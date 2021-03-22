Lampeter-Strasburg alum Ryan Smith had put his bout with acute myeloid leukemia behind him by the first week of December. He had plans to return to East Stroudsburg University in January, with aspirations to build back to a promising basketball career.

Then came a gut punch Dec. 10: the leukemia had returned.

The next few months included multiple surgeries and infections. By Monday, with his body depleted and not improving, Ryan faced the toughest decision of his life. He could continue with treatment to clear the latest infection, knowing he still had to follow that with chemotherapy to fight leukemia, or he could leave the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and return home to say goodbye to family and friends.

Ryan chose the latter.

“My mind is still fighting, but my body is giving up,” Ryan told others who visited the Smith home last week.

Ryan died at 6:11 a.m. Monday, March 22, surrounded by his mother, father and two siblings. He was 21.

He left behind an impact across the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and beyond.

“Everything he’s done has been positive with a good attitude,” father Craig Smith said. “To work hard and be faithful and kind to others.”

Early years on the court

Ryan began playing basketball near the end of his elementary school years. He later started on the L-S freshman team. He tallied a total of three varsity points as a sophomore, which makes it even more remarkable he finished his high school career with 1,080 career points.

But Ryan was just 6-foot, 3-inches tall as a sophomore. As a result, he was an outside-in player the first two years of high school.

“I really only started working on the post game the last two summers,’’ Ryan recalled in an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline in 2018. “I worked on my shot all the time, mostly from the outside.’’

Ryan sprouted to 6-foot-10 by his senior year. During summer 2017, before his senior season, Ryan developed a post-game thanks to AAU coach Doug Kraft.

“Most guys, when you tell them you’re going to go inside, they balk with resistance,” Kraft said. “Ryan embraced it.”

AAU and L-S teammate Isaac Beers recalled an AAU game that summer where their team was inserted last-minute against a national powerhouse squad with multiple high-level prospects. Beers and other teammates felt they were going to get pounded by the opponent. Ryan thought otherwise.

“Guys, we’re going to win this game,” Ryan told his teammates before tip-off.

Ryan proceeded to score 33 points and pull down 25 rebounds. His team won by more than 20 points.

“That’s when he started to get more interest from high-level college coaches,” Beers said.

Because of Ryan’s late growth spurt, however, D-I coaches caught Ryan at a time when he was still growing into his body.

“Because he was growing so quickly, he wasn’t a fluid athlete at that point,” Kraft said. “Which probably deterred the D-I schools.”

Ryan averaged 20.8 points and 11.4 rebounds as an L-S senior en route to being named the L-L Section Two Most Valuable Player and earning an all-state nod in 2018. He and Beers helped L-S capture the program’s first L-L League tournament title, reach the District 3-5A quarterfinals and go to overtime in the state quarterfinals, falling short against Archbishop Carroll. Ryan posted 34 points and 18 rebounds in his final high school contest.

After the game, Archbishop Carroll coach Paul Romanczuk told L-S coach Ed Berryman, “You stole that one, you should have beat us.”

Romanczuk followed up with, “Your center (Ryan Smith) could be Player of Year in the PSAC. He’s that good.”

Onto college

Ryan went on to be named the PSAC East Freshman of the Year for the 2018-19 season after averaging 16.9 points and eight rebounds a game at D-II East Stroudsburg.

He had taken over ESU’s starting forward position left vacant by graduated all-PSAC player Steve Harris, beating out junior Michal Weiss for the starting spot. After ESU ended the 2018-19 season in a first-round NCAA D-II tournament loss, Ryan was asked about his successful rookie season in a post-game press conference. He heaped all the credit on Weiss.

“He was the best defender I went against every day practice,” Ryan said. “That was why I had the year I did.”

Ryan had chosen East Stroudsburg partly because he wanted to go to a school far from home, which ruled out Millersville. Still, Ryan put up a big showing that season in East Stroudsburg’s 85-77 win at Millersville by posting 21 points and seven rebounds. He also quelled tensions when two East Stroudsburg teammates were jawing at each other during the game.

“The guy who steps in is the freshman Ryan Smith,” L-S coach Berryman recalled. “He says, ‘Hey guys, come on, we’re a team, we’re a family.’ It spoke volumes about him to be a freshman to step in there.”

The ensuing summer 2019, East Stroudsburg coach Jeff Wilson lined up Ryan to volunteer as a coach at an NCAA recruiting camp for high schoolers. During the camp, one of the drills was short on players. So Ryan stepped in. He dominated the drill. Among many D-I coaches watching was Colgate skipper Matt Langel.

Soon after, Langel texted Kraft, “Boy, did I miss on Ryan Smith.”

Kraft texted back, “Get in line.”

