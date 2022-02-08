Ties all around.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 2 and Section 3 chases went right down to the finish line Tuesday night, and both races ended in flat-footed ties.

In Section 2, Ephrata (8-5 league, 12-9 overall) rallied past host Elizabethtown 34-28 and Lebanon (8-5, 14-7) toppled host Conestoga Valley 62-31, leaving the Mountaineers and the Cedars deadlocked for co-gold.

Lebanon earned the No. 1 seed for the L-L League playoffs on the tiebreaker criteria with a better in-section record. The Cedars will play at Section 5 champ Columbia in a league quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Ephrata will take on Section 4 runner-up Elco in a play-in game Thursday at Warwick at 5:30 p.m.

Jasmine Griffin scored 15 points for Ephrata, which closed the game on a 10-2 clip to rally past E-town on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lampeter-Strasburg (10-2, 13-7) raced past host Garden Spot 46-26, and Manheim Central (10-2, 16-4) breezed past host Cocalico 55-27, as the Pioneers and the Barons were crowned co-champs in Section 3.

Central earned the 1-seed for the L-L League playoffs on the tiebreaker criteria with a better District 3 power rating. L-S will take on Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley in a play-in game on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Warwick, while the Barons will get the winner of Elco vs. Ephrata in a quarterfinal clash on Saturday in Manheim.

Ella Horst scored a career-high 16 points to pace L-S, while Maddie Knier poured in 23 points for Central on Tuesday.

Lebanon took care of its business with a rip-roaring win in Witmer against CV. The Cedars used an 18-0 blitz to close the first half for a comfortable 31-13 lead, and never looked back.

Earlier, the Buckskins used a 6-0 spurt to knot the game at 13-13. After that, it was all Lebanon.

Olivia Uffner keyed the Cedars’ game-changing charge with a pair of baseline 3-pointers, and Kailah Correa went coast-to-coast for a transition layup to beat the first-half horn for Lebanon, which stretched its scoring binge to 20-0 when Madison Bishop scored on the Cedars’ first trip of the third quarter.

Correa scored 19 points, Aaliyah Ferrer hit three 3-pointers and added a season-high 17 points, and Uffner chipped in with a season-high 13 points for Lebanon, which got back into a tie for first last week when CV knocked off Ephrata.

The last time Lebanon and CV got together, the host Cedars rallied for a wild victory behind Correa, who poured in a career-high 41 points.

Tuesday, Taylor Hehnly drilled four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Bucks, but they couldn’t keep the Cedars from clinching on their home court.

“This means everything,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “We’ve put in a lot of work over the years, and it’s paying off. This feels really good because this is what we’ve been working toward. Now we have something to show that our program is really getting there.”

Lebanon sewed up its first section title since 2015 while Ephrata won its third straight crown, including a co-championship with E-town last winter.

Meanwhile, Central won its first section gold since 2012, and L-S captured its first section banner since 2018. That group joined Penn Manor in Section 1, Lancaster Catholic in Section 4 and Columbia in Section 5 as section champs for the 2021-22 season.

Columbia topped Pequea Valley 63-27 on Tuesday to cap a 21-0 regular season run.

