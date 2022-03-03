HERSHEY - Lampeter-Strasburg was starting to taste a District Three basketball championship when Ty Burton laid a crossover dribble move on a Shippensburg defender that would have sprained Scottie Pippen’s ankles.

“It was definitely one of my better ones,’’ Burton said later, on the Giant Center floor, a gold medal around his neck.

“I was going to drive, but then I realized I had a little space to shoot it. When it left my hand, it felt great. When it went in, it was electric.’’

It was a three-pointer, plus a foul, turning a six-point game into a 56-46 L-S lead. Two minutes remained, but they amounted to bookkeeping.

L-S is 27-0. It beat Shippensburg, 66-57 for the district Class 5A championship.

Burton scored 24 and was brilliant, but this wasn’t his show, as it isn’t his team.

Shippensburg was bigger and stronger and had an incumbent all-state guard, Jayden Statum.

But the Pioneers had a counter that has worked all winter and holds promise for the spring: Guys who can pass and shoot (really shoot) and compete and think and win.

“We’ve got five guys on the floor at all times that can score,’’ said L-S coach Ed Berryman. “If (the opponent) has a bigger guy, they’ve got to come out and play us, … They’ve got to match up with us, also.’’

L-S had seven 3-pointers in the first half, discarding worries (if there were any) about big-stage jitters and playing on a big-arena floor.

Shippensburg (20-4) was big and wide, qualities embodied by Minnesota football recruit Anthony Smith, listed at 6-8, 255 pounds. He got some post-ups inside and led the Greyhounds’ charge on the glass.

Shippensburg out-rebounded L-S 26-18 and led by as many as seven points early.

It was around then that Berryman went to an unusual defense he calls “Red Gray.’’

“Three guys are playing man-to-man, and two guys are playing a tandem,’’ he said. “We wanted someone up to to stop (Statum’s) penetration and hopefully, maybe, get help on the big fella down low.’’

Sometimes it looked like a zone. Sometimes it looked like a mystery, at least to the Greyhounds, whom it slowed to a standstill.

Shippensburg never figured it out. Smith scored 19 cleaning up around the basket, but Statum has just eight. The Greyhounds got some second-half scoring from guys L-S was clearly comfortable giving some space, or this might have been almost easy.

It wasn’t easy. Shippensburg guarded the perimeter better after halftime, and the Pioneers had just two threes in the second half.

But Shipp never led after the first quarter. L-S kept doing its thing. It got 17 points from Berkeley Wagner, 11 from Isaiah Parido and 10 from Ben Wert. It got some magical stuff from Burton, and the Pioneers made their last eight free throws.

Magical is a word that is fitting better every day.

Burton admitted that when he returned home after spending eighth grade at IMG Academy in Florida, “I’m not going to lie - I didn’t expect a district ’ship out of it. I just wanted to be at home, playing with my buddies.’’

Turns out his buddies are more than enough.

The state playoffs begin Tuesday, L-S at home against the seventh seed from the WPIAL, or District Seven.

Interesting to note that Imhotep, the monstrous Philadelphia Public League champion, is in the other half of the bracket.