If you squint you can see the finish line.

The last full night of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball section play is Feb. 9, and that’s right up around the corner.

This season’s marathon is quickly turning into a sprint, as teams ratchet up their league and District 3 playoff pushes with said finish line approaching quickly.

Here’s a stack of notables to get you caught up, and to get you set up for another busy week of L-L League girls hoops …

SECTION RACES TAKING SHAPE

Lebanon (6-0 league, 15-0 overall) is two games clear of Cedar Crest (4-2, 12-6) and three games ahead of McCaskey (3-3, 11-7) in the Section 1 derby. Manheim Township (2-4, 10-6), Hempfield (2-4, 7-9) and Penn Manor (1-5, 5-12) are keeping everyone honest; the Black Knights, in fact, handed Cedar Crest a gut-punch loss last week, knocking the Falcons down a peg in the section pecking order.

Lebanon is at McCaskey on Tuesday and the Cedars will welcome Cedar Crest on Friday, as they inch closer to the crown — while trying to keep their perfect record intact. McCaskey is at Township on Thursday, as the Red Tornado looks to remain on Cedar Crest’s heels for second place.

You get the feeling something wacky is going to happen in Section 1, so keep an eye on this race, won’t you.

Manheim Central (7-0, 13-3) hits the week riding a nifty 7-game winning streak, and the Barons are ahead of Ephrata (6-1, 12-4) in the Section 2 race. Warwick (4-2, 7-9) is also hanging around, with Conestoga Valley (3-4, 4-12), Solanco (2-5, 5-11), Elizabethtown (1-6, 3-14) and Garden Spot (1-6, 2-15) chasing.

Ephrata visits Central on Jan. 31. Go ahead and circle that one while you’re at it.

Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 15-0) sits atop the Section 3 leaderboard, with Lampeter-Strasburg (5-1, 10-5) on the Crusaders’ heels. Northern Lebanon (3-3, 10-5) and Elco (3-3, 6-9) are in the middle of the pack, with Cocalico (1-5, 6-9) and Donegal (0-6, 3-14) looking to play spoilers.

Catholic hosts L-S on Friday, so the Crusaders — who own a league-record 25 section championships, and head into Monday’s game at Cocalico on a 65-game league winning tear — could possibly be looking at a clinch scenario when the Pioneers come calling later in the week. Stay tuned.

Columbia (6-0, 12-3) is sitting comfortably atop the Section 4 standings, and the Crimson Tide hits the week riding a 5-game winning streak. It gets a little sticky after that, with Pequea Valley (5-2, 14-2), Annville-Cleona (4-2, 11-5) and Lancaster Country Day (4-2, 9-3) all with two league setbacks, and all duking it out for the No. 2 slot and the league playoff bid. It’s looking like a 3-teams-for-1-slot scenario here, so pay attention.

Lancaster Mennonite (3-4, 4-10), Octorara (1-6, 1-13) and Linden Hall (0-7, 0-11) are in chase mode.

Key games this week: Columbia at Lancaster Country Day on Tuesday and Country Day at A-C on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

DISTRICT 3 UPDATE

6A (12 get in) — Lebanon is No. 2, Cedar Crest is No. 9, Manheim Township is No. 11 and McCaskey starts the week directly on the bubble at No. 12. … No. 14 Ephrata and No. 15 Hempfield are on the outside looking in. … No. 1 Central York (15-1) hosts undefeated Lancaster Catholic in an intriguing nonleague clash on Thursday. Circle that one. … Lebanon and No. 3 Cedar Cliff (16-0) are the only unscathed 6A squads still standing.

5A (14 get in) — Manheim Central is No. 5, Lampeter-Strasburg is No. 7 and Warwick opens the week directly on the bubble at No. 14, so this will be a key stretch of games for the Warriors. … Greencastle-Antrim (14-1) — which KO’d Manheim Central earlier this season — is No. 1, York Suburban (12-4) is No. 2, Northern York (13-2) is No. 3 and Mechanicsburg (12-4) is No. 4, all directly ahead of the Barons. … Cocalico is No. 17 and needs a fast finish to get a bid. The Eagles will start their stretch drive Monday at home against Lancaster Catholic, trying to throw a monkey wrench into the Crusaders’ plans.

4A (10 get in) — Northern Lebanon is No. 8. … Delone Catholic (15-1) is No. 1 and upstart Wyomissing (15-1) is No. 2. … Elco is hovering around the cut-line at No. 12. A fast finish would behoove the Raiders.

3A (6 get in) — Lancaster Catholic is No. 1, Columbia is No. 3 and Pequea Valley is No. 4, as the L-L League is dominating the top of the seeds as the regular season hits the home stretch. … York Catholic (14-3) is No. 2 behind the Crusaders; the Fighting Irish fell to Columbia earlier this season. … Annville-Cleona is having a really nice season and is in the thick of the Section 4 hunt, but the Dutchmen, at No. 8, have some teams to jump to get an invite.

2A (4 get in) — Lancaster Country Day is No. 1 and Lancaster Mennonite is No. 4, so the Cougars and the Blazers would meet in the semifinals if the seeds hold true. Still a lot to unpack here, so stay tuned. … Millersburg (10-6) is No. 2 and Fairfield (5-9) is No. 3, while No. 5 Newport (4-11) is chasing Mennonite, which fell to Millersburg back in December.

1A (10 get in) — Linville Hill Christian (13-1) is No. 1, Veritas Academy (11-2) is No. 4, Mount Calvary Christian (11-4) is No. 5, Lancaster County Christian (7-8) is No. 7 and Dayspring Christian Academy (6-7) is No. 10. They all rep Lancaster County, so this could be a busy bracket for the local crew.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

SCORING LEADERS

Heading into Monday’s games: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (24.6 points a game), Columbia’s Brie Droege (24.1), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (22.8), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (22.0), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (19.3), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.6), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.8), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (15.9), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (15.6), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.3), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (15.0), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (14.7), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (13.3), Pequea Valley’s Janae Patterson (13.1).

TREY LEADERS

Heading into Monday’s games: Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (36 3-pointers), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (34), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (33), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (30), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (29), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (27), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (26), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (25), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (25), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (24), Warwick’s Kayla Willis (24), McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda (23), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (22), Conestoga Valley’s Gabrielle Moore (22), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (22).

NOTABLES

Active career scoring leaders: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,738 points), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,350), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,330), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,311), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (961), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (829), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (788), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (668), Lancaster Catholic junior Rylee Kraft (636), Lampeter-Strasburg senior Katie Ranck (618), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609). … Meadows needs 15 points and Griffin needs 12 points to become the career scoring leaders in their respective programs. … Country Day’s scoring leader is Ashanti Duncan (1,364), Meadows’ former teammate. … Ephrata’s scoring leader is Carla Wenger (1,341), who is Griffin’s assistant coach for the Mountaineers. … Meadows will go for the Cougars’ record on Tuesday when Country Day hosts Columbia; Griffin will go for the Mounts’ record on Thursday when Ephrata welcomes Solanco. … Manheim Township skipper Sean Burkhart will go for his 200th career coaching victory on Tuesday when the Blue Streaks visit uber rival Hempfield for a key game in the D3-6A race. … Pequea Valley skipper Jason McDonald picked up his 125th career win on Jan. 14 when the Braves won a nonleague showdown at Susquenita. He’s up to 126 victories, as PV is 9-1 in its last 10 games. … Donegal’s Bella Mackison, Remy White, Mia Wissler troika have combined to hit 31 3-pointers in the last nine games for the Indians. … Last six games for Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck: 17.2 points, and the Pioneers have won four straight as they angle for a league playoff slot. … Last four games for Lampeter-Strasburg sniper Anna Horner: 12.8 points and nine 3-pointers, including an epic 21-point, 5-trey night in a come-from-behind win over Elco last week. … Last six games for Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft: 20.0 points and three treys, including a career-high 25-point effort in a nonleague win Saturday vs. Berks Catholic. … Last four games for Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin: 21.3 points and six 3-pointers, as she closes in on the Mounts’ all-time scoring mark. Teammate Cara Tiesi had 11 treys over the same 4-game stretch. … Last four games for Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier: 26.8 points and five 3-pointers, as she continues to chase the coveted 2,000-point plateau. … Last four games for Lebanon’s Kailah Correa: 22.0 points and three treys, as she angles to hit 1,000 career points before the end of her sophomore season. Teammate Aaliyah Ferrer has 32 points and seven treys in the last two games, as the Cedars will put their unblemished record on the line Tuesday at McCaskey. … Speaking of the Tornado: Teammates Anisha Sepulveda, Mariah Ruth and Ciaana Swinton continue to light it up from the arc. That combo has combined for an even 50 3-pointers. … Last six games for Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows: 27.5 points with 17 treys and four 30-point games during that red-hot clip. Teammate Sophia Sanchez has 18 3-pointers over the same stretch, as that tandem has caused headaches aplenty on the perimeter.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage