The rosters for the 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball senior all-star game have been selected.
Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn and Manheim Central coach Michael Smith will handle the skippering duties for the game, which is set for April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Cocalico.
Two dozen of the league’s top senior talent will represent the L-L League one last time. Here are the rosters:
TEAM WALBORN
Sarah Arment, Pequea Valley
Kaya Camasta, Cedar Crest
Autumn Cook, Hempfield
Aaliyah Ferrer, Lebanon
Julia Goebig, Manheim Township
Rhiannon Henry, Conestoga Valley
Taryn Hummer, Elizabethtown
Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day
Lauren Moffatt, Hempfield
Sam Nelson, Elco
Teagan Sahm, Cocalico
Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico
TEAM SMITH
Jenna Ehlers, Solanco
Emily Gambler, Columbia
Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central
Kaylie Kroll, Manheim Central
Keymara Myers, McCaskey
Katie Ranck, Lampeter-Strasburg
Abbie Reed, Manheim Central
Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite
Anisha Sepulveda, McCaskey
Cara Tiesi, Ephrata
Natalie Wenger, Warwick
