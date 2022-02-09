HARRISBURG — February 1959 is when Buddy Holly and two other musicians died in a plane crash. The event was later termed, ‘The Day the Music Died,’ and popularized by the 1971 song, ‘American Pie.’

Also happening then was the 1959 Lampeter-Strasburg boys basketball team going undefeated in the regular season, with a perfect 12-0 mark.

No other Pioneers’ boys basketball squad had pulled off an unbeaten regular season until Wednesday, when L-S escaped Bishop McDevitt with a 53-50 comeback victory in the Pioneers’ regular season finale, improving to 21-0.

“It’s cool,” L-S senior guard Isaiah Parido said of the unblemish regular season. “But I think most of us are saying we’re 0-0 now going into the playoffs.”

Wednesday’s matchup was also the first time this season the Pioneers’ won a game by a single-digit margin.

“It helps us in being prepared for the closer games,” L-S sixth-year coach Ed Berryman said. “Now we’re going to the playoffs. Playoffs are going to be tight games.”

Bishop McDevitt (13-8) led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 22-16 midway through the second quarter and 26-24 at halftime. It was the first time this season L-S trailed at intermission.

“The biggest key was slowing their transition game,” Bishop McDevitt veteran coach Mike Gaffey said. “And they feed off of turnovers. So don’t give them free stuff.”

Gaffey was aided in his preparations by son Scott Gaffey, the Ephrata head coach who was in his father's office after the game. Also, L-S hoopsters Berkeley Wagner and Luka Vranich have previously attended the PA MD Basketball Camp at Alvernia University operated by Gaffey.

“We knew them (L-S) like the back of our hand,” Gaffey said.

The host Crusaders outrebounded the Pioneers in the first half, 16-9.And L-S often settled for perimeter shots as opposed to dribble-drive kickouts. An L-S team averaging eight made 3-pointers a game was held to five treys Wednesday.

“Teams are coming out on us now,” Berryman said. “So what we have to do a better job of are shot-fakes. Almost all of those 3s (in the first half) were contested. You don’t want to have contested 3s.”

L-S leading scorer Ty Burton (12 points), playing in his second game back from a high ankle sprain, was in foul trouble for part of the game, while second-leading scorer Ben Wert (six points) drew the assignment of defending Bishop McDevitt’s top scorer, Tristen Waters (16 points).

Enter Parido, who drilled three of his first five 3-point attempts en route to a team-high 14 points. Parido’s second and third triples were part of a 10-2 L-S run at the start of the third quarter to go up 34-28.

“I had to come up big,” Parido said. “Wert was kind of struggling because he was defending their best guy (Waters). He was a little tired. Someone had to step up. He (Wert) did his job, so I had to do mine.”

A Bishop McDevitt 3-pointer put the Crusaders up 47-46 with 1:59 left. Pioneers’ senior guard Berkeley Wagner immediately took an inbounds pass, blew past a defender and went the distance for a layup to put L-S back up with 1:51 remaining. The Pioneers never relinquished the lead.

"That was the play of the game," Gaffey said of Wagner's late layup.

The Crusaders had a chance at a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer but it was off the mark.

Up next, L-S will host an L-L League tournament quarterfinal Monday, facing the winner of Lebanon-Octorara.