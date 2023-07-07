A couple of L-L League girls basketball notables as you shuffle off to the pool …

* Kendra Merrifield has tendered her resignation as Hempfield’s coach, after six successful seasons in Landisville. The former Black Knights' and Elizabethtown College standout player recently gave birth to her second child, and she told LNP that she needs some family time.

Merrifield guided Hempfield to a 70-63 record in her six seasons on the bench, including an 11-11 mark this past winter. Under her watch, the Knights won Section 1 championships in 2019-20 and again in 2020-21, and Hempfield captured the league crown with a riveting OT victory over Lancaster Catholic in 2021.

Hempfield has opened up its search for Merrifield’s replacement as the calendar approaches mid-July.

* It looks like Devonne Pinkard, who stepped down from his post at Lancaster Country Day earlier this year, has landed on his feet quite nicely. The former McCaskey and University of Delaware standout player has accepted Manheim Township’s coaching job, and he awaits school board approval in August.

Pinkard guided Lancaster County Day to a 33-13 record over the past two seasons, and he did so with very small rosters and not much depth on the bench. Two years ago, the Cougars went 18-5 and fell in the District Three semifinals. This past winter, Lancaster Country Day won 15 games and qualified for the D3 semifinals again. But the Cougars had to forfeit because of a lack of healthy players.

Should he gain school board approval in August, Pinkard would succeed Sean Burkhart, who led Township to a 206-99 record over the last 12 seasons. He guided the Streaks to five Section 1 championships and to a league title during his time on the bench, and Township is set to return four starters and a couple of key bench players this coming season.

* It didn’t take Lancaster Country Day very long to find Pinkard’s replacement, and his successor has a very familiar name in L-L League circles.

Former longtime Lancaster Catholic boys assistant coach and more recently Lancaster Country Day boys assistant coach Fernando Sanchez is the Cougars’ new skipper. His brother Wee is Annville-Cleona’s girls coach, and his other brother Carlos is Lebanon’s athletic director — and the Cedars’ former longtime girls coach.

Fernando and Wee will get to coach head-to-head when A-C and Lancaster Country Day square off in Section 4 games next season. The Cougars will be paced by ace shooter Sophia Sanchez — Fernando’s daughter — in 2023-24; she averaged 13.0 points and drilled 64 3-pointers last winter, including a 30-point, 7-trey night in a nonleague win over York Country Day.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage