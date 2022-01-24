Many have asked, and now you all shall receive.

Yes, the L-L League is going back to a full playoff bracket this season, after last year’s playoff bracket was limited to section champions only because of coronavirus protocols.

But it will be a full field next month, which means first-round games, quarterfinals, semifinals and the title tilt, which will be contested at Manheim Township.

Here are the bracket details …

First round, Thursday, Feb. 10 — Section 3 runner-up vs. Section 5 runner-up in a neutral gym; Section 2 runner-up vs. Section 4 runner-up in a neutral gym.

Quarterfinals, Saturday, Feb. 12 — Section 1 champs hosting 3-5 winner; Section 3 champs hosting 2-4 winner; Section 2 champ vs. Section 5 champ at team with higher District 3 power ranking; Section 1 runner-up at Section 4 champ.

Semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Quarterfinal winners playing in neutral gyms.

Championship, Thursday, Feb. 17 — At Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

All games are single-sale events; no double-headers.

Hempfield is the reigning champ; the Black Knights outlasted Lancaster Catholic in OT for last year’s gold trophy.

As for the District 3 playoffs, the freeze date to add games that count toward your power rating is Jan. 29, and the bracket deadline is non-playoff games completed on Feb. 12.

Here’s the lowdown heading into this week’s games …

CLASS 6A

No. 1 seed: Dallastown (14-2).

Details: 12 teams qualify, top 7 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 21.

L-L League teams in the mix: Hempfield (12-1) is No. 2; Penn Manor (10-7) is No. 10; Manheim Township (9-6) is No. 11; Cedar Crest (9-7) is No. 12; Lebanon (10-5) is No. 13; Conestoga Valley (7-7) is No. 16; Ephrata (5-8) is No. 18; Warwick (5-10) is No. 20; McCaskey (2-12) is No. 22.

Notes: It’ll be 1 vs. 2 on Saturday when Dallastown takes on Hempfield in the Keystone Cup finale at Governor Mifflin. … Hempfield topped Dallastown 36-29 in the Knights’ tip-off tourney title game back on Dec. 11. … Hempfield has a tricky week to navigate: Wednesday vs. Penn Manor and Friday at Cedar Crest before the Dallastown clash. … Ditto for Lebanon: Monday vs. D3-5A contender Garden Spot, Tuesday at Ephrata, Thursday at Manheim Township. … Lone undefeated team in the lot is No. 3 Cedar Cliff (16-0). … Reigning champ Cumberland Valley (12-2) is No. 6.

CLASS 5A

No. 1 seed: Gettysburg (11-2).

Details: 16 teams qualify, top 8 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

L-L League teams in the mix: Manheim Central (10-3) is No. 4; Garden Spot (8-7) is No. 14; Lampeter-Strasburg (7-6) is No. 16; Elizabethtown (6-9) is No. 21; Cocalico (4-10) is No. 25; Solanco (1-13) is No. 28; Donegal (2-16) is No. 30.

Notes: Zero undefeated teams in this classification. … Garden Spot at Lebanon on Monday is a key game all around. And circle this clash: Manheim Central visits Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday for all-important power points — and it’s an L-L League Section 3 first-place battle. … Reigning champ Spring Grove (7-7) is No. 7; the Rockets fell to Manheim Central in a nonleague battle this past Saturday.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 seed: Delone Catholic (15-0).

Details: 10 teams qualify, top 6 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

L-L League teams in the mix: Lancaster Catholic (12-3) is No. 6; Elco (7-9) is No. 13; Northern Lebanon (5-9) is No. 17; Octorara (1-11) is No. 22.

Notes: Delone Catholic, which beat Lancaster Catholic in last year’s finale, is the lone undefeated team in this classification, which is all kinds of terrific. Berks Catholic (12-2) is No. 2; Eastern York (13-2) is No. 3; Big Spring (12-2) is No. 4; Schuylkill Valley (15-1) is No. 5; Bermudian Springs (14-3) is No. 7; James Buchanan (11-3) is No. 8; and Bishop McDevitt (12-4) is No. 9. All of those squads have the weaponry to make a push in what should be an excellent tourney. … Eastern York’s lone losses are at Lancaster Catholic and at D3-2A No. 1 Columbia. … Northern Lebanon is at Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday. … Lancaster Catholic fell to Delone Catholic in OT earlier this season. … Fun nonleague matchup this week: Lancaster Catholic is at D3-6A No. 4 Central York (13-2) on Thursday. Circle that one.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 seed: Brandywine Heights (11-2).

Details: 6 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

L-L League teams in the mix: Pequea Valley (8-8) is No. 3; Annville-Cleona (5-7) is No. 8; Lancaster Mennonite (2-7) is No. 10.

Notes: Pequea Valley is making a push; the Braves are also now in second place in the L-L League Section 5 race, and they have a key league game Tuesday at Lancaster Country Day, which is at No. 3 in D3-2A. … Brandywine Heights’ losses are vs. Pine Grove and Schuylkill Valley — after a 10-0 getaway; the Bullets are set to welcome D3-2A No. 1 Columbia on Saturday for an intriguing nonleague game. … Reigning champ Trinity (8-6) is No. 2.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 seed: Columbia (16-0).

Details: 4 teams qualify, top 2 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 24.

Local teams in the mix: Linden Hall (7-3) is No. 2; Lancaster Country Day (11-3) is No. 3.

Notes: Linden Hall — which continues to look for games to fill out its independent schedule this winter — is the 3-time reigning champ in this bracket. … Columbia swept its season series vs. Lancaster Country Day in L-L League Section 5 action. The Crimson Tide will try and remain perfect this week with games Tuesday at Annville-Cleona, Wednesday vs. York Suburban and Saturday at Brandywine Heights. … Lancaster Country Day has a key league game Tuesday at home vs. Pequea Valley, and the Cougars are set to host D3-1A No. 1 Lititz Christian on Saturday. Circle that one.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 seed: Lititz Christian (8-0).

Details: 8 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs. Start date is Feb. 22.

Local teams in the mix: Lancaster County Christian (9-2) is No. 3; Mount Calvary Christian (8-6) is No. 6; Dayspring Christian (3-9) is No. 13; reigning runner-up Veritas Academy (1-9) is No. 16.

Notes: Three games to circle for sure for Lititz Christian — Saturday at Lancaster Country Day; Feb. 1 at Lancaster County Christian; and Feb. 10 at No. 2 Christian School of York (13-1). … This classification gets a facelift next year when Linden Hall slides down from 2A. … Reigning champ Harrisburg Christian (5-6) is No. 9.

