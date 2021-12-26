Some Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball news and notables at the holiday break checkpoint ...

SECTION 1: Back-to-back champ Hempfield (3-0, 6-0) is out front, with Penn Manor (2-1, 3-3), Manheim Township (1-1, 3-3), Cedar Crest (0-2, 3-3) and McCaskey (0-3, 1-5) in the chase pack. … Hempfield is one of three undefeated teams in the league, along with Columbia and Lancaster Country Day. … Cedar Crest’s two section setbacks are fourth-quarter gut-punchers vs. Hempfield and Penn Manor. … Township should get leading returning scorer Gianna Smith (knee) back this week. Stay tuned. … Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller is at 740 career points. … Last three games for Cedar Crest’s Sarah Batra: 18.3 points, four 3’s. … Last three games for Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra: 22.0 points. … Circle it: Township at Penn Manor on Jan. 5. … Hempfield is No. 1 in the D3-6A power rankings.

SECTION 2: Upstart Lebanon (2-0, 4-2) leads the pack, ahead of co-defending champ Ephrata (2-1, 2-4), Warwick (2-1, 3-4), co-defending champ Elizabethtown (1-2, 3-2) and Conestoga Valley (0-2, 3-3) in a race that has already seen some twists and turns. No surprise there; never a dull moment in Section 2. … E-town senior Ainsley Raybold is at 518 career points. … Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin is at 698 career points. Last three games for Griffin: 21.7 points, five 3’s. … E-town skipper John Myers needs three victories for 100 coaching wins. … Last three games for E-town’s Jade Love-Morris: 16.7 points, seven 3’s. … Last three games for Lebanon freshman Kailah Correa: 19.0 points, five 3’s. … Circle it: E-town at Ephrata on Jan. 7. ... Circle it: E-town vs. unbeaten Columbia in the first round of Northeastern York's holiday tourney on Tuesday (LNP coverage).

SECTION 3: Manheim Central (3-0, 3-1) has one heart-breaking OT loss on its ledger, and is atop the section heap, with Garden Spot (2-1, 4-2), defending champ Cocalico (1-1, 2-4), Lampeter-Strasburg (1-2, 1-4) and Solanco (0-3, 0-6) in chase mode. … Pegged Central to be at or near the top of this hunt; pleasant surprise so far has been Garden Spot, which should be thinking playoff push when the calendar flips. … Central junior Maddie Knier is at 861 career points. … Last two games for Cocalico sniper Kiersten Shipton: 36 points, eight 3’s. … Circle it: If they both win first-round games on Wednesday, Central would play Hempfield for the York Suburban holiday tourney title on Thursday. Stay tuned; that's a potential matchup of first-place clubs in a nonleague clash on a neutral court.

SECTION 4: Elco (2-0, 3-2) and Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 4-1) share the lead, and the Crusaders have hung in there despite sophomore point guard Mary Bolesky (ankle) being on the injury list. Re-tooling Northern Lebanon (0-3, 1-5) and Donegal (0-1, 1-6) are chasing. … Circle it: Elco at Lancaster Catholic on Jan. 7. … Northern Lebanon senior Ashlyn Messinger is at 602 career points. … Last three games for Elco’s Kailey Eckhart: 15.3 points, seven 3’s. … Last three games for Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson: 16.3 points, nine 3’s; teammate Autumn Lipson has seven 3’s in the last two games. … Last two games for Northern Lebanon freshman Olivia Shutter: 33 points, six 3’s, including a career-high 22-point, 5-trey night in an OT setback vs. Susquenita.

SECTION 5: Two undefeated squads — Columbia (2-0, 6-0) and Country Day (3-0, 5-0) — occupy the top spot. That tie will be snapped Jan. 4 when the Cougars welcome the Crimson Tide. … Annville-Cleona (1-2, 1-4), Pequea Valley (1-2, 3-3), Lancaster Mennonite (0-1, 1-3) and Octorara (0-2, 0-3) are looking up at the leaders. … Country Day junior Genesis Meadows is at 696 career points. … Columbia slasher Brie Droege has scored exactly 21 points in the Tide’s last three games in a row, and after not hitting a single 3-pointer in her breakout freshman campaign last winter, she has five triples already this season, including a must-have trey to help Columbia force OT in an eventual 59-56 win over Trinity on Dec. 17. … Last three games for Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera: 15.7 points, eight 3’s. … Last three games for Pequea Valley’s Sarah Arment: 13.3 points, four 3’s. … Columbia is No. 1 and Country Day is No. 2 in the D3-2A power rankings.

NOTABLES: Three local teams are in the top-5 in the D3-1A power rankings; Lititz Christian (4-0) is No. 1; Lancaster County Christian (5-0) is No. 2; and Mount Calvary Christian (3-1) is No. 5. … Three-time reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall (2-2) is No. 5 — and on the outside looking in — in 2A, where just four teams make the bracket.

SCORING LEADERS: Columbia’s Brie Droege (23.0 points per game); Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (22.4); Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (19.3); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (19.0); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.7); Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (17.5); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (17.5); Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (15.8); Elizabethtown’s Jade Love-Morris (15.8); Cedar Crest’s Sarah Batra (15.5); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (15.3).

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORING EFFORTS: Columbia’s Brie Droege (30 points vs. Big Spring); Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (30 points vs. Steel-High); Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (29 points vs. McCaskey); Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (27 points vs. Lancaster Mennonite); Northern Lebanon’s Ashlyn Messinger (26 points vs. Milton Hershey); Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra (26 points vs. Columbia).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Lancaster Catholic’s Jeriyah Johnson (13); Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller (12); Cocalico’s Kiersten Shipton (12); Columbia’s MacKenzie Burke (10); Columbia’s Brooke Droege (10); Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (10); Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (10); Elco’s Kailey Eckhart (9); Elizabethtown’s Jade Love-Morris (9); Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (9); Hempfield’s Lauren Moffatt (9).

