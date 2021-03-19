DeMajh Salisbery (3) of La Academia goes in for two against Nathan Blackburn (5), Calvion Brown (2), and David Olinger (15) of Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
J'von Collazo (1) of La Academia passes the ball on a fast break against Phil-Mont Academy in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
Isaac Fadlelmoula (23) of La Academia battles for a rebound against Jay Suggs (3) of Phil-Mont Academy in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
Kevin Polite (2) of La Academia loses control of the ball against David Olinger (15) and Jay Suggs (3) of Phil-Mont Academy in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
La Academy coach Jerry Johnson goes over plays with his during a timeout against Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
DeMajh Salisbery (3) of La Academia lays in two against Trevor Tipton (34) of Phil-Mont Academy in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
Jamal Lebedev (0) of La Academia dunks the ball and gets fouled by David Olinger (15) of Phil-Mont-Academy in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
Jamal Lebedev (0) is congratulated after his dunk against Phil-Mont by DeMajh Salisbery (3) and Isaac Fadlelmoula (23) of La Academia in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
DeMajh Salisbury (right) of La Academia gets his leg craps worked on by assistant coach Dustin Salisbery (left) against Phil-Mont Academy in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
DeMajh Salisbery (3) of La Academia drives to the hoop against Calvion Brown (2) of Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
J'von Collazo (1) of La Academia flies to the hoop against Nathan Blackburn (5) and Trevor Tipton (34) of Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
Isaac Fadlelmoula (left) of La Academia and Trevor Tipton (right) of Phil-Mont Christian Academy battle for a loose ball in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
DeMajh Salisbery (3) of La Academia dribbles against Phil-Mont Christian Academy in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
Isaac Fadlelmoula (23) of La Academia looks to shoot against David Olinger (15) of Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
Kevin Polite (2) of La Academia shoots against Trevor Tipton (34) of Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
La Academy coach Jerry Johnson gives his team some guidence against Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
DeMajh Salisbery (3) of La Academia drives to the hoop between David Olinger (15) and Nathan Blackburn (5) of Phil-Mont in PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal action at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021.
La Academia went scoreless on its first nine possessions in Friday’s PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal. The first shot finally dropped for District Three Class 1A champion La Academia with less than two minutes left in the opening quarter.
Tied at halftime, La Academia finally found its groove offensively in the third quarter, opened up a double-digit lead and eventually hung on for a 55-50 victory against District 2-1A champ Phil-Mont Christian Academy.
“We hadn’t played since last week,” La Academia coach Jerry Johnson said afterward. “We were playing good defense. We just couldn’t get it going on the offensive end at the start. In most cases, when you’re a coach, you can live with that.”
Johnson is the former McCaskey star. But the furthest Johnson’s Red Tornado teams went during his playing days was the second round of the state tournament. Now a coach at a basketball program in its second year of operation, Johnson is steering La Academia to its first state semifinals appearance.
“It’s still a little bit surreal,” Johnson said. “We’re just riding the wave.”
La Academia (12-7) fell behind 10-0 early but cut its deficit to 11-7 by the end of the first quarter and went to halftime tied 20-20. It outscored Phil-Mont 21-6 in the third quarter, during which La Academia sped the game up to get Phil-Mont (12-4) out of rhythm, while also holding Phil-Mont leading scorer Trevor Tripton (22 points) scoreless in the frame.
MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent
“It was all mental,” La Academia sophomore guard Demajh Salisbery said. “We really want to get a state championship. So we turn it up to the second gear.”
Salisbery is the son of McCaskey legend Dustin Salisbery. He is one of La Academia’s best defenders and was responsible for keeping tabs on Tripton for most of the night. On the other end, Salisbery paced La Academia with a team-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds and a pair of steals. A Salisbery putback gave La Academia a 41-26 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Boys Hoops: End of 3rd Qtr, this Demajh Salisbery layup pushes La Academia lead to 41-26 vs Phil-Mont Christian in state 1A quarterfinal
Salisbery had 8 pts this qtr, 14 for the game
LA closed on 8-0 run@LancasterSportspic.twitter.com/2ZOwiqQxPn
The first of two dunks from 6-7 sophomore Jamal Lebedev (nine points, eight rebounds) gave La Academia a 48-35 lead with 4:14 to go. But Phil-Mont’s zone trap defense forced three turnovers and it eventually cut the deficit to 54-50 in the final seconds.
That’s partly why Johnson wasn’t satisfied with his team’s performance.
“For some reason I’m happy for them,” Johnson said. “But I just. ...I don’t know how I feel right now.”
He agreed with the notion that perhaps he feels his team has yet to play its best game, something with which Salisbery agreed.
“For sure,” Salisbery said. “We have a lot of work to do. We know it’s only our second year as a team. So all of this is kind of new to us. We’re learning as we go.”
La Academia does not have a home gym. So Johnson was thankful Lancaster Catholic stepped up to allow Friday’s game to be played there. It might also be the site of Monday’s state 1A semifinal, when La Academia will face District 11 champ Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary.