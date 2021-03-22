The La Academia story very nearly turned from remarkable to epic Monday.

The Lancaster charter school, in its second year of basketball and first year as a PIAA member, lost 73-64 in overtime to Pottsville Nativity BVM in the semifinals of the Class A boys state tournament.

“Heck of a ride, wasn’t it?” said La Academia coach Jerry Johnson, whose club closed the book at 15-8.

One more step would have meant the state finals, Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center. Nativity (23-4) will get there after having its season shut down due to the pandemic, after getting through to the quarterfinals a year ago.

Nativity is a veteran club built around 6-foot-6 three-year starters and 1,000-point Kegan Hertz and Marquis Ratcliff.

The Hilltoppers looked built for Hershey early. They hit five first-half 3-pointers, three of them by smooth junior guard Cody Miller, and led 39-29 a minute before halftime.

La Academia had seemed to hold up well to that point, but Johnson was confident it could get better.

“I wasn’t worried,” he said, “We’ve been down 10, 12 before.”

Stunningly, Nativity imploded offensively in the third quarter to the tune of nine turnovers, including five in five possessions, and going 0-for-4 from the foul line.

Kevin Polite hit a 3 and a twisting drive. Bigs Isaac Fadlelmoula and Jamel Lebedev, both sophomores, battled the Nativity bigs effectively. Hertz rode out foul trouble, and suddenly La Academia was putting together a 10-0 run to lead 52-45 with 10 minutes left.

The stretch drive was classic March stuff, punctuated by a screaming crowd; Nativity brought a busload.

What will sting for La Academia is that the fourth quarter was probably its best of the game in terms of getting good shots. But not in terms of getting them to fall.

“We got what we wanted,” Johnson said. “Maybe our team just (played) a little young, not used to being on the big stage.”

Miller hit a 3 with five minutes left to pull his team within 54-53. He hit one with 3:12 left to give Nativity the lead, and the Hilltoppers had rebooted themselves just in time.

They led 61-57 with 35.4 seconds left, but the upstarts weren’t finished.

DeMajh Salisbery nailed two clutch free throws at :11.8, and his team got a steal, leading to a Fadlelmoula lay-in, to force overtime.

Reserve guard Keegan Brennan nailed a 3 for Nativity to start the overtime. Fadlelmoula fouled out a moment later, and the overtime ended up, as overtimes often do, being a bit anticlimatic.

Miller led Nativity with 22 points and six 3s. Hertz added 21 despite foul trouble limiting his minutes.

La Academia had balance — J’von Collazo scored 15, Polite 14, Fadlelmoula 11 and Salisbery and Lebedev 10 each.

It’s hard to imagine that better things — yeah, better than the state semis — aren’t ahead.

“I always go back to the drawing board,” Johnson said. “We’ll meet, and we’ll figure out what’s the best way to move forward.

“Obviously, you can’t get past work. So, we got to go to work.”