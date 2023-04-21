The first of four offseason Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball coaching vacancies has been filled.

Brian Urig this week gained school board approval to become Solanco’s next coach. He takes over for the late Chad McDowell, who skippered the Golden Mules the last nine seasons. Jeff McCardell, McDowell’s longtime trusty assistant, took over the coaching duties midway through this past season when McDowell became ill and had to leave the team.

McCardell decided to step away from the program after McDowell passed away in March, so Solanco athletic director Anthony Hall opened the position, and in steps Urig.

Urig previously coached Oxford’s girls basketball team for nine seasons, before leaving that post to take over Kennett’s boys program. He began his career as an assistant coach in West Chester East’s program, and he served as Avon Grove’s boys coach for three seasons before moving on to Oxford.

Urig is employed as a chemistry teacher at Oxford. He and his family reside in Quarryville, so he’s familiar with the Solanco district and Golden Mules’ athletics and facilities.

Urig stepped down at Kennett two years ago. Now he’s set to take over Solanco’s girls program, which won L-L League Section 3 championships in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons under McDowell.

Urig’s hiring leaves three L-L League girls hoops coaching vacancies: Cedar Crest, Lancaster Country Day and Manheim Township are all in the market for new coaches, after the Falcons’ Will Wenninger, Cougars’ Devonne Pinkard and Blue Streaks’ Sean Burkhart all stepped down in the last month.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage