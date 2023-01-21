L-L League Basketball Media Day
Buy Now

Lampeter-Strasburg's Anna Horner, left, Katie Ranck, Kelsey McTaggart and Leigha Sauerbaugh during the L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

A half dozen L-L League girls basketball games on Saturday’s schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Elizabethtown 30 (OT) — The Bears closed regulation time with a 10-2 blitz to force OT. There, the host Pioneers went 6-for-6 at the foul line to win it. L-S had a 28-20 lead through three quarters before E-town rallied valiantly to knot it up at 30-30 and force OT. In the extra session, Anna Horner went 4-for-4 and Katie Ranck went 2-for-2 at the line for the Pioneers, who had a 17-15 lead at the half. Ranck scored 17 points for L-S, while Taryn Hummer popped in a season-high 17 points for the Bears, who forced OT, but dropped their fifth straight game. L-S, meanwhile, picked up its fourth victory in a row.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Lancaster Country Day 55, Lancaster County Christian 18 — That’s three wins in a row for the host Cougars, who used a 14-2 second-quarter spree for a 32-14 halftime lead, and then held LCC to four second-half points and won going away. Genesis Meadows (18 points, 3 3-pointers), Chantel Cannon (12 points) and Sophia Sanchez (12 points on 4 3-pointers) paced Country Day, which knocked down 10 treys in all in the victory.

Interview with Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows at L-L Basketball Media Day [video]
Nothing can stop Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows from making her points against Mount Calvary

Columbia 54, Eastern York 41 — In a river-rivalry showdown, the Crimson Tide jumped out to an early 12-3 lead and was ahead 29-13 at the half, and then eased past the host Golden Knights for their fifth win in a row. Brie Droege bucketed 23 points and Brooke Droege hit three 3-pointers and dropped 17 points for Columbia. Brooke Droege is up to 961 career points for the Tide.

Interview with Columbia's Brie & Brooke Droege at L-L Basketball Media Day [video]

Wilson 49, Hempfield 40 — Less than 24 hours after registering a key Section 1 win over Cedar Crest, the Black Knights hit the road for West Lawn, and couldn’t slam the door against the Bulldogs. Hempfield had a 19-17 lead at the break and was ahead 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter. But Wilson closed the game on a 21-9 blitz and rallied past the Knights. Nevaeh Ramirez matched her season-high with 10 points for Hempfield.

Coatesville 68, McCaskey 65 — The host Red Tornado was locked in a 31-31 game at the half, before the Red Raiders outscored McCaskey 37-34 the rest of the way for the win. Anisha Sepulveda (15 points, 3 3-pointers), Elaina Foley (11 points), Mariah Ruth (11 points) and Keymara Myers (11 points) paced the Tornado in the scoring department.

Despite 7-game winning streak being snapped, it's been a great start for McCaskey's girls basketball team [video]

Also Saturday, Lancaster Catholic had to pull some teeth, but improved to 15-0 overall with a hard-fought nonleague win over Berks Catholic. Here’s the story

Lancaster Catholic improves to 15-0 after fending off Berks Catholic in nonleague showdown

MONDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic at Cocalico, 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.  

NONLEAGUE

Red Land at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

L-L Basketball Roundtable 2023: Girls, boys hoops update, section races, milestones [video]
After season-ending injury, Cocalico's Kiersten Shipton is making most of her senior year [video]

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags