The postseason — wait for it — has arrived.

Up first on the playoff schedule: The always popular L-L League girls basketball tournament, with the four section champs and the four section runners-up ready to rumble, starting Saturday with the quarterfinals.

Terrific matchups across the board, as all four section champs had undefeated league runs this winter. That’s mighty impressive.

“As a coach, obviously you want to be in it,” said Warwick skipper Danny Cieniewicz, who coached his Warriors against playoff qualifiers Ephrata, Manheim Central and Manheim Township this season.

“But as a basketball fan,” he said, “this is pretty exciting. There is some serious talent in the L-L League, and there are some teams who are definitely heavyweights. But when you get to this point in the season, anything can happen. These matchups will be really, really fun to watch. This should be an entertaining week, to say the least.”

Here’s breaking down the quarterfinals ...

UPPER BRACKET

THE GAME: Section 4 runner-up Pequea Valley (10-2 league, 20-2 overall) at Section 1 champ Lebanon (10-0, 22-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Lancaster Catholic or Ephrata in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Warwick.

PEQUEA VALLEY PROBABLE STARTERS: G Janae Patterson (12.6 points a game, 26 3-pointers), G Shania Stoltzfus (7.2, 19 3’s), G Katie Stoltzfus (6.6, 24 3’s), F Breanne Beiler (4.9), G Sarah Arment (3.6). Key subs: G Peyton Henshaw (4.1, 15 3’s), G Morgan Graham (3.3), G Brooke Graham (2.9, 5 3’s).

LEBANON PROBABLE STARTERS: G Kailah Correa (19.3, 17 3’s), F Liliana Harrison (11.7), G Aaliyah Ferrer (10.1, 43 3’s), G Olive Brandt (7.2, 10 3’s), F Zariyah Whigham (6.3). Key sub: G Jae Burrus (3.0, 13 3’s).

THE COACHES: PV’s Jason McDonald (11th season, 132-122 overall) and Lebanon’s Jaime Walborn (7th season, 50-103 overall) will match wits. … Walborn picked up her 50th win with the Cedars when Lebanon completed its 22-0 regular-season ride with a nonleague victory over Milton Hershey on Thursday. She’s the former Lebanon Catholic standout player during her prep playing days, and Walborn also coached at Annville-Cleona before landing with the Cedars. … McDonald is one of five current L-L League coaches with 100-plus victories for their current program.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: PV is looking for another magical run like the one it put together back in 2020, when the Braves won a play-in game just to make the main bracket, and then went all the way to the finals before falling to Lancaster Catholic. … Lebanon won L-L League championships in 1976, 1978 and 1979, and the Cedars are angling for their first trip back to the finals since they fell to Lancaster Catholic in 1998.

THE CRUX: Can PV keep Lebanon low-post enforcer Liliana Harrison off the glass? If she’s getting put-backs and dominating at the rim, that could spell trouble for the Braves, who must also tangle with Cedars’ jumping-jack rebounder du jour Zariyah Whigham. PV must get on the boards. Period.

NOTABLES: PV’s only two losses are against Columbia in Section 4 play. In between the Braves have had winning streaks of five games, eight games, and currently seven games. … Last seven games for PV’s Janae Patterson: 11.6 points and 10 3-pointers. … Lebanon’s Kailah Correa is at 923 career points, just 22 games into her sophomore season. She's scoring at a 19.3 clip with five 3-pointers in the last seven games, including a 30-point night in a win over McCaskey. Over that same stretch, Cedars’ perimeter ace Aaliyah Ferrer is at 11.9 points with 14 3-pointers. PV must mark Ferrer at the arc. … Both teams are locks for the D3 playoffs: PV is No. 3 in 3A and Lebanon is No. 3 in 6A.

THE GAME: Section 2 runner-up Ephrata (10-2, 17-5) at Section 3 champ Lancaster Catholic (10-0, 20-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Lebanon or Pequea Valley in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Warwick.

EPHRATA PROBABLE STARTERS: G Jasmine Griffin (18.0, 25 3’s), F Leah Caldwell (9.0), G Cara Tiesi (6.6, 41 3’s), G Marie McCracken (4.3, 4 3’s), F Lydia Ehst (2.3). Key subs: F Kyrielle Wieand (1.7), G Barbara Price (1.6).

LANCASTER CATHOLIC PROBABLE STARTERS: G Mary Bolesky (15.4, 44 3’s), G Rylee Kraft (14.6, 15 3’s), G Lily Lehman (8.4, 19 3’s), G Autumn Lipson (7.6, 45 3’s), G Carleigh Anderson (5.1, 10 3’s). Key subs: G Stella Higgins (5.4), F Molly Wolownik (2.4).

THE COACHES: Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo (5th season, 71-31 overall) and Catholic’s Charlie Detz (9th season, 220-31 overall) will guide their teams in this rematch from last year’s league finale.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Ephrata was in the finals for the second time in program history last winter, and the Mounts came up short vs. Catholic. … The Crusaders own a league-best 16 championships, and they’ve gone to the title game five times in the last six years. … Two losses for Catholic — against 2-loss Central York and 3-loss Bishop Shanahan, both on the road — but go ahead and insert the bull’s-eye here. Brackets, overflow crowds and pressure-packed games never seem to bother the Crusaders, who live for the postseason. But this bracket is loaded with landmines. Lebanon is undefeated, and Manheim Central and Columbia are both bringing double-digit winning streaks into the tourney.

THE CRUX: Can Ephrata’s ball-handlers — Jasmine Griffin, Marie McCracken — handle Catholic’s unrelenting presses and traps in the backcourt? If the Mountaineers are turning the ball over, and if the Crusaders are cashing in at the other end in transition, look out. Ephrata simply must take care of the ball and get good possessions.

NOTABLES: Not only a rematch from last year’s league finale, but Catholic topped Ephrata 66-34 back on Dec. 27 in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tournament. Mary Bolesky hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points for Catholic that night. Safe to say Ephrata must defend her, and not let Bolesky get loose in transition, where she can dominate a game. … Jasmine Griffin has 1,427 career points for Ephrata, tops in program history. The Indiana-Wesleyan recruit is averaging 17.6 points with 11 3-pointers in the last eight games. The Mounts are 6-2 over that clip. … Ephrata freshman Leah Caldwell has firmly established herself as a legit glass-crasher and paint scorer. She’s at 14.7 points over the last six games, including back-to-back 20-point efforts. Catholic must contain her at the rim. … The Crusaders have a pair of junior 700-point scorers: Bolesky (777) and Rylee Kraft (722). Last six games for Bolesky: 16.2 points and 17 3-pointers. … According to LNP stats, Catholic has canned 135 3-pointers this season — most in the league. … After missing out on the D3 playoffs last season, Ephrata is at No. 10 and is in really good shape to make the 12-team 6A bracket, while Catholic is No. 1 in the 3A power ratings. The Crusaders will receive a bye into the semifinals, and since the top four finishers go to states, Catholic has already sealed a PIAA bid. Ditto for Columbia, which is on the 2-line in D3-3A.

BOTTOM BRACKET

THE GAME: Section 3 runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg (7-3, 12-10) at Section 2 champ Manheim Central (12-0, 19-3), Saturday at Doe Run Elementary, 1 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Columbia or Manheim Township in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Warwick.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PROBABLE STARTERS: F Katie Ranck (14.6, 3 3’s), G Anna Horner (9.3, 35 3’s), G Ava Leonard (4.5), G Leigha Saurbaugh (4.2, 6 3’s), F Kelsey McTaggart (4.1, 8 3’s). Key sub: G Molly Gochnauer (1.0). Of note, L-S sniper Ava Vaughn (5.3, 33 3’s) did not play in the Pioneers’ last three regular-season games.

MANHEIM CENTRAL PROBABLE STARTERS: F Maddie Knier (23.4, 22 3’s), G Kaylie Kroll (9.4, 25 3’s), G Abbie Reed (7.7, 16 3’s), F Payton Snyder (4.7), F Emma Herman (2.6). Key sub: G Cadence Getz (1.0).

THE COACHES: L-S’s Steve Villbrandt (1st season, 12-10 overall) has guided the Pioneers into the postseason in his rookie campaign on the bench, while fellow rookie skipper Michael Smith (1st season, 19-3 overall) took his Barons to section gold with plenty of momentum heading into the postseason.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: L-S is angling for its first finals trip since 2013, when the Pioneers fell to Lancaster Catholic. … It’s been a little while since Central made a finale; the Barons fell to Columbia back in the 1995 title game.

THE CRUX: L-S’s defense will be under the microscope in this clash. Can the Pioneers get back on D and slow down Central’s Maddie Knier, who thrives in transition and powering her way through the paint? That is the question. Also, Central must guard the arc; L-S has a penchant for launching treys. And in Abbie Reed, Central has one of the best lock-down backcourt defenders in the league.

NOTABLES: L-S KO’d Cocalico on the last night of section play to snap a 5-game losing skid. It was just what the doctor ordered for the Pioneers, who needed some positive momentum heading into the playoffs. … Rematch here: Central topped L-S 40-17 in a nonleague matchup last Saturday. This time, a spot in the league semifinals will be hanging in the balance. … Central will bring a rip-roaring 13-game winning streak into the postseason. The Barons haven’t lost in 2023, and their three setbacks — against undefeated Lebanon, 14-win Cedar Crest and 1-loss Greencastle-Antrim, the No. 1 seed in D3-5A — are by a combined 10 points. Central is 19-1 since a 0-2 start. … Last 10 games for L-S sniper Anna Horner: 11.6 points and 23 3-pointers. Central must keep tabs on her at the 3-point line. … L-S senior Katie Ranck is at 700 career points on the dot. … Central senior Maddie Knier is closing in fast on some milestone moments: She’s at 1,889 career points — 111 shy of the coveted 2,000-point plateau. And Knier is 44 points shy of snapping Hilary Waltman’s program record of 1,937 career points. Seven players in L-L League history — Columbia’s Marjorie Rhoads, Lancaster Catholic’s Kiki Jefferson, Lebanon Catholic’s Becky Hower, Cedar Crest’s Carla Munnion, Warwick’s Meg Abele, Elco’s Ashli Schwab and Cedar Crest’s Alyse Hoover — had 2,000-plus career points. Will Knier be No. 8? … Knier is at 25.8 points with 11 3-pointers in the last 10 games, including a 21-point outing in the win at L-S last week. She’s been unstoppable. Ditto for Central’s Kaylie Kroll, who is at 11.6 points with 13 3-pointers in the last nine games. … L-S and Central have already met once this season, and Saturday’s quarterfinal will be meeting No. 2. There’s a shot they could tangle again in the D3-5A playoffs; the Barons are at No. 3 and the Pioneers are at No. 8 in those power ratings. A friendly reminder that the deadline to accumulate a D3 power rating is Feb. 15, so there are some local teams hovering around the bubble sweating it out.

THE GAME: Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township (6-4, 15-7) at Section 4 champ Columbia (12-0, 19-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Manheim Central or L-S in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Warwick.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PROBABLE STARTERS: G Ava Byrne (13.7, 9 3’s), F Sarah Kraus (12.3, 8 3’s), G Brooke Weaver (8.1, 18 3’s), G Hailey Berk (6.2), F Julia Goebig (4.5). Key subs: G Nia Mountis (4.7, 18 3’s), G Kaitlyn Musser (3.2, 8 3’s).

COLUMBIA PROBABLE STARTERS: G Brie Droege (23.8, 23 3’s), G Brooke Droege (16.9, 23 3’s), G Kailee Soto (9.5, 36 3’s), F Delaney Burke (4.1), F Emily Gambler (1.3). Key subs: G Breanna Young (4.1, 19 3’s), F Kylis Wylie-Smith (2.0), G Frankie Krow (2.9, 4 3’s).

THE COACHES: Township’s Sean Burkhart (12th season, 204-95 overall) and Columbia’s Karl Kreiser (7th season in second stint with Tide, 260-137 overall) are both wily sideline vets, and both are in the coveted 200-win club. Great coaching matchup here.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The Streaks are no strangers to an L-L League bracket; Township won titles in 1985, 1986, 1987, 1994, 1997, 2011 and 2014, and the Streaks were runners-up in 1988, 1992 and 2009. … Columbia won the crown in 1995, and had runner-up trips in 1987, 1989 and 1997 — but hasn’t been back to a title game since.

THE CRUX: Can Township tame the Droege twins, and not let them simply take over the game? The Blue Streaks need to D-up against the Tide, which thrives in transition and in the quick-strike department. Township must also keep Columbia rebound machine Emily Gambler off the glass.

NOTABLES: Two hot teams here; Township is 5-1 in its last six games — exactly the finish the Streaks needed to lock up L-L League and D3-6A seeds — and Columbia is riding a 12-game winning streak. … The Tide’s three losses are against 1-loss Greencastle-Antrim, York Suburban and Lancaster Catholic. … Twins Brie Droege (1,472) and Brooke Droege (1,081) both joined the 1,000-point club this season. Brie Droege during Columbia’s 12-game W streak: 22.9 points and 11 3-pointers. Brooke Droege during Columbia’s 12-game W streak: 18.0 points and 14 3-pointers. … Tide sniper Kailee Soto has 18 3-pointers in the last 10 games. … Last nine games for Township’s Ava Byrne: 15.7 points and six 3-pointers. Same clip for Streaks’ standout Sarah Kraus: 14.2 points and seven 3-pointers. … Byrne is at 657 career points — and the junior missed the first nine games this season with a back issue. … Township is safely in the D3-6A field at No. 6, while Columbia, as mentioned, is on the 2-line, behind Lancaster Catholic, in 3A. The Tide will receive a bye into the semifinals, and has already secured a PIAA invite.

