Section play is in the books, the District 3 postseason chases are at the tape, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball playoffs are off and running.

Ah, mid-February. Brackets. Elimination games. Packed gyms. Crunch time. It’s here.

Some news and notables through the L-L League quarterfinals, with plenty of stats, facts and links mixed in there for good measure, as it’s time to turn up the playoff hype machine to 11.

AND THEN THERE WERE 4

The four section champions — who all went undefeated in league play this winter, which continues to marvel me — got through Saturday’s quarterfinals, setting up a heck of a Final Four on Tuesday at Warwick:

At 5:30 p.m., unscathed Section 1 champ Lebanon (23-0) will square off against Section 3 champ Lancaster Catholic (21-2). The Crusaders have a league-record 16 championships, and they’re angling for their second in a row after beating Ephrata last year. If I had a quarter for every time I was asked about a potential Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic playoff showdown this season, and how that might turn out … I’d have a pretty big stack of quarters.

At 7:30 p.m., Section 2 champ Manheim Central (20-3) will bring a 14-game winning streak into its showdown against Section 4 champ Columbia (20-3), as the Crimson Tide will put its 13-game winning tear on the line. What a terrific matchup this is — and there might be a milestone moment in this clash to top it off. Keep reading.

The semifinal survivors will meet for league gold on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. Flip a coin. Nothing will surprise me Tuesday; those are two dynamite semifinal matchups, featuring four of the top teams in all of District 3.

MILESTONE POINT-GETTERS

Active career scoring leaders: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,917 points), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,580), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,506), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,433), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (1,099), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (1,016), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (943), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (815), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (794), Lancaster Catholic junior Rylee Kraft (730), Lampeter-Strasburg senior Katie Ranck (703), Manheim Township junior Ava Byrne (674), Hempfield senior Autumn Cook (655), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609), Hempfield junior Sophia Ott (566), Northern Lebanon sophomore Olivia Shutter (566), Manheim Central senior Abbie Reed (550).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

* Knier needs 21 points in Manheim Central’s league semifinal tilt vs. Columbia on Tuesday to pass Hilary Waltman (1,937) as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Knier needs 83 points to become just the eighth player in league history to join the 2,000-point club. The Barons are guaranteed two more games: The league semifinal and a D3-5A first-rounder. … Correa is next in line to join the 1,000-point club; Lebanon’s sophomore spark-plug needs 57 points to hit the milestone. The Cedars, like Manheim Central, are guaranteed two more games: The league semifinals vs. Lancaster Catholic and a D3-6A quarterfinal clash. … Meadows and Griffin became the all-time leading scorers in their program’s history this season.

MEADOWS LEAVING HER MARK AT COUNTRY DAY

What a week for Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows. The Cougars played on four consecutive nights — Feb. 6 vs. Linden Hall, Feb. 7 vs. Veritas Academy, Feb. 8 vs. Conestoga Christian and Feb. 9 vs. Lititz Christian — and Meadows made buckets. A lot of buckets. Try these numbers on for size … 22 points and a 3-pointer against Linden Hall; 33 points and five 3-pointers against Veritas; 34 points and three 3-pointers against Conestoga Christian; and the capper, a whopping 44-point, six-3-pointer performance against Lititz Christian. That’s 133 points in four games — 33.3 points per game — with 15 treys over that hot-shooting clip. Country Day won all four games, and heads into its regular-season finale on Wednesday at Schuylkill Valley at 14-7 overall, and 5-1 in its last six games. … Meadows became the first L-L League girls player to score 40 or more points in a game since Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson popped in an even 40 against Octorara on Feb. 4, 2021. Wilson is now in her sophomore season at Towson University.

DISTRICT 3 UPDATE

We’ll preface this section with a friendly reminder that the last night to earn a D3 power rating is Feb. 15. Nothing is official until the games contested that night are entered into the D3 math machine, which will then spit out who officially makes the brackets. Stay tuned.

And this: Just one more L-L League squad has a regular-season game still on its slate — as mentioned, Lancaster Country Day will play at Schuylkill Valley in a nonleague scrap on Feb. 15, so that game will count toward the final D3 rankings. Playoff games do not count.

