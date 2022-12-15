A very light night on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

NONLEAGUE

Wilson 55, Garden Spot 18 — One night after falling to L-L League entrant McCaskey, the host Bulldogs got up off the mat and KO’d the Spartans, using a 16-2 second-quarter spree and a 10-2 third-quarter blitz to open up plenty of breathing room against Garden Spot. Jasilyn Moncada scored a game-high 14 points for Wilson, while Gwen Varley hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 6 points for the Spartans, who slipped to 1-4.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

In another nonleague game on Wednesday, Cedar Crest was right back on the floor, one night after topping Twin Valley. This time, the Falcons paid a visit to Warwick for a battle with the Warriors. Cedar Crest picked up a hard-fought victory. Here’s the story …

NOTES: Was thumbing through the holiday tournament schedules and stumbled across this gem … Dec. 27 is Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday event. That’s a rematch of last year’s L-L League championship game, won by Catholic. It’s early, but Catholic (3-0) and Ephrata (3-0) are both unscathed. The other first-round matchup that night at Catholic: Hempfield vs. Holy Redeemer out of D2. That’s also a fun matchup. … Another intriguing potential holiday tournament showdown: On Dec. 28, Columbia will take on Greencastle-Antrim and Manheim Central will square off against host York Suburban in YS’s holiday tourney. First-round wins would pit Columbia vs. Central in the title game. … Speaking of Columbia … the Tide is playing in a fabulous, star-studded 2-day boys/girls event at Chambersburg in mid-January, as some of the top teams from around the state will gather. On Jan. 14, Columbia will take on D5 kingpin Berlin Brothersvalley at 10:30 a.m. On Jan. 15, the Tide will face Harrisburg at 2 p.m. … Columbia (2-0) will host Pequea Valley (5-0) in a battle of unbeatens on Friday for a Section 4 showdown. Winner there gets an early leg-up in the hunt. Loser suffers their first loss. … Three L-L League teams are set to play in West York’s showcase on Jan. 7: Solanco vs. West York at 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic vs. Susquehannock at 10:45 a.m.; Columbia vs. York Catholic in the opener at 9 a.m. Set your alarms. … Another first-round holiday tourney game to circle: On Dec. 28, host Lebanon (5-0) will face off against county foe Northern Lebanon (2-0). … Thursday’s games — dare we say — are weather permitting:

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Northern Lebanon at Cocalico, 6:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lancaster Catholic at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Octorara at Lancaster Country Day, 5:30 p.m.

Linden Hall at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Annville-Cleona at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage