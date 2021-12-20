The Lancaster-Lebanon League is looking like a shooter’s boys’ basketball league this winter, and Lampeter-Strasburg is looking like Exhibit A.

The Pioneers made 14 3-pointers to win a wild shootout with Conestoga Valley, 86-71 in a non-league game at CV Monday.

L-S, which got 28 points from sophomore guard Ty Burton, is 5-0.

Neither of these clubs are where they’ll eventually want to be defensively, but scoring the ball, as the hoops wonks say, is not an issue.

“We were only giving up 40 points a game before tonight,’’ L-S coach Ed Berryman said. “They have some great offensive players. We knew that going in, but we also knew that we were going to be able to score. … Both teams put on a good show tonight.’’

The show threw off some numbers. The teams combined for 25 threes. L-S shot 19 of 26 from the field, including 10 threes, in the first half.

The Buckskins (3-2) trailed by as many as 14 points during that blitz, and got to halftime down a relatively manageable 50-39.

CV was getting big nights from Cameron Swinton (20 points), DeMajh Salisbery (19) and Austin Wertz, who had 16 before going down with an injury, more on which in a minute.

Still, it looked for a long while as if the Buckskins weren’t going to be able to score enough, because it didn’t look like Gonzaga would have been able to.

CV did make a stand early in the fourth quarter, digging in defensively and pulling with 76-69 as L-S called time with 4:35 left.

CV was scrambling, L-S holding on a bit, but Isaiah Parido nailed a huge, crowd-quieting jumper.

It was only quiet for a minute. L-S’ Ben Wert committed his fifth foul, and two Wertz free throws made it 76-71.

Enter, for the first time, L-S’ Luke Hines, looking very much like the defensive lineman he is in football season.

Hines dug out an offensive rebound that turned into a follow by Burton. A moment later Burton buried a three.

Then came a wild sequence in which Hines missed inside, grabbed the rebound in traffic, got fouled and tumbled backward of Wertz, who cracked his head on the floor and appeared to tweak an ankle, ending his night.

Hines made one of two from the line, it was 82-71, and the drama, on a night filled with it, was about over.

Berryman pointed out that Hines, “brings the physicality. He’s also a pretty good shooter, he uses his body well and he’s a good finisher.’’

Another critical element the Pioneers have: Teams will try to rough up Burton and deny him the ball all season. Parido and Luka Vranich (14 points each) can run the show if needed.

Berryman pointed out that Solanco did a solid job defensively on Burton, held him to eight points, and the Pioneers scored 75 and won comfortable anyway.

“We have a lot of guys who can score,’’ he said, in an understatement that defined the evening.