6A (12 get in): No. 3 Lebanon, No. 6 Manheim Township, No. 9 Cedar Crest and No. 10 Ephrata are all safely inside the bubble. Not sure how much that will change before Feb. 15? If at all. … It appears No. 15 Hempfield and No. 17 McCaskey will not receive D3-6A playoff invites. … The only two undefeated teams around D3 both reside in 6A: Lebanon (23-0) and No. 1 Cedar Cliff (21-0). The Colts will play in the Mid-Penn playoffs this week.

5A (14 get in): No. 3 Manheim Central, No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg and No. 14 Warwick appear to be in, with the Warriors right on the bubble line. Again, not sure how much this will change — if at all — before Feb. 15? … No. 16 Cocalico, which fell to L-S on the last night of Section 3 play on Thursday, appears to have missed the cut. L-S brought a 5-game losing skid into that game, by the way. But the Pioneers righted their ship.

4A (10 get in): Looks like No. 9 Northern Lebanon will get a bid as the only L-L League team in this bracket. … Elco is at No. 11 and out in the 10-team field, again without knowing how much these power ratings will change before Feb. 15. The Raiders made a great late-season postseason push, but it looks like they’re going to come up just short as the last team out — unless the math somehow changes.

3A (6 get in): The L-L League dominates the seeds here, with No. 1 Lancaster Catholic, No. 2 Columbia and No. 3 Pequea Valley right at the top. If those seeds hold on Feb. 15, Catholic and Columbia not only would receive byes directly into the semifinals, but the Crusaders and the Crimson Tide would also secure PIAA playoff bids — before playing a single D3 playoff game. … Annville-Cleona fought the good fight — it was a solid 14-win campaign for the Dutchmen — but at No. 8 in a 6-team bracket, it appears they’ll miss the playoffs.

2A (4 get in): There is still some work to be done here, with No. 2 Lancaster Country Day set to play 4A Schuylkill Valley on Wednesday. Millersburg is No. 1 and has wrapped up its schedule. We’ll see how the math works out if Country Day can beat SV, and perhaps get enough points to leap-frog to the 1-line. Stay tuned. … No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite appears to be the last team in, after Newport made a late push.

1A (10 get in): Plenty of Lancaster County flavor here — Linville Hill Christian is No. 1, defending champ Mount Calvary Christian is No. 3, Veritas Academy is No. 4 and Dayspring Christian is No. 9, and all appear to be safe in the 10-team bracket. That same foursome of squads are set to compete in the CCAC tournament, starting Monday.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

SCORING LEADERS

Through L-L League quarterfinals: Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (25.0 points a game), Columbia’s Brie Droege (24.2), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.6), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (22.5), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (19.3), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (17.4), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (17.0), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (15.8), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.5), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.5), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (14.3), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (14.0), Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (14.0).

3-POINT LEADERS

Through L-L League quarterfinals: Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (63 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (55), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (47), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (46), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (45), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (42), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (42), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (39), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (38), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (36), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Anna Horner (35), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (35), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (33).

NOTABLES

After a 4-game winning streak, Annville-Cleona went 1-3 down the stretch and will likely come up just short when the final D3-3A power ratings are calculated on Wednesday night. Ava Hoover came up big in the paint during A-C’s playoff push, averaging 11.3 points in the Dutchmen’s final eight games, including a season-high 22-point effort in a nonleague win over Camp Hill. … Since missing a game because of illness back on Jan. 15, Columbia’s Brie Droege is scoring at a 24.5 clip with 14 3-pointers in the last 11 games — all victories. That includes a 34-point, 3-trey performance in the Tide’s riveting L-L League quarterfinal win over Manheim Township. Her teammate, Kailee Soto, has 15 treys in the last eight games. And Columbia’s Brooke Droege has found her scoring groove; she’s at 18.0 points with nine 3’s in the last six games, as Columbia preps for a semifinal showdown vs. Manheim Central on Tuesday. … We mentioned Genesis Meadows’ hot streak. Teammate Sophia Sanchez has been equally impressive for Lancaster Country Day; she’s at 18.4 points with 26 3-pointers in the last seven games, and she became the first L-L League player to hit 60 3-pointers this winter. And teammate Chantel Cannon averaged 15.8 points in Country Day’s four games last week. … Last eight games for Pequea Valley’s Janae Patterson: 11.8 points and 11 treys. … It appears Cocalico will miss out on the postseason, but Teagan Sahm did her utmost down the stretch to help the Eagles try and get there: 18.2 points and five 3-pointers in the last six games, with four 20-point outings. … Elco won three straight games at the finish line, and went 5-2 in its last seven games overall, but appears to be the last team out in D3-4A — unless the math changes in the next couple of days. Sam Nelson averaged 12.7 points with three treys and Sophie Irvin knocked down four 3-pointers in those final three games to help get Elco on the verge of a playoff invite. Stay tuned. … Lancaster Catholic rebounded from its OT nonleague setback at Bishop Shanahan in the Crusaders’ regular-season finale by beating pesky Ephrata in the league quarterfinals on Saturday. It was a rematch from last year’s title game. Mary Bolesky continues to dominate for Catholic; she’s at 17.3 points with 12 treys in the last four games, as the Crusaders prep for their showdown vs. undefeated Lebanon in the league semifinals on Tuesday. … It looks like Northern Lebanon will go D3-4A playoff dancing, as the Vikings will get a postseason game after starting four freshmen and a sophomore for the bulk of the season. That’s a good payoff for that young-pup group, which has a bright future ahead. The soph in that bunch is Olivia Shutter, who averaged 13.8 points with eight treys in the last five games down the stretch. … Conestoga Valley closed it out with a 2-game winning streak; Rhiannon Henry scored 31 points with three 3’s in those victories. … Elizabethtown and Garden Spot both closed it out with 3-19 records under rookie coaches this winter. The Bears and the Spartans were both in re-tool mode, and showed some flashes along the way. Keep an eye on those programs moving forward. … Ephrata freshman Leah Caldwell continues to impress in the paint: 13.7 points over the last seven games, as the Mounts prep for their D3-6A opener — one year after missing out on the D3 playoffs, so this group should be plenty motivated to stay on the dance floor. … Last 10 games for Manheim Central’s Kaylie Kroll: 11.7 points and 13 3-pointers, as the Barons will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday’s league semifinal vs. Columbia. … Jenna Ehlers finished with a flourish for Solanco with 17.7 points and seven 3’s in the Golden Mules’ final six games — including a 22-point effort in a win over Garden Spot in the regular-season finale, as Solanco battled to the bitter end under assistant coach Jeff McCardell, who called most of the shots on the bench this season for coach Chad McDowell, who continues to fight an illness from home. Nothing but positive thoughts and good vibes to Mr. McDowell, who also coaches softball in Solanco’s athletic program. … After crunching the numbers and refreshing the D3 power ratings page a zillion times, it looks like Warwick will make the 5A bracket after all — as the 14th seed and final team in. Exhale, Warriors’ Nation. If the seeds hold, Warwick would get a short bus ride over to Manheim to take on the Barons, who are still mixing it up in the league bracket. Warwick won three games in a row to get into playoff position, but had to sweat it out after falling to Section 2 front-runners Manheim Central and Ephrata last week. … A firecracker-hot finish for Cedar Crest sniper Allison Metzgar: 17.3 points and 17 3’s in the Falcons’ final four games. Crest missed out on the league playoffs — Manheim Township got in on the second tiebreaker after they tied for second place in Section 1 behind Lebanon — but the Falcons did make the D3-6A bracket. … After winning the league crown two years ago, and going back to the playoffs last winter, Hempfield will not go postseason dancing this time around. The Black Knights will be saying goodbye to 4-year contributors and team leaders Lauren Moffatt and Autumn Cook. Take a bow, ladies. … A glittering 23-0 start for Lebanon, which continues to take on and beat all-comers. Safe to say the Cedars will face their stiffest challenge to date on Tuesday against 16-time champ Lancaster Catholic in a must-see league semifinal at Warwick. Tip-time is 5:30 p.m. Pro tip: Arrive early. … Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer has 15 treys in the last six games. … Manheim Township put up a terrific fight at Columbia on Saturday in the league quarterfinals. The Blue Streaks whittled the Tide’s lead down to 4 points in the waning minutes. Alas, Township couldn’t get over the hump, and now preps for its D3-6A opener next Monday. … Tip of the cap to coach Brian McCloud and McCaskey for a fabulous resurgent season in Tornado Alley: 11 wins and a lot of key games down the stretch. Was nice seeing McCaskey give everyone headaches again. … Five wins in a re-tool season for Penn Manor, which, like Northern Lebanon, had a slew of ninth-graders on the floor for rookie coach Mike Glackin. His Comets gave everyone fits from the arc; PM rattled in 76 3-pointers — 23 by Brin Groff, who closed out the season in fine fashion with a 19-point, 5-trey night against Manheim Township.

