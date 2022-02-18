Ty Burton knew it.

He knew it was money, when he unleashed the pullup three-pointer Friday that burnished his growing local legend and won Lampeter-Strasburg the Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball championship.

He knew even though the basketball itself seemed unsure, rattling off the back rim, then the front, and finally the backboard before falling in and inciting bedlam in a packed gym, at Manheim Township, that had teetered on bedlam’s edge for 85 electric minutes.

L-S 50, Hempfield 47 for the L-L title was every bit as good as it sounds. So was, and is, Burton, the Pioneers’ sophomore point guard, third-team all-state a year ago and better, stronger, more aggressive and, Friday night, more effusive and emotional than he’d been before.

“I was calling game,’’ Burton said, meaning in the huddle after his coach, Ed Berryman, called time with the game tied and :18.7 seconds left. “I was like, I’m gonna end this. I’m going to end this game right now.’’

He actually ended it 16 seconds of game time later. The Pioneers weaved with the ball a bit before settling it in Burton’s hands, with another elite soph, Hempfield’s Ben Troyer, guarding him. Burton crossed over, drove hard for one step, crossed over again and fired.

He remembered at least one other game-winner, a runner in the lane in an AAU game when he was eight or nine.

Not that that compared to this.

It goes without saying now that L-S (24-0) gets everyone’s best shot. In the semifinals of the LLs, the Pioneers pulled Manheim Central to a level that must have surprised even the Barons themselves.

That game was 75-68, though. A shootout. Burton scored 33. Nobody was doing that Friday.

Hempfield challenged L-S physically. Its overall size created problems for the Pioneers often enough, and the Black Knights got big games from their own floor leader, Miguel Pena (15 points) and Troyer (16), and very solid stuff from everyone else.

Berryman made sure his guys got the picture at halftime, when it trailed, at 27-23, for just the second time all year.

“We talked about being that guy to (dive) on the floor,’’ he said. “They had guys on the floor and we have three guys standing there. We walked about wanting it more.’’

That wasn’t an issue thereafter. Both coaches, Berryman and Hempfield’s Danny Walck, rummaged through defenses and man-to-man matchups, reaching for an edge that came, at times, and then waned.

L-S led by eight with five minutes left, but the Knights thundered back, tying it on a Pena three at the 1:54 mark.

Hempfield got the ball back, held it until the final half-minute, got some ball movement and found Troyer on the baseline. His reverse layup was a good look, but blocked, cleanly and brilliantly, by 6-1 Isaiah Parido.

The ball found Burton, who sprinted to the other end and got fouled. Berryman called time.

You know what happened next.

Burton was mobbed by coaches and teammates from his Philly Pride AAU team.

“They’re my brothers, man,’’ Burton said, but he also said of his L-S teammates, “There’s nobody I’d rather do this with.’’

We’ll see what, if any, toll this emotional night and the grind of the league playoffs - three high-stakes games in five nights - takes when everybody cranks it up again in a couple days for the District Three playoffs, which lead to the state tournament.

As always, though, in the L-L, the league playoffs are their own story.

This was a chapter to remember.