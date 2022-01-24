Linden Hall vs. Southern - PA vs. MD girls basketball showcase
Linden Hall's Nadja Velisavljev (5) puts up a shot against Southern Garrett (MD) during first-half action in a Pennsylvania vs. Maryland Girls Basketball Showcase game at Gettysburg High School on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Many have asked, and now you all shall receive.

Yes, the L-L League is going back to a full playoff bracket this season, after last year’s playoff bracket was limited to section champions only because of coronavirus protocols.

But it will be a full field next month, which means first-round games, quarterfinals, semifinals and the title tilt, which will be contested at Manheim Township.

Here are the bracket details

First round, Thursday, Feb. 10 — Section 3 runner-up vs. Section 5 runner-up in a neutral gym; Section 2 runner-up vs. Section 4 runner-up in a neutral gym.

Quarterfinals, Saturday, Feb. 12 — Section 1 champs hosting 3-5 winner; Section 3 champs hosting 2-4 winner; Section 2 champ vs. Section 5 champ at team with higher District 3 power ranking; Section 1 runner-up at Section 4 champ.

Semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Quarterfinal winners playing in neutral gyms.

Championship, Thursday, Feb. 17 — At Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

All games are single-sale events; no double-headers.

Hempfield is the reigning champ; the Black Knights outlasted Lancaster Catholic in OT for last year’s gold trophy.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

As for the District 3 playoffs, the freeze date to add games that count toward your power rating is Jan. 29, and the bracket deadline is non-playoff games completed on Feb. 12.

Here’s the lowdown heading into this week’s games

CLASS 6A

No. 1 seed: Dallastown (14-2).

Details: 12 teams qualify, top 7 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 21.

L-L League teams in the mix: Hempfield (12-1) is No. 2; Penn Manor (10-7)  is No. 10; Manheim Township (9-6) is No. 11; Cedar Crest (9-7) is No. 12; Lebanon (10-5) is No. 13; Conestoga Valley (7-7) is No. 16; Ephrata (5-8) is No. 18; Warwick (5-10) is No. 20; McCaskey (2-12) is No. 22.

Notes: It’ll be 1 vs. 2 on Saturday when Dallastown takes on Hempfield in the Keystone Cup finale at Governor Mifflin. … Hempfield topped Dallastown 36-29 in the Knights’ tip-off tourney title game back on Dec. 11. … Hempfield has a tricky week to navigate: Wednesday vs. Penn Manor and Friday at Cedar Crest before the Dallastown clash. … Ditto for Lebanon: Monday vs. D3-5A contender Garden Spot, Tuesday at Ephrata, Thursday at Manheim Township. … Lone undefeated team in the lot is No. 3 Cedar Cliff (16-0). … Reigning champ Cumberland Valley (12-2) is No. 6.

CLASS 5A

No. 1 seed: Gettysburg (11-2).

Details: 16 teams qualify, top 8 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

L-L League teams in the mix: Manheim Central (10-3) is No. 4; Garden Spot (8-7) is No. 14; Lampeter-Strasburg (7-6) is No. 16; Elizabethtown (6-9) is No. 21; Cocalico (4-10) is No. 25; Solanco (1-13) is No. 28; Donegal (2-16) is No. 30.

Notes: Zero undefeated teams in this classification. … Garden Spot at Lebanon on Monday is a key game all around. And circle this clash: Manheim Central visits Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday for all-important power points — and it’s an L-L League Section 3 first-place battle. … Reigning champ Spring Grove (7-7) is No. 7; the Rockets fell to Manheim Central in a nonleague battle this past Saturday.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 seed: Delone Catholic (15-0).

Details: 10 teams qualify, top 6 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

L-L League teams in the mix: Lancaster Catholic (12-3) is No. 6; Elco (7-9) is No. 13; Northern Lebanon (5-9) is No. 17; Octorara (1-11) is No. 22.

Notes: Delone Catholic, which beat Lancaster Catholic in last year’s finale, is the lone undefeated team in this classification, which is all kinds of terrific. Berks Catholic (12-2) is No. 2; Eastern York (13-2) is No. 3; Big Spring (12-2) is No. 4; Schuylkill Valley (15-1) is No. 5; Bermudian Springs (14-3) is No. 7; James Buchanan (11-3) is No. 8; and Bishop McDevitt (12-4) is No. 9. All of those squads have the weaponry to make a push in what should be an excellent tourney. … Eastern York’s lone losses are at Lancaster Catholic and at D3-2A No. 1 Columbia. … Northern Lebanon is at Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday. … Lancaster Catholic fell to Delone Catholic in OT earlier this season. … Fun nonleague matchup this week: Lancaster Catholic is at D3-6A No. 4 Central York (13-2) on Thursday. Circle that one.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 seed: Brandywine Heights (11-2).

Details: 6 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

L-L League teams in the mix: Pequea Valley (8-8) is No. 3; Annville-Cleona (5-7) is No. 8; Lancaster Mennonite (2-7) is No. 10.

Notes: Pequea Valley is making a push; the Braves are also now in second place in the L-L League Section 5 race, and they have a key league game Tuesday at Lancaster Country Day, which is at No. 3 in D3-2A. … Brandywine Heights’ losses are vs. Pine Grove and Schuylkill Valley — after a 10-0 getaway; the Bullets are set to welcome D3-2A No. 1 Columbia on Saturday for an intriguing nonleague game. … Reigning champ Trinity (8-6) is No. 2.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 seed: Columbia (16-0).

Details: 4 teams qualify, top 2 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 24.

Local teams in the mix: Linden Hall (7-3) is No. 2; Lancaster Country Day (11-3) is No. 3.

Notes: Linden Hall — which continues to look for games to fill out its independent schedule this winter — is the 3-time reigning champ in this bracket. … Columbia swept its season series vs. Lancaster Country Day in L-L League Section 5 action. The Crimson Tide will try and remain perfect this week with games Tuesday at Annville-Cleona, Wednesday vs. York Suburban and Saturday at Brandywine Heights. … Lancaster Country Day has a key league game Tuesday at home vs. Pequea Valley, and the Cougars are set to host D3-1A No. 1 Lititz Christian on Saturday. Circle that one.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 seed: Lititz Christian (8-0).

Details: 8 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

Local teams in the mix: Lancaster County Christian (9-2) is No. 3; Mount Calvary Christian (8-6) is No. 6; Dayspring Christian (3-9) is No. 13; reigning runner-up Veritas Academy (1-9) is No. 16.

Notes: Three games to circle for sure for Lititz Christian — Saturday at Lancaster Country Day; Feb. 1 at Lancaster County Christian; and Feb. 10 at No. 2 Christian School of York (13-1). … This classification gets a facelift next year when Linden Hall slides down from 2A. … Reigning champ Harrisburg Christian (5-6) is No. 9.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

More LNP girls basketball coverage

