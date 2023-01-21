A half dozen L-L League girls basketball games on Saturday’s schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Elizabethtown 30 (OT) — The Bears closed regulation time with a 10-2 blitz to force OT. There, the host Pioneers went 6-for-6 at the foul line to win it. L-S had a 28-20 lead through three quarters before E-town rallied valiantly to knot it up at 30-30 and force OT. In the extra session, Anna Horner went 4-for-4 and Katie Ranck went 2-for-2 at the line for the Pioneers, who had a 17-15 lead at the half. Ranck scored 17 points for L-S, while Taryn Hummer popped in a season-high 17 points for the Bears, who forced OT, but dropped their fifth straight game. L-S, meanwhile, picked up its fourth victory in a row.

Lancaster Country Day 55, Lancaster County Christian 18 — That’s three wins in a row for the host Cougars, who used a 14-2 second-quarter spree for a 32-14 halftime lead, and then held LCC to four second-half points and won going away. Genesis Meadows (18 points, 3 3-pointers), Chantel Cannon (12 points) and Sophia Sanchez (12 points on 4 3-pointers) paced Country Day, which knocked down 10 treys in all in the victory.

Columbia 54, Eastern York 41 — In a river-rivalry showdown, the Crimson Tide jumped out to an early 12-3 lead and was ahead 29-13 at the half, and then eased past the host Golden Knights for their fifth win in a row. Brie Droege bucketed 23 points and Brooke Droege hit three 3-pointers and dropped 17 points for Columbia. Brooke Droege is up to 961 career points for the Tide.

Wilson 49, Hempfield 40 — Less than 24 hours after registering a key Section 1 win over Cedar Crest, the Black Knights hit the road for West Lawn, and couldn’t slam the door against the Bulldogs. Hempfield had a 19-17 lead at the break and was ahead 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter. But Wilson closed the game on a 21-9 blitz and rallied past the Knights. Nevaeh Ramirez matched her season-high with 10 points for Hempfield.

Coatesville 68, McCaskey 65 — The host Red Tornado was locked in a 31-31 game at the half, before the Red Raiders outscored McCaskey 37-34 the rest of the way for the win. Anisha Sepulveda (15 points, 3 3-pointers), Elaina Foley (11 points), Mariah Ruth (11 points) and Keymara Myers (11 points) paced the Tornado in the scoring department.

Also Saturday, Lancaster Catholic had to pull some teeth, but improved to 15-0 overall with a hard-fought nonleague win over Berks Catholic. Here’s the story …

MONDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic at Cocalico, 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

