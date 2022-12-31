Emptying out a notebook of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball items as the calendar flips to 2023 …

THEY ARE THE CHAMPIONS

Five L-L League teams had a holly, jolly holiday season with tournament championships to their credit: Annville-Cleona won the Littlestown tourney; Lampeter-Strasburg took the Solanco tourney; Lancaster Catholic prevailed in its own tourney; Lebanon defended home court and took its own tourney; and Pequea Valley captured the Brandywine Heights tourney.

Ava Hoover scored 35 points in two games for A-C, including 21 in a first-round win over Schuylkill Valley. … Katie Ranck averaged 14.0 points in two games, and Anna Horner and Ava Vaughn bottomed out four 3-pointers apiece for Lampeter-Strasburg, in wins over Solanco and Exeter. … Lancaster Catholic knocked down 19 3-pointers in wins over Ephrata and Hempfield — six by Mary Bolesky, who scored 43 points in two games, including a season-high 26 in a win over Ephrata. … Aaliyah Ferrer buried seven treys in Lebanon’s wins over Northern Lebanon and Palmyra, including five 3’s and a season-high 19 points in the title game vs. Palmyra. In the last five games, Ferrer is at 13.4 points with 17 treys. … Pequea Valley had a nifty come-from-behind win over Brandywine Heights in the title game; freshman Janae Patterson continued her breakout ninth-grade campaign with 20 points in the finale.

Four other L-L League teams reached holiday tourney title games, but settled for silver: Cedar Crest (at Lower Dauphin), Hempfield (at Lancaster Catholic), Manheim Central (at York Suburban) and McCaskey (at Reading).

Central probably had the best shot to win among that group; the Barons had a 7-point lead in the waning minutes against Greencastle-Antrim, but couldn’t hold on and fell 41-39 — one night after holding off host York Suburban 47-46 in another thriller. Central’s three losses — against undefeated Lebanon, 10-win Cedar Crest and undefeated G-A, all on the road — are by a grand total of 10 points.

Meanwhile, seven L-L League teams won consolation games for third-place finishes: Conestoga Valley (at Northeastern York), Elco (at Pine Grove), Ephrata (at Lancaster Catholic), Manheim Township (in its own tourney), Northern Lebanon (at Lebanon), Penn Manor (at Solanco) and Warwick (in its own tourney) as 22 of the league’s 26 squads were in action last week.

TWO FOR THE SHOW

A pair of L-L League teams made it through the holiday breather with perfect records: Lebanon (9-0) and Lancaster Catholic (7-0) will enter 2023 undefeated. The next longest current active winning streak belongs to Annville-Cleona, which has six victories in a row.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

DISTRICT POWER RATINGS

If the District 3 playoffs started tomorrow — I know, but play along — a pair of L-L League teams would have a No. 1 seed: Lancaster Country Day is No. 1 in Class 2A and Lancaster Catholic is No. 1 in Class 3A.

Where local teams stand in the power ratings heading into 2023:

6A (12 get in): Lebanon is No. 2, Cedar Crest is No. 5, Manheim Township is No. 6, McCaskey is No. 8 and Ephrata is No. 10. Lebanon, Cedar Crest, Township and McCaskey will all duke it out in the Section 1 race. … Lebanon snapped McCaskey’s 7-game winning streak back on Dec. 21; Lebanon gets Cedar Crest later this week; and Township is at McCaskey on Friday.

5A (14 get in): Lampeter-Strasburg is No. 7 and Manheim Central is No. 10. The Barons might be the best 6-3 team in D3.

4A (10 get in): Northern Lebanon is No. 7. It’s been a solid bounce-back season so far for the Vikings, who start four freshmen and a sophomore. Beware of NL; this crew is going to be around for awhile.

3A (6 get in): Lancaster Catholic is No. 1, Pequea Valley is No. 3, Columbia is No. 4 and Annville-Cleona is No. 5. PV, Columbia and A-C will battle it out in Section 4. … Our favorite Lancaster Catholic stat so far: All seven of the Crusaders’ victories have come via the mercy rule. Ouch.

2A (4 get in): Lancaster Country Day is No. 1 and Lancaster Mennonite is No. 4. … Fun fact: LCD has played just four games, fewest in the L-L League, so the Cougars will be mighty busy in their immediate future.

1A (10 get in): Veritas Academy (7-0) is No. 2, Linville Hill (5-1) is No. 4, Mount Calvary Christian (5-2) is No. 5, Lancaster County Christian (4-3) is No. 8 and Dayspring Academy (4-3) is No. 9. … Mount Calvary is the reigning D3-1A champ, and went to the second round of the PIAA playoffs last March.

There are nine undefeated teams around District 3 as the calendar hits 2023: Central York (10-0), Lebanon (9-0), Cedar Cliff (8-0), Christian School of York (8-0), Greencastle-Antrim (8-0), Wyomissing (8-0), Lancaster Catholic (7-0), Veritas Academy (7-0) and High Point Baptist (6-0). … FYI: Lancaster Catholic at Central York on Jan. 26. Go ahead and circle that one.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

ON DECK

A couple of juicy matchups on tap for the first week of the new year:

On Tuesday, the first-place tie in Section 3 will be snapped when Lancaster Catholic (2-0 league) visits Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0). Northern Lebanon (1-0) is also in the mix, and the Vikings are at Elco for a backyard section scrap on Tuesday. … Lampeter-Strasburg is 5-1 in its last six games, and that setback was vs. Eastern York, which is No. 1 in the D3-4A power ratings.

On Thursday, Lancaster Country Day (1-0) — idle since Dec. 16 — will welcome red-hot Annville-Cleona (1-0) for a Section 4 first-place showdown. The Cougars and the Dutchmen are at the top of the charts with Columbia (2-0); the Crimson Tide, after a 0-2 trip at York Suburban’s holiday tourney, won’t hit the floor again until Saturday — a 9-day layoff for Columbia.

Two first-place showdowns to circle on Friday: In Section 2, Ephrata (1-0) will host Manheim Central (2-0), and in Section 1, unscathed Lebanon (2-0) will make the short trip over to Cedar Crest (2-0) with sole possession of the top spot up for grabs. Warwick (1-0) will also look to stay atop the Section 2 leaderboard on Friday at Conestoga Valley (1-1).

Three L-L League teams will play Saturday in West York’s popular showcase event: Columbia vs. York Catholic at (yawn) 9 a.m., Lancaster Catholic vs. Susquehannock at (more coffee, please) 10:45 a.m., and Solanco vs. host West York at 7:30 p.m. in the nightcap. Set your alarm clocks accordingly. … If you’re a girls basketball aficionado, pack a bleacher seat, bring some cash for snacks and flop down for the day at West York. It’s an awesome facility, and there’s games all day, starting bright and early at 9 a.m. with the Tide against the Fighting Irish.

FILLING IT UP

Here are the league’s leading scorers through the holiday tournaments: Columbia’s Brie Droege (27.3 points a game), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (24.3), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (23.9), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.1), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (20.3), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (18.9), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (16.6), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (16.1), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (15.8), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.6), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (15.3), McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda (13.6), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (13.0), Annville-Cleona’s Ava Hoover (12.9), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (12.7), Manheim Township’s Sarah Kraus (12.1), Solanco’s Jenna Ehlers (12.0).

There have been four 30-point games so far this season: Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera had 36 points vs. Linden Hall on Dec. 15; Columbia’s Brie Droege had 34 points vs. Greencastle-Antrim on Dec. 28 and she had 31 points vs. Trinity on Dec. 21; and Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier had 30 points vs. Twin Valley on Dec. 8.

TOP SNIPERS

Here are the league’s leading 3-point shooters through the holiday tournaments: Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (20 3-pointers), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (19), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (19), Warwick’s Kayla Willis (19), Conestoga Valley’s Gabrielle Moore (16), Solanco’s Jenna Ehlers (15), McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda (15), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (15), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (15), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (15), Hempfield’s Autumn Cook (14), Conestoga Valley’s Grace Harrison (14), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (14), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (14), Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (14), Pequea Valley’s Katie Stoltzfus (14), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (13), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (13), Elco’s Madelynn Stout (13).

Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez splashed six 3-pointers vs. Octorara on Dec. 16.

NOTABLES

Here are the league’s active career scoring leaders heading into 2023: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,582 points), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,194), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,152), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,137), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (805), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (688), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (679), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (669), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609). … Knier is second in program history and needs 356 points to snap the school record; Griffin is third in program history and needs 148 points to snap the school record; Meadows is third in program history and needs 213 points to snap the school record; and Brie Droege is ninth in program history and needs 1,437 points so snap the school record, held by her mom, Marjorie Rhoads, the league’s all-time leading scorer with 2,573 career points for the Tide. … Teams that have been idle the longest over the holiday break: Linden Hall (since Dec. 15), Lancaster Country Day (since Dec. 16), Lancaster Mennonite (since Dec. 20) and Cocalico (since Dec. 22). … Most free throws made through the holiday tournaments: Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (40), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (39), Cedar Crest’s Kaila Francis (37), Manheim Township’s Hailey Berk (33), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (31), Annville-Cleona’s Ava Hoover (30), Warwick’s Natalie Wenger (29), Columbia’s Brie Droege (28), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (28), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (27), Manheim Township’s Sarah Kraus (26).

