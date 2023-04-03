The rosters for the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball senior all-star game have been selected.

Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn and Manheim Central coach Michael Smith will handle the skippering duties for the game, which is set for April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Cocalico.

Two dozen of the league’s top senior talent will represent the L-L League one last time. Here are the rosters:

TEAM WALBORN

Sarah Arment, Pequea Valley

Kaya Camasta, Cedar Crest

Autumn Cook, Hempfield

Aaliyah Ferrer, Lebanon

Julia Goebig, Manheim Township

Rhiannon Henry, Conestoga Valley

Taryn Hummer, Elizabethtown

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day

Lauren Moffatt, Hempfield

Sam Nelson, Elco

Teagan Sahm, Cocalico

Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico

TEAM SMITH

Jenna Ehlers, Solanco

Emily Gambler, Columbia

Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central

Kaylie Kroll, Manheim Central

Keymara Myers, McCaskey

Katie Ranck, Lampeter-Strasburg

Abbie Reed, Manheim Central

Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite

Anisha Sepulveda, McCaskey

Cara Tiesi, Ephrata

Natalie Wenger, Warwick

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage