A year ago, DeMajh Salisbery was far off high school basketball’s radar. His school wasn’t even a member of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Now Salisbery is an all-stater, having been chosen to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters all-state class A third team.

“It’s a good feeling,’’ Salisbery said Monday. “I feel like I played pretty well this year and I could have gone higher (than third team), but I’m still proud.’’

Salisbery is a 6-1 sophomore guard at La Academia, a small charter school in Lancaster that doesn’t have a gym or a nickname, and played PIAA hoops for the first time in 2020-21.

He averaged 17.8 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The team went 15-8 against an ambitious schedule, won the District Three A championship and got all the way to the state semifinals, where it fell in overtime to eventual champion Pottsville Nativity.

More will be expected from Salisbery, the son of former McCaskey and Temple University star, and longtime professional player, Dustin Salisbery. De’Majh is playing high-level AAU-type hoops this spring with Philly Pride’s U16 team.

“De’Majh is a good kid - a good person,’’ La Academia coach Jerry Johnson said Monday. “We just has to keep working at it, maintain his work ethic, to get where he wants to go.’’

The Class A state player of the year is Berlin Brothersvalley point guard Elijah Sechler, a 5-11 senior guard who averaged 21 points and 5.6 assists per game. He was also a first-team selection in 2020.

Berlin Brothersvalley, of Somerset County, accomplished about all it could the past two years without winning a state championship.

The Mountaineers went a combined 55-3, and were stopped short of the big prize by COVID-19 halting the PIAA tournament in 2020, and by Pottsville Nativity, 51-47 in overtime, in last month’s Class A championship game.

The guy that made them go, point guard Elijah Sechler, has been named Class A Pottsville Nativity, which edged the Mounts for the state title, placed two players on the Class A first team, based on voting by a panel of sports media members from around the state: Kegan Hertz, a 6-6 senior, and Marquis Ratcliff, a 6-6 junior. Both made third team last year.

Hertz, bound for Lebanon Valley College, averaged 16.3 points and nine rebounds. Ratcliff averaged 15.8 and 9.5.

St. John’s Neumann sophomore guard Davion Hill also made the first team for the second straight year. He’s joined on the first team by his brother David, a senior who made the second team a year ago.

David, a Towson State recruit, averaged 22.8 points, and seven assists. Davion, who has scholarship offers from Towson and Kent State, averaged 22.2 points, four assists and three steals.

A first-team selection closes a brilliant high school career for Vince Fyock, a 6-0 guard from Shade. Fyock scored over 2,000 career points for a team that reached the District 5 final.

He averaged 24.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Fyock was also all-state in football, as a wide receiver, in 2019.

On the second team for the second straight year is scoring machine Vinnie Cugini of tiny Aquinas Academy. Now a 6-1 sophomore, Cugini averaged 39.4 points per game, including games of 55 and 52. He averaged 34 a game as a freshman.

The Class A coach of the year is Pottsville Nativity’s Mike Walborn, who led his team to state, District 11 and Schuylkill County League championships.