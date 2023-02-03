IMG Academy took away Ty Burton, and a knee injury took away Ben Wert.

No matter. Stripped of superstars, Lampeter-Strasburg’s basketball team stays on its appointed path.

The Pioneers moved to the verge of a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three championship with a 59-52 defeat of Octorara in a key, tense game at the Pioneers’ gym Friday.

“When Ben got hurt (an ACL Jan. 15), we said our goals haven’t changed,’’ L-S coach Ed Berryman said. “It starts with the section, and everything else follows from that.’’

L-S is 16-4, 9-1 in the section with two section games left, at Northern Lebanon Monday and at Cocalico Thursday.

Octorara, which led by six late in the third quarter and by one with 1:55 left, falls to 13-6, 8-2. It hosts Elco Tuesday and Lancaster Catholic Thursday, along with a non-league finale with Holy Ghost Prep Feb. 11.

The Pioneers simply won the end game. Berryman called time with 3:59 left, and his club scored on all five of its possessions after that.

You’d expect that of a team that’s been there before, with some of the same kids that won league and District Three titles a year ago.

But there was also the Pioneers’ defense on Octorara fulcrum Zachary Kirk, who came in averaging nearly 19 points per game and was very good Friday, but scored just two of his 17 in the fourth quarter.

L-S junior forward Trent Wagner did his best to lock down Kirk, but it took a village.

“We told Wagner he had help every time (Kirk) had the ball,’’ Berryman said. “We said the same thing whenever Elijah (Hamilton) had it.’’

The Braves trailed 23-10 late in a first quarter in which L-S made nine of 13 shots from the field. Yet that stretch contained a clue how to Octorara might get back in it.

The Braves defended better from then on, especially in the second half, and especially when they could get presses set after scoring and blitz the ball, with their good overall size and athleticism, on the perimeter.

They got all the way back into it with a 20-point third quarter in which they forced five L-S turnovers.

But they managed just four fourth-quarter points. Their last field goal, on a run-out by Kirk, came with 4:20 remaining.

It got very tight and tense thereafter. Octorara took the lead on two free throws by Hamilton (14 points) at the 1:55 mark, but didn’t score again.

L-S answered with a possession of patience and ball movement that led to a clean three by Dean Herr, who drilled it with 80 ticks remaining.

Another long possession, this by the Braves, ended in a turnover. L-S held on frantically, called time, and after the break Octorara lost track of L-S guard Chase Smucker on the baseline near where Berryman was standing.

“I told him to go,’’ the coach said, although Smucker could likely have worked that out on his own.

His and-one three-point play, with just :31.5 left, made it 57-52 and ended the suspense.

Smucker finished with 20, five in the game’s final half-minute. Senior big Luke Hines added 17. The Pioneers made 23 of 27 from the foul line.

The territory, down the stretch, seemed very familiar.

“We still run the same stuff,’’ Berryman said. “We just share the ball, and let the kids do what they do best.’’