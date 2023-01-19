Sometimes you live by the 3-pointer. Sometimes you die by the 3-pointer.

Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco both lived by the trey Thursday night. The Pioneers won thanks to it.

The teams hit eight 3-pointers apiece in their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 showdown in Lampeter. The host Pioneers buried five of theirs in the pivotal second half, and sniper Anna Horner knocked down five treys of her own and poured in a career-high 21 points to lift L-S to a 49-46 victory over the Raiders.

“This is really big,” Horner said. “If we don’t win this game, we might not make it to leagues. We worked really hard to get to this point, so we didn’t want to lose this one.”

With crunch time quickly approaching, it was a must-win for the Pioneers, who remained alone in second place — and in line for a league playoff bid — behind Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders (6-0, 14-0) kept a stranglehold on the lead with a 74-24 win over Donegal (0-6, 3-14) on Thursday.

L-S (5-1, 9-5) is a game back, and is now two games clear of Elco (3-3, 6-9) and Northern Lebanon (3-3, 10-5), which KO’d Cocalico (1-5, 6-9) 33-27 on Thursday.

The Pioneers finish up with Elizabethtown, Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Spring Grove, Ephrata, Manheim Central, Northern Lebanon and Cocalico. There are still plenty of landmines to navigate, but L-S is in the driver’s seat — for now — for no worse than second place.

The Pioneers remained there after rallying out of a nine-point second-half hole against Elco.

“We’d love an L-L spot,” L-S coach Steve Villbrandt said. “So this was a huge win. And it’s big because this was a physical game and we were losing, but we came back and showed a lot of character.”

L-S had an early 11-10 lead, but Elco caught fire from the arc, with Sam Nelson, Sophie Irvin and Makenna Seifert dropping second-quarter treys as the Raiders grabbed a 28-23 lead at the half.

Villbrandt said L-S’s Leigha Saurbaugh delivered an impassioned halftime speech to spur on her teammates.

It worked.

Elco stretched its lead to 32-23 on Nelson’s bucket early in the third, but that’s when L-S found its shooting groove. Horner’s jumper capped a 10-0 run, giving the Pioneers a 33-32 lead with 4:43 to go in the quarter. Later, Horner hit the fourth of her five treys, and Ava Vaughn hit a pair of 3-pointers during L-S’s 18-2 blitz.

“Our outside shooting got us to where we were, but tip your cap to No. 4 (Horner),” Elco coach Karl Keath said. “She definitely went off. I’m sure the basket looked really big to her."

“We all shot well,” Horner noted. “We really stepped it up as a team, we hustled, and we all worked together.”

The Pioneers went from down 32-23 to up 41-34 heading into the fourth. There, Seifert’s trey cut the Pioneers’ lead to 44-42 with 5:49 to go. But Hoover coaxed in another trey, Katie Ranck scored in the post, and Ranck (11 points, 7 rebounds) and Kelsey McTaggart hit game-icing free throws in the final 45 seconds.

“We’re going to continue to battle because we can still make it to districts,” Keath said. “And if we don’t make it to districts, we’re going to knock someone else out. That’s how we have to play from here on out.”

Seifert scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Nelson and Maddie Stout added 11 points each for Elco.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77