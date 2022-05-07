Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ty Burton, Octorara’s Elijah Hamilton and Manheim Central’s Trey Grube now share this in common: Pennsylvania Sportswriters’ Class 5A all-state boys basketball selections for the 2021-22 season.

It’s the second all-state nod for Burton (first team), and the first for Hamilton (second team) and Grube (third team).

Burton: A third-team all-state pick as a freshman, Burton led the Lancaster-Lebanon League in scoring (21.2 points per game) as a sophomore. The 5-foot, 10-inch guard made 63 3-pointers, the most memorable being the game-winner in the final seconds of a 50-47 victory against Hempfield in the L-L championship. Selected by coaches as the L-L Section Three Player of the Year, Burton scored 30 or more points in four games, including a career-high 35 points in a triple-overtime win against Hershey in the District Three semifinals.

Part of a highly-talented starting five, Burton helped the Pioneers capture the District Three championship, the program’s first since 2002. L-S won its first 28 games before a first-round exit in the state playoffs.

It’s worth noting Burton, who already has an athletic scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Manhattan College, played the last 10 games of the season on a bad wheel after suffering a high ankle sprain against Elco on Jan. 21, missing the next five games before returning.

“He took that as a challenge,” L-S coach Ed Berryman said of Burton’s ankle injury. “When he came back he never said a word about it, but he never used that as an excuse.”

Hamilton: The younger brother of Octorara 1,000-point scorer Naji Hamilton, Elijah Hamilton entered his junior campaign as a third-year starter taking on the responsibility of a captain and being the team’s leading scorer.

The 6-4 junior guard went on to average 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game en route to being named the L-L Section Four Player of the Year.

“Elijah is a skilled basketball player,” Octorara veteran coach Gene Lambert said. “He shoots the ball well. He handles it well and he rebounds well. And he’s athletic, which runs in the Hamilton family.”

Hamilton’s scoring average was fourth-best in the league. Octorara was the Section Four runner-up and made a District Three playoff appearance, finishing 14-11.

Grube: Mainly known as a perimeter shooter as a sophomore, Grube added to his game in his junior season with a jump in ball-handling skills and aggressiveness in attacking the rim.

The 6-foot sharpshooter still drilled 101 3-pointers, the highest single-season total in the league since at least 2002. But he also made and attempted the most free-throws of any player in the league, converting 85.1% of his attempts (143 of 168).

“Not only was he putting the ball on the floor,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “But he was putting the ball on the floor with a purpose. That makes him hard to guard.”

Grube trailed only Burton amongst the league’s top scorers at 21.1 points per game, going along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He scored 30 or more points in three games and is already at 1,180 career points. The L-L Section Three runner-up Barons went down to the wire against L-S in the L-L semifinals and made a district playoff appearance, finishing 18-10, the program’s third-most single-season wins.

Related: Lancaster Country Day's Grant Landis, Mount Calvary's Evan Dumaine, Avery Kopcha are Class 1A all-state basketball selections

Related: Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst picks up all-state nod for second year in a row

2021-22 Class 5A All-State Teams

1st Team

Justin Edwards, 6' 7", junior, Imhotep Charter (Player of the Year)

Rodney Gallagher, 6', junior, Laurel Highlands

Thomas Sorber, 6' 9", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan

Mike Wells, 6' 4", senior, New Castle

Ty Burton, 5' 10", sophomore, Lampeter-Strasburg

Rahmir Barno, 6', junior, Imhotep Charter

2nd Team

Jalen Franklin, 6' 1", senior, Susquehannock

Ahmad Nowell, 6', sophomore, Imhotep Charter

Keondre DeShields, 6' 3", junior, Laurel Highlands

Jackson Hicke, 6' 4", junior, Radnor

Anthony Smith, 6' 7", senior, Shippensburg Area

Elijah Hamilton, 6' 4", junior, Octorara

3rd Team

Trey Grube, 6', junior, Manheim Central

Larenzo Jerkins, 6' 4", sophomore, Chester

Jeremy Thomas, 6' 4", senior, Shippensburg Area

Colin Payne, 6' 3", senior, Exeter Township

Luke Boyd, 6' 1", senior Archbishop Ryan

Darren Williams, 6' 4", sophomore, Archbishop Ryan

Coach: Andre Noble, Imhotep Charter