Here is the L-L League girls basketball schedule for the first full weekend of games, including the tip-off tournament slates and nonleague matchups …

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

BIG SPRING TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Columbia vs. Steel-High, 3:30 p.m.

Big Spring vs. Biglerville, 6:30 p.m.

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Conrad Weiser vs. Northeastern York, 6 p.m.

Cocalico vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Donegal vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot vs. Exeter, 6 p.m.

Hershey vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lebanon vs. William Allen, 6 p.m.

Conestoga Valley vs. Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, 4 p.m.

Brandywine Heights vs. Tri-Valley, 5:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Cumberland Valley vs. Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY SHOWCASE

Lancaster Country Day vs. Dayspring Christian, 3 p.m.

Linville Hill Christian vs. West Shore Christian, 4:30 p.m.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Trinity vs. Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHERN LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Middletown vs. Palmyra, 5 p.m.

Northern Lebanon vs. Milton Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

RED LION TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township vs. Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

Ephrata vs. Red Lion, 5:45 p.m.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Tulpehocken vs. Upper Perkiomen, 6 p.m.

Pequea Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7:30 p.m.

TWIN VALLEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Twin Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Palmyra vs. Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE GAMES

Central York at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

BIG SPRING TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 3 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY SHOWCASE

Dayspring Christian vs. Linville Hill Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Lancaster Country Day vs. West Shore Christian, 2:30 p.m.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHERN LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

RED LION TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 3:30 p.m. (old gym)

Championship, 3:30 p.m. (new gym)

TWIN VALLEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 12 p.m.

Championship, 1:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE GAMES

Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn Manor, 2:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Cedar Crest, 3:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Elco, 4:30 p.m.

