The defending champions are out.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s boys basketball team is hoping it is getting into a postseason groove.

The Pioneers remained perfect Monday night, getting 27 points from sophomore backcourt wiz Ty Burton, a pair of momentum-building buzzer-beaters, plus 11 big 3-pointers in a 73-53 victory over defending champ Lebanon in a Lancaster-Lebanon League boys quarterfinal in Lampeter.

“We knew this was going to be a tough one, coming out having an undefeated season and knowing everyone wants to knock us off,” Burton said. “We knew (Lebanon) was big and physical and tough, so we had to focus on that, and this was one of our biggest challenges this season. We were able to do what we’ve been doing every night, and we took care of business.”

Pretty convincingly, too. Lebanon made one spirited second-quarter charge, but the Pioneers never trailed, won the rebounding battle 22-20, and only turned the ball over eight times.

Up next for unscathed L-S (22-0 overall) is a league semifinal date on Wednesday against familiar foe Manheim Central, which finished in second place in Section 3 behind the Pioneers. That game will be played at a site and time to be announced.

“It’s always a competitive game when Central and L-S get together,” L-S coach Ed Berryman said, “so we expect this to be another tough one.”

L-S, the 2018 league champ, and headed back to the league semifinals for the fourth time in program history, beat Central 70-47 on Dec. 16 and 62-39 on Jan. 25. The rematch is for a spot in the league title game; Warwick and Hempfield will square off in Wednesday’s other semifinal, with the winners meeting Friday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township for league supremacy.

Monday, L-S was A-OK against Lebanon, which saw its one-year reign as league champ come to a close.

The Pioneers drilled five first-quarter 3-pointers — including Berkeley Wagner’s horn-beating wing trey — for a 24-10 cushion, and Burton’s deep triple at the second-quarter buzzer gave L-S a 40-30 lead at the break.

“That one brought the fire out of us,” Burton said about Wagner’s buzzer-beater. “We have so many shooters on our team that if we’re hitting, it’s scary.”

Lebanon (16-8) made some noise in the second quarter behind Nathanael Diaz, who scored nine of his 11 points in the period, including three post buckets to keep the Cedars close, and when Lebanon’s Marquis Ferreira ripped a wing 3-pointer with 1:11 to go in the half, the Cedars had the Pioneers’ lead down to 34-30.

Cue Burton.

L-S’s floor general helped the Pioneers finish out the half with a flourish. Burton answered Ferreira’s trey with a 3-ball of his own for a 37-30 lead, and Burton beat the second-quarter buzzer with a deep top-of-the-key triple and the Pioneers took a 40-30 lead into the locker room.

Ty Burton beats halftime horn with a deep 3. Wowzer. L-S leads Lebanon 40-30 at the break #LLsports @LHS_Cedars @LSBoysBball pic.twitter.com/3TS5be0ezJ — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) February 15, 2022

Burton kept making shots in the second half; he splashed a 3-pointer on L-S’s first trip of the third quarter, and his nifty turn-around jumper on the Pioneers’ next possession gave L-S a 45-30 cushion and the onslaught was on.

Wagner and Luke Hines rattled in jumpers, and Isaiah Parido canned corner 3-pointers on back-to-back trips, the latter giving L-S a safe and sound 55-35 cushion with 2:35 to go in the third.

Adrian Cruz hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Ferreira chipped in with 12 points for Lebanon, but the Cedars couldn’t overcome 17 turnovers, or yet another hot shooting night from the arc by the Pioneers, who are up to 187 3-pointers in 22 games this season.

“The regular season is over and the past is the past,” Burton said. “We were 0-0 going into the playoffs, and now we’re 1-0. It’s a fresh start.”

“After our Bishop McDevitt game (last week), one of our seniors came in and wrote on the board that we’re 0-0 going into the playoffs,” Berryman said. “It’s a new season. That’s their mindset: Next game, respect everyone, and get ready for your next opponent.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77