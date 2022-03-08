When the dream ended, it crashed hard.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s spectacular and historic basketball season ended in the first round of the state Class 5A tournament Tuesday with a 62-39 loss to Penn Hills at the Pioneers’ gym.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three 5A champions finish 28-1.

The Indians’ length and athleticism caused problems for the Pioneers no other opponent could even fantasize about.

“I thought that length and speed, sometimes, got us going a little too fast,’’ L-S coach Ed Berryman said. “I knew, looking at them on film, that they weren’t your typical seven seed.’’

That’s a reference to the fact that Penn Hills, 19-5, finished seventh in the District 7 5A tournament. 5A seems strong in the Western half of the state, but not this strong.

“If you look at the (district) playoff pairings, we were actually the fourth seed,’’ said Chris Giles, Penn Hills’ second-year coach. “We lost (in districts) by two points, but we could have won it. I like our team, and I feel like we can play with anybody.’’

Giles said his club usually plays straight, halfcourt man-to-man, but admitted that, “we had a lot of trouble guarding (L-S) early on.’’

The same trouble every L-S foe has had, all winter. Giles went to a variety of full- and halfcourt traps, and his club was able to alter shots at the rim, cover space, get hands in passing lanes the rest of the way.

L-S led 9-4 and 13-6 early. Then Penn Hills guard George Mitchell hit a three. Then another. Teammate Noah Barren hit one to start the second quarter.

Incredibly, the Indians never trailed again. More incredibly, from the three-point arc, Penn Hills out-shot a team that averaged over nine threes per game and made 42 percent of their tries.

Penn Hills blocked six shots. It seemed like twice that many, and that’s not counting the ones the Indians altered.

“I told the guys early on, we can’t hesitate,’’ Berryman said. “They’re going to block some shots, and that’s OK.’’

In theory, at least.

The Pioneers got 16 points from Ty Burton and 10 from Ben Wert. Burton capped off a brilliant sophomore year that will surely earn him all-state recognition, and said he’ll be back at it, for his Philly Pride AAU team, in a matter of days.

Still, he was, in the immediate aftermath, disconsolate.

“I feel like there’s more I could have done,’’ he said. “I could have impacted the game more. It was tough, for sure.

“But, I’m really proud of how we played. This is the greatest team I’ve ever been on. We made history.’’

Laurel Highlands 55, Elizabethtown 33: The Bears made the long trip to Uniontown and, for a time, put a scare into the undefeated, District Seven 5A champions.

The game was tied after a quarter, and the Bears trailed by just three at halftime, before a two-point third quarter.

E-town, which bows out at 16-11, got 18 points from a guy with a big future, 6-9 sophomore Matthew Gilhool. Senior Patrick Gilhool, Matt’s brother, added 10 points.

Neumann-Goretti 79, Elco 47: The Philadelphia Catholic League champions advanced as expected in a romp in a Class 4A first-round game at Cardinal O’Hara High in Springfield.

The Saints (19-4) got 32 points from their highly-regarded, all-sophomore backcourt - Robert Wright III scored 18 and Khaafiq Meyers 14. Masud Stewart and Sultan Adewale added 12 points each.

Luke Williams ended his high school career brilliantly, leading Elco with 27 points. Corey Attivo added 11. The Raiders bow out at 16-12.