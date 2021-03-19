La Academia went scoreless on its first nine possessions in Friday’s PIAA Class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal. The first shot finally dropped for District Three Class 1A champion La Academia with less than two minutes left in the opening quarter.

Tied at halftime, La Academia finally found its groove offensively in the third quarter, opened up a double-digit lead and eventually hung on for a 55-50 victory against District 2-1A champ Phil-Mont Christian Academy.

“We hadn’t played since last week,” La Academia coach Jerry Johnson said afterward. “We were playing good defense. We just couldn’t get it going on the offensive end at the start. In most cases, when you’re a coach, you can live with that.”

Johnson is the former McCaskey star. But the furthest Johnson’s Red Tornado teams went during his playing days was the second round of the state tournament. Now a coach at a basketball program in its second year of operation, Johnson is steering La Academia to its first state semifinals appearance.

“It’s still a little bit surreal,” Johnson said. “We’re just riding the wave.”

La Academia (12-7) fell behind 10-0 early but cut its deficit to 11-7 by the end of the first quarter and went to halftime tied 20-20. It outscored Phil-Mont 21-6 in the third quarter, during which La Academia sped the game up to get Phil-Mont (12-4) out of rhythm, while also holding Phil-Mont leading scorer Trevor Tripton (22 points) scoreless in the frame.

“It was all mental,” La Academia sophomore guard Demajh Salisbery said. “We really want to get a state championship. So we turn it up to the second gear.”

Salisbery is the son of McCaskey legend Dustin Salisbery. He is one of La Academia’s best defenders and was responsible for keeping tabs on Tripton for most of the night. On the other end, Salisbery paced La Academia with a team-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds and a pair of steals. A Salisbery putback gave La Academia a 41-26 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The first of two dunks from 6-7 sophomore Jamal Lebedev (nine points, eight rebounds) gave La Academia a 48-35 lead with 4:14 to go. But Phil-Mont’s zone trap defense forced three turnovers and it eventually cut the deficit to 54-50 in the final seconds.

That’s partly why Johnson wasn’t satisfied with his team’s performance.

“For some reason I’m happy for them,” Johnson said. “But I just. ...I don’t know how I feel right now.”

He agreed with the notion that perhaps he feels his team has yet to play its best game, something with which Salisbery agreed.

“For sure,” Salisbery said. “We have a lot of work to do. We know it’s only our second year as a team. So all of this is kind of new to us. We’re learning as we go.”

La Academia does not have a home gym. So Johnson was thankful Lancaster Catholic stepped up to allow Friday’s game to be played there. It might also be the site of Monday’s state 1A semifinal, when La Academia will face District 11 champ Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary.