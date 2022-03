The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball senior all-star game is set for April 7 at 7 p.m. at Cocalico. Twenty-two players — 11 per side — made the rosters for this season’s on-court finale.

HOME TEAM - WHITE JERSEY

Morgan Miller, Penn Manor

Lily Sugra, Penn Manor

Rachel Nolt, Manheim Central

Taylor Hehnly, Conestoga Valley

Brynn Adams, Ephrata

Jenna Daveler, Lampeter-Strasburg

Kiersten Hostetter, Lampeter-Strasburg

Victoria Burton, Donegal

Ja’syah James, Octorara

MacKenzie Burke, Columbia

Morgan Bigler, Columbia

COACH: Megan Collins, Penn Manor

AWAY TEAM - DARK JERSEY

Missy Welch, Manheim Township

Gianna Smith, Manheim Township

Ava Baer, Hempfield

Jade Love-Morris, Elizabethtown

Ainsley Raybold, Elizabethtown

Madison Bishop, Lebanon

Sarah Batra, Cedar Crest

Ashlyn Messinger, Northern Lebanon

Kailey Eckhart, Elco

Kiana Wakefield, Lancaster Country Day

Piper Graham, Lancaster Country Day

COACH: Jaime Walborn, Lebanon

