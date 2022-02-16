For long stretches Wednesday, Manheim Central matched Lampeter-Strasburg’s elite level of execution, pace, skill and, especially, shot-making.

Those stretches were about as fun to watch as high school hoops gets.

Like everyone elseL-S has run into, the Barons weren’t quite able to sustain it for four quarters.

The Pioneers rolled on, 75-68, in a semifinal of the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs at Conestoga Valley’s Rill Gym. They are 24-0 and on to the league final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Manheim Township opposite Hempfield.

They are among the most interesting and entertaining teams in L-L history. Among the best? Let’s not go nuts, but let’s stay tuned into March.

For now, L-S took the best shot of a Central team that - having lost to the Pioneers by 23 twice this winter - extracted the best from itself.

“We were incredible,’’ Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “I thought we were calm. I thought we had great possessions. I thought we played well defensively, and they still scored 75 points.

“Is this the best game we played this year? Yes.’’

“They were definitely hard to put away,’’ said Ty Burton, L-S’ sophomore point guard. “It was tough, but we stuck together.’’

Central (17-8), carried by its superb backcourt of Trey Grube and Judd Novak, made five three-pointers in the first quarter. The last two of those, both by Grube, were a 28-foot howitzer and then a plus-one four-point play.

The Barons led at that point, 19-15. Burton answered with a contested three at the quarter buzzer.

Burton tied it with a three a moment later, followed soon by an Isaiah Parido three, which gave L-S the lead. It never trailed again.

A dizzying second quarter ensued in which the teams combined for just two turnovers. At one point, the Pioneers scored on six straight possessions. Still, they led at halftime by just 32-30.

L-S’ Ben Wert, a junior who has emerged as one of the league’s best small forwards, nudged his way to center stage in the third quarter. He scored nine in the quarter, the last two after flying to meet a superb Parido pass and beat the quarter buzzer.

The Pioneers led 46-38.

Ultimately, the night belonged to Burton, the sophomore point guard who was third-team all-state as a freshman, and will be higher than that as a sophomore. He continually stoked the L-S engine, put the game away late on the foul line and finished with a season-high 33 points, 15 in the fourth quarter.

Wert scored 20, in addition to chasing Grube around much of the night.

Central never quit firing. It got 26 from Grube, 22 from Novak, and committed just six turnovers. The teams combined to make 31 of 36 free throws.

What could derail L-S?

“I think you’ve got to have length at the guard position,’’ Fisher said. “If you have guards that are 6-2, 6-3, maybe you can contest the shots. They make it tough, though.’’

There’s also the constant, all-sports wild card: injuries. Senior guard Berkeley Wagner missed the game with a lower-body injury and is considered questionable for Friday.

Burton isn’t completely over a high-ankle sprain, sustained last month, that caused him to miss a handful of games.

“I’m not as good as I was, and I don’t know if my ankles will ever be as healthy as they were,’’ Burton said soberly.

“I’m just trying to work day to day. Overall, I’m proud of myself for what I’m doing. (When I’m playing), it’s not in even in the back of my mind.’’

BOX SCORE