Ryan told LNP|LancasterOnilne in December he had intentions of returning to ESU and becoming the PSAC Player of the Year. He had the talent to compete at higher levels.

“After Ryan’s freshman year,” Wilson said. “With the major transfers in today’s game, I had people at all levels, even a couple NBA guys that I know, basically tell me there’s no way Ryan is staying at East Stroudsburg. He could play anywhere he wanted in the country.”

Less than three weeks after that camp, Ryan was diagnosed with leukemia for the first time.

'Attitude, spirit, will'

About five years ago, Wilson picked a word that to motivate his East Stroudsburg players: relentless. The word has since stuck with the program.

From August 2019 onward, Ryan ended up taking on that word to push him forward amidst his cancer battle.

“His mindset, attitude, spirit, will. ...he taught me more about anything than I could teach him,” Wilson said. “I was in awe in how he took on this fight.”

Ryan ultimately won that fight with leukemia. He admitted later he was motivated by encouragement from others.

Such as the many student sections across the L-L League that wore orange at high school football games on Sept. 27, 2018 - orange is the color of leukemia awareness.

And the three Lampeter Elementary School students who held a pop-up lemonade stand Sept. 6, 2019, in their Willow Street neighborhood to raise money for Ryan.

And, while undergoing treatment at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Ryan got visits from NBA legend Charles Barkley, former Penn and Temple basketball coach Fran Dunphy and current Penn coach Steve Donahue.

“My thoughts and prayers to his family,” Barkley said Saturday during a NCAA men’s basketball tournament broadcast over the weekend. “It sucks. Cancer just sucks.”

My brother is about to pass from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (blood cancer). He met Charles Barkley a few years ago when he was diagnosed. Really awesome for Charles to shout him out at halftime of one of the March Madness games. @rynsmth_ #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/OmoAdWqIvD — FF BirdGang - Darren (@FFBirdGang) March 20, 2021

Additionally, the East Stroudsburg Student-Athlete Advisory Committee raised money to purchase equipment that Ryan used in his family’s garage to build his body back up in his recovery after his first cancer bout.

During his cancer journey, Ryan met Molly Gorczyca, a Rowan University field hockey player who was also fighting acute myeloid leukemia. The two ended up meeting and falling in love, with their romance chronicled on people.com.

“Molly’s impact has been enormous,” Craig Smith said. “You have to understand when they met they were going through the same thing. Not only that, it was during COVID. ...she would come to our house. ...they didn’t do a whole lot of anything but they spent time together. The best part of it was they didn’t talk about cancer, dwell on any of their illnesses. All they did was have fun together and laughed. Her being a Godsend is absolutely the truth.”

During the 2019-20 season, the East Stroudsburg men’s basketball team kept Ryan’s No. 5 jersey draped over a chair at the end of the team bench for every game. Players and coaches also wore red wristbands in support of Ryan’s fight. Among many words on the wristband is “relentless.”

Those wristbands ended up becoming so popular some Villanova and UPenn college basketball players wore them during games during the 2019-20 season, as did many players and coaches in the L-L League and PSAC. Colgate sophomore Ryan Moffatt, a Hempfield alum and Ryan’s former AAU teammate, wore the wristband during Friday’s D-I first-round tournament game against Arkansas.

“I wear it (the wristband) every single day,” Moffatt said. “The writing has worn off. People ask me if there’s anything on there. I explain it to them. ...It’s kind of what I do.”

Throughout the 2019-20 season, several PSAC schools used home basketball games as a fundraiser for Ryan, including Millersville, when East Stroudsburg played there Jan. 6, 2020. Before the game, Craig Smith wasn’t sure if Ryan would have the energy to stay for the entire game. Ryan ended up being one of the last to leave Millersville’s Pucillo Gymnasium.

After the gym was nearly empty, Ryan walked across the court and approached Millersville coach Casey Stitzel.

“He was just so thankful to be at the game,” Stitzel recalled of the interaction.

During Ryan’s comeback, before the leukemia returned, he sometimes accompanied former AAU and L-S teammate Beers to shoot around inside the Lancaster Bible College gymnasium. Those shoot-arounds were among Ryan’s last moments on a basketball hardwood.

“Putting myself in that position,” Beers said. “I don’t think I’d be able to respond just like he did. He would say, ‘I’m going to get back, this isn’t going to beat me.’ He actually did it. ...he would talk about using his story so others would come to know Jesus, and know to fight and be inspired.”

That’s in line with Kraft’s thoughts when trying to surmise an answer as to why Ryan died at such a young age.

“The only thing I can come up with is Ryan did everything in full attack mode,” Kraft said. “He treated people specially. He did it so well that God wanted to make an example that everybody sees this is how you’re supposed to do it.”