Lampeter-Strasburg took its biggest hit of the season Monday.

And kept dancing.

The Pioneers improved to 25-0 and reached the Class 5A District Three championship game with a 87-82, triple overtime defeat of Hershey in an epic semifinal at L-S.

“It was one of our goals, to get to (Hershey’s Giant Center),’’ said L-S coach Ed Berryman. “It’ll be a business trip. We’re going there to win.’’

They’ll face Shippensburg for the 5A championship, which held off West York in Monday’s other semi, 51-49, also, incredibly, in triple overtime.

“I don’t think we’ll do a whole lot (in practice) tomorrow,’’ Berryman said.

After endless plot twists, this one didn’t turn decisively in L-S’ favor until the final minute of the third overtime, L-S leading by one, when Hershey got the ball inside to Zach Miller, a burly post player and a night-long headache for L-S. Miller barely missed inside, and both sides battled savagely for the rebound, L-S’ Berkeley Wagner finally emerging with the ball and a foul call.

He nailed both free throws. Hershey went back in the lane, missed a 12-footer, and Ty Burton, L-S’ sophomore point guard, came out with the rebound. He’s maybe 5-10.

Burton made both, his 34th and 35th points. The Pioneers made 14 of 16 from the line in the overtimes.

“They’ve been playing together a long time,’’ Berryman said. “They compete hard. They believe in each other, and it shows.’’

Hershey coach Paul Blackburn, who was part of a state championship team with Billy Owens and Carlisle 1988, said, “I heard one of the L-S kids say it’s the best basketball game I’ve ever been a part of. I said, ‘It might have been mine, too.’ ’’

L-S briefly led by seven early in the second quarter. Otherwise, neither said led by more than five points.

Hershey had that post presence, in Miller, who scored 22.

On the other hand, L-S got huge minutes, and moments, from the closest thing it has to a post guy, reserve Luke Hines. In addition to leaning on Miller, Hines scored 11 and, in one heady stretch, banked in a 17-footer and, on the next possession, threw in a three pointer for five unanswered points.

“Without him, there’s no way we win this game,’’ Burton said.

L-S features balance, Burton and the three-pointer, and it made 11 of them.

On the other hand, Hershey got three gargantuan threes, one of them a tie the game near the end of the second OT, by junior guard Matt DeDonatis, who finished with 21 points.

Wagner scored 14, 11 of them after the end of regulation. Luka Vranich scored 13, and scoring is really the least of what he brings. Isaiah Parido scored 11, including two giant fourth-quarter threes.

And then there is Burton, actually defended well by Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney, and moved off the ball for long stretches in the middle of the game, probably because he played every minute.

Burton called Sweeney, “One of the best defensive players I’ve played against.’’

Again, the kid scored 35, 18 in the overtimes.

The Pioneers go for the gold at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, the last of six District finals that night at the Giant Center.

You can no longer say they’re not battle-tested.

“We know what we have inside of us,’’ Burton said.