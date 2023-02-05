And down the stretch they come.

It’s the final week of regular-season action for the 2022-23 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season. Three of the four section championships have been clinched outright — the fourth could be sewed up on Monday — and the league playoff puzzle is just about complete.

Still to be decided: The outright Section 4 champ, and the runner-up in Section 1, Section 2 and Section 4. Those should all be ironed out by Thursday at the very latest, just in time for the league quarterfinals on Saturday.

You heard that right: Eight teams will be in a bracket playing elimination tournament games on Saturday. Rejoice.

This is also the final week to accumulate and post a District 3 power rating, as those classification races come to a head. There is plenty of jockeying still going on among L-L League postseason hopefuls.

Here’s the lowdown, with regular-season games wrapping up on Thursday …

AT THE FINISH LINE

Lebanon (9-0 league, 20-0 overall) has locked up the outright Section 1 gold trophy and will go for a perfect 22-0 regular-season ride with games Tuesday at home against Hempfield and Thursday at home against Milton Hershey.

The last L-L League team with a perfect regular-season ride? That would be Columbia, just last season in fact, when the Crimson Tide went 21-0 pre-playoffs.

Second place in Section 1 is still up for grabs: Cedar Crest (5-4, 13-8) and Manheim Township (5-4, 14-7) share that spot, and they split their season series. On Tuesday, the Falcons host McCaskey and the Blue Streaks welcome Penn Manor. If they’re still tied after Tuesday’s results, the league playoff seed would go to the team with the better D3 power rating, and Township holds that tiebreaker. The Streaks will start the week at No. 6 and the Falcons at No. 10 in the 6A power ratings.

Manheim Central (11-0, 18-3) is the outright Section 2 champ, and the Barons will take a snazzy 12-game winning streak into the final week of regular-season play. Ephrata (8-2, 15-5) and Warwick (7-3, 10-10) are duking it out for second; if the Mountaineers beat the Warriors on Tuesday at Warwick, they get the 2-seed and the league playoff bid.

Lancaster Catholic (10-0, 19-1) captured the outright Section 3 title, its sixth straight and 26th overall. The Crusaders finish up with a pair of nonleague clashes: Monday at home against D3-4A No. 3 Eastern York and Wednesday at defending D1-5A champ Bishop Shanahan down Route 30 East in Downingtown. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 11-9) has clinched second place in Section 3.

Columbia (10-0, 17-3) can clinch the outright Section 4 championship on Monday with a victory at home against Octorara. The Tide, which is riding a spiffy 10-game winning streak, then finishes up Wednesday at home against Lancaster Mennonite.

The scenario for second place in Section 4 is pretty simple: If Pequea Valley (9-2, 19-2) wins Monday at Annville-Cleona, the Braves would claim second place over the Dutchmen (7-3, 14-6).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

BRACKETOLOGY

Saturday’s L-L League quarterfinals, as we sit, will look a little something like this:

In the upper bracket, Lebanon will host the Section 4 runner-up (Pequea Valley or Annville-Cleona) and Lancaster Catholic will host the Section 2 runner-up (Ephrata or Warwick). In the lower bracket, Manheim Central will host Lampeter-Strasburg, the Section 3 runner-up, and the Section 4 champ (Columbia is in the driver’s seat) will host the Section 1 runner-up (Cedar Crest or Manheim Township).

No official tip-off times for Saturday’s games. Stay tuned.

The semifinals are set for Feb. 14 at a neutral site, and the league finale is on tap for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. Lancaster Catholic is the defending champ.

POSTSEASON PUSH

Heading into the week, the following L-L League squads are safely inside the bubble to make the District 3 playoffs: Lebanon (No. 3), Manheim Township (No. 6), Cedar Crest (No. 10) and Ephrata (No. 11) in 6A; Manheim Central (No. 4), Lampeter-Strasburg (No. 8) and Warwick (No. 12) in 5A; Northern Lebanon (No. 9) in 4A; Lancaster Catholic (No. 1), Columbia (No. 2) and Pequea Valley (No. 3) in 3A; and Lancaster Country Day (No. 2) and Lancaster Mennonite (No. 4) in 2A.

Bubble teams: Hempfield (No. 14) and McCaskey (No. 16) in 6A; Cocalico (No. 16) in 5A; Elco (No. 11) in 4A; and Annville-Cleona (No. 7) in 3A.

