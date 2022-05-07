Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ty Burton, Octorara’s Elijah Hamilton and Manheim Central’s Trey Grube now share this in common: Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ Class 5A all-state boys basketball selections for the 2021-22 season.
It’s the second all-state nod for Burton (first team), and the first for Hamilton (second team) and Grube (third team).
Burton: A third-team all-state pick as a freshman, Burton led the Lancaster-Lebanon League in scoring (21.2 points per game) as a sophomore. The 5-foot, 10-inch guard made 63 3-pointers, the most memorable being the game-winner in the final seconds of a 50-47 victory against Hempfield in the L-L championship. Selected by coaches as the L-L Section Three Player of the Year, Burton scored 30 or more points in four games, including a career-high 35 points in a triple-overtime win against Hershey in the District Three semifinals.
Part of a highly-talented starting five, Burton helped the Pioneers capture the District Three championship, the program’s first since 2002. L-S won its first 28 games before a first-round exit in the state playoffs.
It’s worth noting Burton, who already has an athletic scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Manhattan College, played the last 10 games of the season on a bad wheel after suffering a high ankle sprain against Elco on Jan. 21, missing the next five games before returning.
“He took that as a challenge,” L-S coach Ed Berryman said of Burton’s ankle injury. “When he came back he never said a word about it, but he never used that as an excuse.”
Boys Basketball: Ladies and gentlemen. ...Ty Burton, game-winner.— John Walk (@JWalkLNP) February 19, 2022
FINAL, Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Hempfield 47.
Pioneers are your L-L League champions.
What a game.@LSBoysBball @LancasterSports @lshspioneers @section_ls @Tyler14Burton @BerkWagner pic.twitter.com/ickwnLk96u
Hamilton: The younger brother of Octorara 1,000-point scorer Naji Hamilton, Elijah Hamilton entered his junior campaign as a third-year starter taking on the responsibility of a captain and being the team’s leading scorer.
The 6-4 junior guard went on to average 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game en route to being named the L-L Section Four Player of the Year.
“Elijah is a skilled basketball player,” Octorara veteran coach Gene Lambert said. “He shoots the ball well. He handles it well and he rebounds well. And he’s athletic, which runs in the Hamilton family.”
Hamilton’s scoring average was fourth-best in the league. Octorara was the Section Four runner-up and made a District Three playoff appearance, finishing 14-11.
Grube: Mainly known as a perimeter shooter as a sophomore, Grube added to his game in his junior season with a jump in ball-handling skills and aggressiveness in attacking the rim.
The 6-foot sharpshooter still drilled 101 3-pointers, the highest single-season total in the league since at least 2002. But he also made and attempted the most free-throws of any player in the league, converting 85.1% of his attempts (143 of 168).
“Not only was he putting the ball on the floor,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “But he was putting the ball on the floor with a purpose. That makes him hard to guard.”
Grube trailed only Burton amongst the league’s top scorers at 21.1 points per game, going along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He scored 30 or more points in three games and is already at 1,180 career points. The L-L Section Three runner-up Barons went down to the wire against L-S in the L-L semifinals and made a district playoff appearance, finishing 18-10, the program’s third-most single-season wins.
Congrats to our guy Trey on scoring his 1000th point today!! pic.twitter.com/K2Y8RRcwAy— Baron Basketball (@MCBoysHoops) February 6, 2022
2021-22 Class 5A All-State Teams
1st Team
Justin Edwards, 6' 7", junior, Imhotep Charter (Player of the Year)
Rodney Gallagher, 6', junior, Laurel Highlands
Thomas Sorber, 6' 9", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan
Mike Wells, 6' 4", senior, New Castle
Ty Burton, 5' 10", sophomore, Lampeter-Strasburg
Rahmir Barno, 6', junior, Imhotep Charter
2nd Team
Jalen Franklin, 6' 1", senior, Susquehannock
Ahmad Nowell, 6', sophomore, Imhotep Charter
Keondre DeShields, 6' 3", junior, Laurel Highlands
Jackson Hicke, 6' 4", junior, Radnor
Anthony Smith, 6' 7", senior, Shippensburg Area
Elijah Hamilton, 6' 4", junior, Octorara
3rd Team
Trey Grube, 6', junior, Manheim Central
Larenzo Jerkins, 6' 4", sophomore, Chester
Jeremy Thomas, 6' 4", senior, Shippensburg Area
Colin Payne, 6' 3", senior, Exeter Township
Luke Boyd, 6' 1", senior Archbishop Ryan
Darren Williams, 6' 4", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan
Coach: Andre Noble, Imhotep Charter