does happen we need to be able to relax and play ball.”

Atkinson converted 107 of 139 free-throw attempts (76.9 percent), although those makes felt even higher over the course of the season, to the point it felt Atkinson going to the foul-line were automatic points for Lancaster Catholic.

“I get to the line a lot more than some people,” Atkinson said of his success at the charity stripe. “That helps a lot. In practice, whether shooting with my brother or my dad, I try to make five or 10 in a row. ...those are free points, I can’t be wasting those.”

A three sport student-athlete, Atkinson was asked by LNP|LancasterOnline around this time a year ago what sports he excels at the most. His answer at the time was baseball. He has since decided that he’s going to play basketball for NCAA Division III DeSales University, where he plans to study business.

“I played baseball over last summer and it hit me that it wasn’t for me,” Atkinson said. “I couldn't do it (baseball) year-round in college. If I’m going to do something in college, it needs to be something I love doing all the time. And that’s basketball.”

Asked what he hopes younger Lancaster Catholic hoopsters learn from his journey, Atkinson said, “To give everything you got and have as much fun as you can with sports in high school.”

“Really try to get out there,” he said. “Play multiple sports. It’s a way to meet new people, learn different skill sets and learn how to compete, work to win and gain opportunities you wouldn’t have otherwise. This has been awesome. I’m have so many awesome moments with so many people.”

Here’s the full list of of the Class 3A all-state selections:

First team:

Idris Ali, 5-9 Sr. Loyalsock (POY)

Nisine Poplar, 6-5 Sr., Math, Civics & Science

Saraj Ali, 6-5 Jr., Loyalsock

Jevin Muniz, 6-5 Sr., Executive Education

Aaron Collins, 5-11 Sr., Erie First Christian

Brendan Boyle, 5-10 Jr., Notre Dame-Green Pond

Second team:

Ty Barrett, 6-0 Jr., Troy

Justin Moore, 6-1 Jr., Bishop McDevitt

Michael Balichi/k, 6-3 Sr., Mount Carmel

Devin Atkinson 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Catholic

IV Pettit, 6-2 Jr., Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6-4 Jr., Executive Education

Third team:

Kobe Kratzer, 6-3 Sr., Palmerton

Matt Whysong, 6-0 Jr., Chestnut Ridge

Brandon Reed, 5-9 Sr., Riverside

Ethan Hartman, 6-5 Sr., Warrior Run

Benny Cano, 6-3 Sr., Greenville

Cameron Khoza, 6-7 Sr., Bishop Guilfoyle

Jace Miner, 6-3 Sr., Brookville

Coach: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock