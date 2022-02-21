Lampeter-Strasburg came into Monday’s opening night of the District Three playoffs on a mighty roll, 24-0, just two days removed from a dramatic win in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game.

The Pioneers ended the evening relieved to have gotten by, 70-60 over Mechanicsburg in a Class 5A first-round game at L-S.

This was a one-vs.-16 seed matchup that never looked or felt like one.

“I told the guys, this is not like we’re Gonzaga and they’re, … you know, Albany,’’ L-S coach Ed Berryman said in an NCAA tournament analogy. “These guys are good. They’ve played some tough games.’’

Mechanicsburg came in 11-11, although that included wins over Mid-Penn Conference champion Cedar Cliff and Lower Dauphin, which gave L-S a decent game in late December.

The Pioneers looked themselves offensively, and got the usual big-league show-running from Ty Burton (24 points), plus strong games from Ben Wert (17) points and the usual cast.

Mechanicsburg was hard to guard, though. The Wildcats had a senior big guard, Lukas Rhodes, who was strong and crafty off the bounce and around the rim and scored 27.

They made seven 3-pointers and 15 of 19 free throws. They never went away.

“Everybody kept telling me how well we matched up with them,’’ Mechanicsburg coach Kevin Rutherford said. “I’m not sure anybody really matches up well with them.

“I feel like we can play with anybody, but we just couldn’t get over that hump.’’

L-S put together a little flurry at the end of the first quarter, on threes by Burton and Wert and a Luka Vranich layup off a Burton drive-and-dish, and the Pioneers had a small working margin at 14-8.

Mechanicsburg did start the third quarter slowly, with six straight empty possessions. That prompted an 11-3 run that pushed the lead to 47-32.

It never really felt like L-S was losing after that, but it never felt like the Wildcats were going away, either.

“It’s hard,’’ Rutherford said. “You have four guys who made over 40 threes, in high school and they’re all shooting 40 percent. And you have (Burton), he’s the truth. And then you have that number one (Vranich), he’s the glue.’’

Berryman gave his guys Saturday off, and they walked through for about an hour Sunday.

“You have to remember, it was a pretty emotional night on Friday,’’ he said, referring to L-S’ dramatic defeat of Hempfield for the L-L title.

This didn’t didn’t look like an emotional hangover, though.

“No, but I did think we were a little timid at times,’’ he said, adding on guarding Rhodes, that, “We didn’t have anybody who was willing to step in and take a charge. You’ve got to be willing to do that.’’

Next up is Northeastern (16-9), the nine seed from York County, which beat Manheim Central Monday. That game will also be here, at 7 p.m. Thursday. As a 5A quarterfinalist, the Pioneers have locked up a berth in the state playoffs.

L-S’ Berkeley Wagner, usually a starter, played only briefly. He injured an ankle in last Monday’s L-L quarterfinal win over Lebanon, and missed Wednesday’s semifinal, but played well in the championship game Saturday.

“I had the adrenaline going,’’ Wagner said. “Then I woke up Saturday and thought,, ‘This is bad.’ ’’

Wagner’s status is day-to-day going forward.