Lancaster County should be well-repped in 1A, with Linville Hill Christian (No. 1), Veritas Academy (No. 2), defending champ Mount Calvary Christian (No. 4) and Dayspring Christian (No. 9) all inside the bubble.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

CRUSADERS’ CRUSADE

Lancaster Catholic finished the Section 3 portion of its schedule this season with a 10-0 record, giving the Crusaders a 69-game league winning streak heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

Catholic had a 100-game league winning streak snapped just a few years back: The Crusaders beat Columbia 72-35 for their 100th league win in a row on Jan. 3, 2017. On Jan. 6, 2017, Northern Lebanon snapped that glittering 100-game streak with a 49-35 win over Catholic. On Jan. 10, 2017, the Crusaders topped Lebanon Catholic 42-41 to start another league winning streak. They haven’t lost since.

NICE TOUCH

Cocalico seniors Erin Henry (foot) and Kiersten Shipton (back) both suffered season-ending injuries. When the Eagles welcomed Elco for a Section 3 game this past Friday, Henry and Shipton were both in uniform, were introduced as starters, and were on the floor for the jump ball against the Raiders. Kudos to the Elco folks for letting Henry and Shipton get back on the floor for a couple of seconds in their final home game.

SCORING LEADERS

Columbia’s Brie Droege (23.9 points a game), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (23.1), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.0), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (22.8), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (19.2), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.2), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.8), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (16.1), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.6), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (15.0), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.9), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (14.7), Cocalico’s Teagan Sahm (13.8), Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (13.3).

3-POINT LEADERS

Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (48 3-pointers), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (41), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (40), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (40), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (40), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (36), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (36), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (34), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (34), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (31), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Anna Horner (30), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (30).

MILESTONE NUMBERS

Active career scoring leaders: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,857 points), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,447 points), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,427 points), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,395 points), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (1,046 points), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (977), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (883), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (808), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (750), Lancaster Catholic junior Rylee Kraft (699), Lampeter-Strasburg senior Katie Ranck (673), Manheim Township junior Ava Byrne (630), Hempfield senior Autumn Cook (639), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609), Hempfield junior Sophia Ott (556), Northern Lebanon sophomore Olivia Shutter (543). … Knier needs 16 points to pass 1998 Lebanon grad Jess Lentz and move into 10th place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Knier is also angling to become just the eighth player in league history — dating back to 1972 — to reach 2,000 career points. … Rivera needs 23 points this week in games against Covenant Christian and Columbia to join the 1,000-point club. … After that, probably one more legit shot at a 1,000-point scorer this season: Correa needs 117 points for Lebanon, and the undefeated Cedars are guaranteed two more regular-season games, the league quarterfinals and a D3-6A opener. If Lebanon makes a deep playoff push, Correa could hit a grand this winter, in her 10th-grade season. The last L-L League player to pull off that feat? Lancaster Catholic grad Kiki Jefferson.

