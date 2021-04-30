It is rare to find freshmen on all-state basketball teams. Just two of them showed up on this year’s Pennsylvania Sportswriters team.

One of them, Ty Burton, a 5-10 point guard from Lampeter-Strasburg, completed a remarkable high school debut by making the third team in Class 5A.

Burton played on an undefeated junior high team at IMG Academy in Florida in 2019-20. When the pandemic shut things down at IMG last spring, Burton came home and stayed.

He averaged 20.5 points per game, made 62 percent of his 2-point field goal tries and 78 percent of his free throws, and took the reins of a fairly veteran team from a strong program.

“He’s been playing with (his L-S teammates) for years,’’ L-S coach Ed Berryman said of Burton. “He has a passion for basketball, he’s a competitor, and he’s probably the hardest worker we have, so the guys see that.’’

The 5A Player of the Year, Archbishop Ryan’s Aaron Lemon-Warren, was leading the powerful Philadelphia Catholic League in scoring in the 2019-20 season when a broken foot shut him down for the year.

Ryan started this season two weeks after everyone else in the PCL due to a COVID-19 shutdown, and the PCL started about a month after most of the state.

The team and the player kept plugging away, all the way to the Class 5A District 12 championship and state championship game.

Lemon-Warren, a 6-5 senior, averaged 18.8 points and 8-3 rebounds per game. He is a Division One recruit with offers from, among others, Penn State, Fordham, Saint Louis, Drexel and Richmond.

Lemon-Warren’s teammate, 6-9 senior Christian Tomasco, made the second team. Tomasco, who led the Catholic league in blocked shots, will do a post-grad year at IMG Academy in Florida.

Ryan’s postseason run was ended in the state final by a tough, physical Erie Cathedral Prep club with shocking 75-53 ease.

That game was a coming-out party for Prep’s Khalil Horton, a 6-8 sophomore who delivered 25 points and eight rebounds. Horton averaged 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field.

Horton has a scholarship offer from Robert Morris.

Horton’s teammate, 6-5 senior Liam Galla, made the second team and will play at Mercyhurst. Prep’s coach, Steve Piotrowicz was named 5A coach of the year for directing a team that bounced all the way back after losing by 22 points to rival Erie McDowell in February, during a stretch of six losses in nine games.

The rest of the first team: Karell Watkins, a 6-5 senior from Chester; Rodney Gallagher, a 5-11 sophomore from Laurel Highlands; Brayden Reynolds, a 6-2 senior from Chartiers Valley; Justin Edwards, a 6-6 sophomore from Imhotep; and Malik Edwards, a 6-2 senior from Bonner Prendergast.

Watkins ended his career with 1,426 points, seventh-most in the history of one of the state’s strongest programs. He averaged 22.5 points and 12.2 rebounds, and is receiving Division I college interest.

Gallagher is ranked among the top 100 sophomores in the country in basketball and football. He averaged 19 points per game, and holds scholarship offers from Pitt and Wake Forest.

Class 5A was particularly strong in Western Pa. this year, Reynolds, of powerful Chartiers Valley, was one of its biggest stars. He averaged 25 points a game, including 42 in a win at rival and eventual WPIAL champion New Castle.

Reynolds has an offer from Army.

Powerhouse Imhotep went undefeated and won the Philadelphia Public League title, but went no further due to a COVID-19 shutdown.

The Panthers figure to be back next season with a very young team led by Justin Edwards, a versatile 6-6 forward who already has scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, DePaul, Oklahoma State and Seton Hall.

Malik Edwards led the Philadelphia Catholic League in scoring with 22.4 points per game, and made first team all-PCL, despite his team playing only seven games.

Edwards will attend William Penn University, an NAIA Division I school in Iowa.