NOTABLES

Last seven games for Cedar Crest sniper Allison Metzgar: 12.6 points and 20 3-pointers. … The Hempfield fearsome foursome of Autumn Cook,, Lauren Moffatt, Sophia Ott and Nevaeh Ramirez have combined for 30 3-pointers in the last six games, as the Black Knights are scratching and crawling for a D3-6A playoff bid. They’ll need a win at unscathed Lebanon on Tuesday, and help, to get in. … Last seven games for Lebanon ace Aaliyah Ferrer: 13.6 points and 19 3-pointers, including a 20-point, 4-trey effort in a win over Reading. The Cedars and Cedar Cliff (20-0) are the lone undefeated teams in all of D3. … Last eight games for Manheim Township’s Sarah Kraus: 13.3 points and five 3-pointers, including a pair of 20-point outings, as the Streaks angle for that coveted runner-up spot in Section 1. … It looks like McCaskey’s resurgent ride this winter will come up a tad short in the playoff hunt. But the Red Tornado was most definitely back, and causing headaches on a nightly basis. In the last eight games, the arc-shooting troika of Mariah Ruth, Anisha Sepulveda and Ciaana Swinton combined for 30 treys. … Speaking of 3-pointers: Penn Manor has made 33 triples in its last seven games — nine by Alayzha Twyman, one of the Comets’ several freshman contributors. … Conestoga Valley’s Gabrielle Moore has nine 3-pointers in the last five games for the Buckskins. … Last four games for Elizabethtown’s Taryn Hummer: 11.3 points, including a season-best 17-point effort in an OT setback against Section 3 runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg. … Last six games for Ephrata freshman Leah Caldwell: 13.7 points, including back-to-back 20-point nights in wins over Lampeter-Strasburg and Conestoga Valley, as the Mounts try and wrap up second place in Section 2. … Garden Spot has also been hot from the perimeter, with 21 3-pointers in its last six games — 11 by sniper Gwen Varley. … Last eight games for Manheim Central slasher Kaylie Kroll: 11.9 points and 10 3-pointers. Had an opposing coach recently tell me — unsolicited — how impressed he’s been with Kroll, and how much her game has improved over the years. … Last five games for Solanco’s Jenna Ehlers: 16.8 points and five 3-pointers, including a 24-point effort in a win over Warwick. The league’s most underrated player? Perhaps Ms. Ehlers in Quarryville. She’s putting together a really solid senior campaign (12.3 points, 24 3-pointers) for the Golden Mules. … Warwick hits the week riding a 3-game winning streak, and the Warriors need to keep that mo going, with dates against Section 2 front-runners Ephrata (on Tuesday) and Manheim Central (on Thursday) both at home in Lititz. Warwick will need a win vs. the Mounts to force a second-place tie, and the Warriors are hovering right around the cut-line in D3-5A. Sam Shaak is averaging 11.0 points during Warwick’s 3-game W streak. … With Kiersten Shipton and Erin Henry out, Teagan Sahm has really taken off for Cocalico. She’s at 15.8 points with five 3-pointers over the last nine games. Sahm’s last four games: 20.3 points with five treys, including back-to-back-to-back 20-point efforts, as the Eagles are making a late-season push to make the D3-5A bracket. … Donegal has drained 37 3-pointers in its last seven games. Yes, the Indians will lug a 10-game losing streak into their final two games, but they’ve made opposing defenses guard the arc. In the last seven games, Bella Mackison has 13 3’s and Remy White has a dozen treys for Donegal. … Elco is 3-1 in its last four games, and needs to jump one team to make the D3-4A field. The Raiders finish up Thursday at home vs. Donegal, and will likely need a win and some help to get a postseason ticket. Sam Nelson has 33 points in the last four games for Elco. … Anna Horner continues to make buckets for Lampeter-Strasburg; she has 10 3-pointers in the last five games. The Pioneers will look to gain some mo for the playoffs with games Tuesday at home vs. Northern Lebanon and Thursday at home vs. Cocalico. … Last five games for Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky: 16.4 points and 15 3-pointers. She knocked down six 3’s vs. Central York and hit five more vs. Northern Lebanon. … Last eight games for Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter: 14.6 points and eight 3-pointers, as the Vikings continue to remain inside the D3-4A bubble. They’re at Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday before wrapping up with a nonleague tilt at Schuylkill Valley on Thursday, looking to nail down that D3 bid. … A de-facto playoff game for Annville-Cleona on Monday, when Pequea Valley comes calling. The Dutchmen need to win to force a tie for second place, and they’re one spot out of a D3-3A playoff invite. A-C hosts Linden Hall on Wednesday to cap the regular season — needing wins and help to make the postseason. … Columbia sniper Kailee Soto has 14 3-pointers in the last eight game. … Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows lit up Columbia for 30 points and six 3-pointers this past Friday. It was Meadows’ fifth 30-point game this winter, and it was the fifth time she drilled four or more 3-pointers in a game. … Last 10 games for Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera: 24.2 points and 19 3-pointers — plus four 30-point outings — as she closes in quickly on 1,000 career points. … Linden Hall’s two top scorers — Meli Figueroa and Hayden Augustine-Laurent — both suffered season-ending injuries, leaving the Lions with barely enough players to fill out a starting lineup. Rookie coach Scott Barnhart added three players on the fly — Elizabeth Orobiyi, Angela Blair and Sanaa Snead, who have never played organized basketball — for the stretch drive so the squad could complete its season. Orobiyi scored 6 points in her varsity debut. … Still waiting on a makeup date for Octorara vs. Linden Hall; the Braves and the Lions need to make-up their Section 4 date. … Pequea Valley hits the final week riding a 6-game winning streak. The Braves’ two losses this season are both against Section 4 front-runner Columbia. Janae Patterson is averaging 11.8 points with 10 3-pointers during PV’s winning tear.

